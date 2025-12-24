FOX Super 6 Contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's NFL Saturday Picks, Predictions

What's better than watching football? Watching football and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching this Saturday's NFL matchups with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game .

How do you play? Enter the NFL FOX Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I've got you covered.

Read below for my thoughts and predictions on this upcoming slate of Saturday's NFL matchups.

1. Which team will have the MOST PASSING YARDS on Saturday?

Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens

I'm going with Houston here. Even though Justin Herbert passed for 300 yards last week and 210 the week before, this is a tough Texans defense that he's facing. With Jordan Love and Lamar Jackson battling injury setbacks, I can't in good faith back either of those squads in this spot.

Prediction: Los Angeles Chargers

2. Rank the teams by who will SCORE THE MOST POINTS (Highest to Lowest):

Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers

The Ravens and Packers are both in must-win situations, but I'm going with the upset and giving Baltimore the edge here. It lost a heartbreaker to the Pats last week, and even though Jackson is questionable, so is Love. I'm also backing Houston to pull the slight upset over the Bolts in Los Angeles.

Prediction: Ravens, Texans, Chargers, Packers

3. Who will have the MOST SCRIMMAGE YARDS in the Saturday Ravens-Packers game on Peacock?

Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs, Zay Flowers, Christian Watson

Derrick Henry averages the most scrimmage yards per game of this bunch, and if John Harbaugh puts him in the final drive rotations this week (unlike last), he could be a winner against the Pack.

Prediction: Derrick Henry

4. Which of the following will occur on Saturday?

Derrick Henry 1+ rushing TD

Ravens win vs. Packers

Justin Herbert 2+ passing TDs

None

I predict that Options 1, 2 and 3 will all happen. But since we will earn the most points with Herbert, let's go there.

Prediction: Justin Herbert 2+ passing TDs

5. How many TOTAL RUSHING YARDS will the HOU defense allow vs. LAC?

Again, Houston's defense is no joke. The Texans allow opponents only 96.2 rushing yards per game. Good luck, L.A., trying to run the ball against this team on Saturday.

Prediction: 96-115

6. What will be the outcome of the Saturday AFC battle on NFL Network?

Texans win, tie or lose by 1 point OR Chargers win by 2 points or more

I'll say it again: Texans or bust. But I do think this will be a back-and-forth contest that will come right down to the wire.

Prediction: Texans win, tie or lose by 1 point

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: Texans 27, Chargers 24

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .