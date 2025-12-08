2025 NFL Week 15 Buzz: Colts QB Riley Leonard Dealing With Knee Injury

Who's starting, who's hurt, and who's on the move?

Jones, Leonard both injured for Colts

On top of Daniel Jones tearing his Achilles, bringing an end to his season, the Colts are now also dealing with an injury to backup quarterback Riley Leonard, per NFL Network. Leonard filled in for Jones on Sunday after the latter hurt his leg, and now has a knee injury to contend with.

Leonard is "hopeful" he can play on Sunday against the Seahawks, according to NFL Network.

The 23-year-old Leonard was drafted in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by Indianapolis, and has appeared in two games this season. While the first time was in October and saw him make just two pass attempts, on Sunday against the Jaguars, he was 18-for-29 for 145 yards with no touchdowns and an interception.

Indianapolis is 8-5, and in second place in the AFC South.

