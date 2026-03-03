Kyler Murray Next Team Odds: Where Will 2-Time Pro-Bowler Land?

And just like that, a Pro-Bowler quarterback is on the open market.

The Arizona Cardinals informed Kyler Murray on Tuesday that he would be released, clearing the way for Murray to join the team of his liking.

Let's check out the odds for Murray's next team at DraftKings Sportsbook as of March 3.

Kyler Murray next team

Jets: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Dolphins: +190 (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Vikings: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Falcons: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Browns: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Colts: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Steelers: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Murray has spent the entirety of his seven-year career in Arizona. He won Offensive Rookie of the Year, followed by Pro Bowl appearances in his second and third years.

However, since then, things have been … uneven.

Murray did not miss a single game in his first two years, and missed just three in his third year. But in the last four years, he's missed a total of 26, including playing in just five games this past season.

In addition, Murray has taken the Cardinals to the playoffs just once, back in 2021. They lost in the wild-card round.

In terms of his next stop, the Jets top the oddsboard. Last season, New York went 3-14, and started Justin Fields for nine games, Tyrod Taylor for four games, and Brady Cook for four games.

The Jets are a year removed from a failed Aaron Rodgers experiment, and they haven't made the playoffs since 2010.

Second on the board are the Dolphins, who will likely part ways with Tua Tagovailoa this offseason, and in third are the Vikings.

Minnesota made a QB move prior to last season. In 2024, Sam Darnold guided the Vikings to a 14-3 regular-season record, but the Vikes had already drafted their future starter, J.J. McCarthy, 10th in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Minnesota allowed Darnold to move on after the 2024 season, and he landed with the Seattle Seahawks.

We all know what happened next.

As for McCarthy, he battled injuries for the majority of last season, but did start 10 games. In those 10 starts, he went 6-4, completing 57.6% of his passes for 1,632 yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.