Myles Garrett: Breaking NFL Sack Record vs. Aaron Rodgers Would Be 'Special'

Cleveland Browns superstar defensive end Myles Garrett is one sack away from setting the NFL record for registered sacks in a single season, a joint record held by Michael Strahan (22.5 sacks in 2001 with the New York Giants) and T.J. Watt (22.5 sacks in 2021 with the Pittsburgh Steelers).

This weekend, Garrett and the Browns host quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the AFC North-rival Steelers. Garrett called the possibility of breaking the single-season sack record against Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP, "special."

"[Rodgers is] legendary himself, and it's a legendary record I'm here chasing," Garrett said Friday about potentially breaking the single-season sack record by bringing down Rodgers, per ESPN. "That'd be a great one to put a picture on the wall with."

Through 15 games this season, Garrett leads the NFL in sacks (22.0) and tackles for loss (32), while also tallying three forced fumbles and 58 combined tackles. Garrett, a four-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler, has registered double-digit sacks in each of the last eight seasons and is first in Browns history with 124.5 recorded sacks, 148 tackles for loss and 23 forced fumbles.

At present, Garrett's 22 sacks has him tied with three players for the third-most in a single season: Jared Allen (2011), Justin Houston (2014) and Mark Gastineau (1984).

Cleveland is 3-12 and currently has the No. 3 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, while Pittsburgh is atop the AFC North at 9-6. With that said, the Browns have won each of their last three home matchups against the Steelers, and Pittsburgh will be without star wide receiver DK Metcalf, who's serving a two-game suspension for "initiating a physical confrontation with a fan" during the team's Week 16 road victory over the Detroit Lions.

Could the Browns get a two-for-one: Garrett breaks the sack record against the Steelers, and they stop their division rival from clinching the AFC North title?

