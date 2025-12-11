2026 NFL Draft Declarations Tracker: Which Players Have Declared So Far?

The 2026 NFL Draft is still months away, but it's time for some of the top potential prospects to declare their intentions to either stay or enter the NFL Draft.

There are two separate deadlines for underclassmen to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft. Underclassmen not participating in the College Football Playoff will have until Jan. 5 to file papers for their early entry into the NFL Draft. Players who are on teams in the College Football Playoff will have until Jan. 23 to make their decision for entry into the 2026 NFL Draft.

Here's a look at which underclassmen have announced their intentions to enter the 2026 NFL Draft, which will be held in Pittsburgh from April 23-25.

T.J. Parker, edge, Clemson

Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

Peter Woods, DL, Clemson

Ryan Eckley, P, Michigan State

Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska

Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

Jalon Kilgobe, S, South Carolina

Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas