College Football
2026 College Football Transfer Portal Tracker: Who Are the Top Names Expected to Enter?
College Football

2026 College Football Transfer Portal Tracker: Who Are the Top Names Expected to Enter?

Published Dec. 11, 2025 7:41 p.m. ET

The college football coaching carousel has already taken us for a wild ride, which could lead us to an even more chaotic transfer portal cycle.

Unlike the last few years, though, the transfer portal won't officially open for all players until Jan. 2, as the NCAA approved to only have one transfer portal window this offseason. That portal will run through Jan. 16. 

While the portal hasn't opened yet, that hasn't stopped some players from either declaring their intention or letting word of their intentions to enter the portal leak out. So, let's take a look at some of the top players who are set to enter the transfer portal. 

Texas RB CJ Baxter

Baxter told ESPN he plans to enter the transfer portal. Baxter won Big 12 offensive newcomer of the year in 2023, but he tore his ACL ahead of the 2024 season. He also played in just eight games in 2025 due to injury, but he was the No. 1 running back recruit in the Class of 2023, per 247 Sports. 

Michigan State WR Nick Marsh

Marsh's agent has told ESPN he plans to enter the transfer portal. Marsh, a sophomore, has logged 100 receptions for 1,311 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in his two seasons in East Lansing, forming a strong connection with quarterback Aidan Chiles

Notre Dame QB Kenny Minchey

Minchey will head into the transfer portal when it opens in January, according to CBS Sports. Minchey backed up CJ Carr in 2025 after finishing second to him in the quarterback battle. Minchey was a four-star recruit and has two years of eligibility remaining. 

Kansas State RB Dylan Edwards

Edwards is expected to enter the transfer portal, ESPN reported in November. He was limited to playing in just four games this past season due to injury. He has 14 touchdowns in 28 career games.

Boston College QB Dylan Lonergan

Lonergan has announced he'll enter the transfer portal. The redshirt sophomore transferred to Boston College from Alabama last offseason, serving as the Eagles' starting quarterback for most of the 2025 season. Lonergan was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2023.

Harvard QB Jaden Craig

Craig has told ESPN he intends to enter the transfer portal. He's expected to be one of the top FCS players in the portal this offseason, breaking Harvard's records for career passing yards (6,074) and touchdowns (52). He has one more season left of eligibility. 

What did you think of this story?
share
recommended
  1. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 5 Candidates Michigan Should Target in Search for Its Next Football Coach

    5 Candidates Michigan Should Target in Search for Its Next Football Coach

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: NFL Confidential: Scouts Say Arch Manning Would Be No. 1 QB in 2026 Draft

    NFL Confidential: Scouts Say Arch Manning Would Be No. 1 QB in 2026 Draft

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Defensive Back Recruit Ace Alston Commits to Notre Dame by Having Lucky Charms

    Defensive Back Recruit Ace Alston Commits to Notre Dame by Having Lucky Charms

  2. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 4 Takeaways From the NFF CFB Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Starring Urban Meyer and Michael Strahan

    4 Takeaways From the NFF CFB Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Starring Urban Meyer and Michael Strahan

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Joel Klatt's College Football Rankings: Indiana, Ohio State Still CFB's Best

    Joel Klatt's College Football Rankings: Indiana, Ohio State Still CFB's Best

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 2025 College Football Playoff, Bowl Buzz: Tennessee Hires Ex-OSU, Penn State DC

    2025 College Football Playoff, Bowl Buzz: Tennessee Hires Ex-OSU, Penn State DC

  3. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Mendoza Heavy Favorite after Win over Ohio State

    2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Mendoza Heavy Favorite after Win over Ohio State

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Urban Meyer, Michael Strahan, Michael Vick Headline 2025 National Football Foundation CFB Hall of Fame Class

    Urban Meyer, Michael Strahan, Michael Vick Headline 2025 National Football Foundation CFB Hall of Fame Class

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Indiana's Big Ten Championship Win Over Ohio State Draws Record Numbers

    Indiana's Big Ten Championship Win Over Ohio State Draws Record Numbers

Item 1 of 3
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Michigan Fires Head Coach Sherrone Moore For Cause

Michigan Fires Head Coach Sherrone Moore For Cause

recommended
  1. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 5 Candidates Michigan Should Target in Search for Its Next Football Coach

    5 Candidates Michigan Should Target in Search for Its Next Football Coach

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: NFL Confidential: Scouts Say Arch Manning Would Be No. 1 QB in 2026 Draft

    NFL Confidential: Scouts Say Arch Manning Would Be No. 1 QB in 2026 Draft

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Defensive Back Recruit Ace Alston Commits to Notre Dame by Having Lucky Charms

    Defensive Back Recruit Ace Alston Commits to Notre Dame by Having Lucky Charms

  2. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 4 Takeaways From the NFF CFB Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Starring Urban Meyer and Michael Strahan

    4 Takeaways From the NFF CFB Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Starring Urban Meyer and Michael Strahan

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Joel Klatt's College Football Rankings: Indiana, Ohio State Still CFB's Best

    Joel Klatt's College Football Rankings: Indiana, Ohio State Still CFB's Best

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 2025 College Football Playoff, Bowl Buzz: Tennessee Hires Ex-OSU, Penn State DC

    2025 College Football Playoff, Bowl Buzz: Tennessee Hires Ex-OSU, Penn State DC

  3. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Mendoza Heavy Favorite after Win over Ohio State

    2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Mendoza Heavy Favorite after Win over Ohio State

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Urban Meyer, Michael Strahan, Michael Vick Headline 2025 National Football Foundation CFB Hall of Fame Class

    Urban Meyer, Michael Strahan, Michael Vick Headline 2025 National Football Foundation CFB Hall of Fame Class

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Indiana's Big Ten Championship Win Over Ohio State Draws Record Numbers

    Indiana's Big Ten Championship Win Over Ohio State Draws Record Numbers

Item 1 of 3
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes