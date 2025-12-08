2026 College Football Transfer Portal Tracker: Who Are the Top Names Expected to Enter?
The college football coaching carousel has already taken us for a wild ride, which could lead us to an even more chaotic transfer portal cycle.
Unlike the last few years, though, the transfer portal won't officially open for all players until Jan. 2, as the NCAA approved to only have one transfer portal window this offseason. That portal will run through Jan. 16.
While the portal hasn't opened yet, that hasn't stopped some players from either declaring their intention or letting word of their intentions to enter the portal leak out. So, let's take a look at some of the top players who are set to enter the transfer portal.
Texas RB CJ Baxter
Baxter told ESPN he plans to enter the transfer portal. Baxter won Big 12 offensive newcomer of the year in 2023, but he tore his ACL ahead of the 2024 season. He also played in just eight games in 2025 due to injury, but he was the No. 1 running back recruit in the Class of 2023, per 247 Sports.
Michigan State WR Nick Marsh
Marsh's agent has told ESPN he plans to enter the transfer portal. Marsh, a sophomore, has logged 100 receptions for 1,311 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in his two seasons in East Lansing, forming a strong connection with quarterback Aidan Chiles.
Notre Dame QB Kenny Minchey
Minchey will head into the transfer portal when it opens in January, according to CBS Sports. Minchey backed up CJ Carr in 2025 after finishing second to him in the quarterback battle. Minchey was a four-star recruit and has two years of eligibility remaining.
Kansas State RB Dylan Edwards
Edwards is expected to enter the transfer portal, ESPN reported in November. He was limited to playing in just four games this past season due to injury. He has 14 touchdowns in 28 career games.
Boston College QB Dylan Lonergan
Lonergan has announced he'll enter the transfer portal. The redshirt sophomore transferred to Boston College from Alabama last offseason, serving as the Eagles' starting quarterback for most of the 2025 season. Lonergan was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2023.
Harvard QB Jaden Craig
Craig has told ESPN he intends to enter the transfer portal. He's expected to be one of the top FCS players in the portal this offseason, breaking Harvard's records for career passing yards (6,074) and touchdowns (52). He has one more season left of eligibility.
