National Football League
National Football League
2026 NFL Draft Declarations Tracker: Which Players Have Declared So Far?
Published Dec. 11, 2025 7:41 p.m. ET
The 2026 NFL Draft is still months away, but it's time for some of the top potential prospects to declare their intentions to either stay or enter the NFL Draft.
There are two separate deadlines for underclassmen to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft. Underclassmen not participating in the College Football Playoff will have until Jan. 5 to file papers for their early entry into the NFL Draft. Players who are on teams in the College Football Playoff will have until Jan. 23 to make their decision for entry into the 2026 NFL Draft.
Here's a look at which underclassmen have announced their intentions to enter the 2026 NFL Draft, which will be held in Pittsburgh from April 23-25.
Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee
T.J. Parker, edge, Clemson
Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson
Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson
Peter Woods, DL, Clemson
Ryan Eckley, P, Michigan State
Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska
Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina
Jalon Kilgobe, S, South Carolina
Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee
Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas
What did you think of this story?
share
recommended
-
Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Packers Rise After Bears Win, But Are They NFC's Best?
NFL Week 15 Betting Report: Lions-Rams is 'Gonna be a Really Well-Bet Game'
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift To Marry In Rhode Island; Wedding Date Revealed
-
2025 NFL Defensive Tiers Week 15: Texans in Class of Their Own; Eagles Step Up
2025 NFL Power Rankings Week 15: The Race to the Super Bowl Is Wide Open
2025 NFL Division Winner Odds: AFC, NFC Races Tighten Entering Week 15
-
2025 NFL Week 15 Buzz: Steelers Star T.J. Watt in Hospital With Lung Issue
Time to Select Players Reportedly Shrinking in 2026 NFL Draft
2025 NFL Playoff Picture, Bracket, Schedule Updated After Week 14
Item 1 of 3
in this topic
recommended
-
Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Packers Rise After Bears Win, But Are They NFC's Best?
NFL Week 15 Betting Report: Lions-Rams is 'Gonna be a Really Well-Bet Game'
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift To Marry In Rhode Island; Wedding Date Revealed
-
2025 NFL Defensive Tiers Week 15: Texans in Class of Their Own; Eagles Step Up
2025 NFL Power Rankings Week 15: The Race to the Super Bowl Is Wide Open
2025 NFL Division Winner Odds: AFC, NFC Races Tighten Entering Week 15
-
2025 NFL Week 15 Buzz: Steelers Star T.J. Watt in Hospital With Lung Issue
Time to Select Players Reportedly Shrinking in 2026 NFL Draft
2025 NFL Playoff Picture, Bracket, Schedule Updated After Week 14
Item 1 of 3