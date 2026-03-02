2026 NFL Mock Draft: Edge Rushers Dominate Top 5; Mahomes, Jackson, Allen Get New WRs

If there's anything we learned from last week's NFL Scouting Combine, it's that it's a good year to be in need of a wide receiver, offensive tackle or edge rusher. On the flip side, it's a bad year to be in need of a quarterback or running back.

Our latest mock draft certainly reflects that. We have five wide receivers, five offensive tackles and five edge rushers going in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. In fact, one of those positions dominated the top five, while Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen would certainly be pleased to see what we're predicting in the first round.

Let's take a look at how our NFL writers see the first round going following the combine.

Eric D. Williams: Mendoza is clearly the top quarterback prospect in this year’s class. Las Vegas gets a new face of the franchise and an ideal fit for new head coach Klint Kubiak’s West Coast offensive system, with his ability to deliver the ball accurately, play with anticipation and move around in the play-action game.

2. New York Jets (3-14): Arvell Reese, edge rusher, Ohio State

Ralph Vacchiano: The Jets had just 26 sacks last season and traded away Jermaine Johnson and Quinnen Williams, so their need for an impact pass rusher is pretty obvious. They might prefer Texas Tech’s David Bailey, but they need more than a pure edge, and Reese has Micah Parsons-like potential. Aaron Glenn can use him all over the defense as he takes over the playcalling this year.

3. Arizona Cardinals (3-14): David Bailey, edge rusher, Texas Tech

Williams: The Cardinals have struggled to keep young, talented defensive linemen healthy over the last three seasons, with early draft picks in BJ Ojulari, Walter Nolen and Darius Robinson all missing a significant number of games. However, Bailey is explosive, was productive in college (29 career sacks) and would pair nicely with Josh Sweat to give the Cardinals a potent edge rushing tandem in the ultra-competitive NFC West.

4. Tennessee Titans (3-14): Rueben Bain Jr., edge rusher, Miami (Fla.)

Ben Arthur: I’m skeptical of Bain’s draft stock being hurt by the official measurement of his (suboptimal) arm length at last week’s combine. League personnel already knew it was on the shorter side — and love his tape anyway. One high-ranking AFC executive told me in Indianapolis that the reigning ACC Defensive Player of the Year is a "violent player" who will "find a way to factor in games." Trading for the Jets’ Jermaine Johnson shouldn’t stop the Titans from addressing edge at the top of the draft. Coach Robert Saleh spoke glowingly last week of Bain, who also has big fans in All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and quarterback Cam Ward, who was Bain’s teammate with the Hurricanes in 2024.

Vacchiano: This pick could set up as the first big showdown between new coach John Harbaugh and general manager Joe Schoen. Safety has seemingly been a low priority on Schoen’s "positional value" preference chart. But Harbaugh will see in Downs what he had in Kyle Hamilton in Baltimore — a potential all-pro Swiss Army knife who can have an impact all over the back end of the defense. And given the potentially untapped pass rush Harbaugh has inherited, Downs’ impact in the secondary could be huge.

Henry McKenna: The Browns should focus on building around a quarterback, who is yet to be determined. Cleveland’s salary-cap situation is still tied up in Deshaun Watson, so they’re not going to address the QB position with a long-term plan. But they can build an offense that’s healthy for the next QB, when that time comes.

7. Washington Commanders (5-12): Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Vacchiano: With Bobby Wagner turning 36 and likely headed elsewhere, the Commanders need a replacement in the middle of their defense. Styles, the star of the combine, is the perfect fit. He’s a former safety who is an expert at reading offenses and getting into position. He is strong in coverage and can attack as a pass rusher, with great sideline-to-sideline speed.. He can do it all, which makes him the ideal defender to build around as the Commanders try to fix their broken defense.

Greg Auman: The priority is adding playmakers on offense to support Tyler Shough, and Love does that in a big way. He rushed for 35 touchdowns in the last two years, with more than 1,200 rushing yards each season. Alvin Kamara hasn’t been the same in recent years, and Love can take advantage of an offensive line that’s been a major draft investment. New Orleans ranked 31st in yards per carry in 2025, and Love can help them take a huge step forward.

Arthur: When Patrick Mahomes gets back on the field from his ACL and LCL injuries, he’s going to need help at wide receiver. 36-year-old Travis Kelce was the Chiefs’ leading pass catcher last season with 851 receiving yards, and Rashee Rice has played just 12 games over the last two seasons combined due to injury and suspension. Tyson played his last three college seasons at Arizona State, where he amassed over 1,800 receiving yards and 18 receiving touchdowns over the last two years.

Arthur: Cincinnati, which ranked third-worst in points allowed last season, desperately needs reinforcements on defense. A good place to start is on the edge, where it could lose Trey Hendrickson in free agency and received disappointing returns from 2025 first-rounder Shemar Stewart in Year 1. A third-team All-SEC honoree, Faulk registered nine sacks and 16 tackles for loss over the last two seasons.

11. Miami Dolphins (7-10): Vega Ioane, G, Penn State

Auman: Faulk made it four edge rushers in the top 10. That’s probably the ideal position for Miami to address, but absent that, they need to upgrade their blocking up front. Ioane can be an immediate starter, allowing Cole Strange and last year’s second-round pick, Jonah Savaiineaea, to compete for the other starting job. Miami has two extra thirds this year, so you could see them use one to trade up a few spots if one of the top edges (Bailey, Bain, Reese) falls below No. 6 or so.

Arthur: DaRon Bland’s 2025 campaign ended with season-ending foot surgery, and he has just one interception over the last two years combined (he had nine, including five pick-sixes, in 2023). Dallas’ other projected starting cornerback is Shavon Revel Jr., who missed the first 10 games of his rookie year due to a torn ACL suffered in his last year in college. So corner is a spot the Cowboys could use reinforcements at, as they held the NFL’s lowest-ranked scoring defense last season. A consensus All-American at LSU in 2025, Delane had 11 pass breakups and two interceptions in his lone season with the Tigers.

Williams: Los Angeles struggled to contain Sam Darnold and Seattle’s passing game in the NFC Championship game because of leaky defense in the back end. The addition of McCoy would provide a legitimate cover corner on the perimeter for defensive coordinator Chris Shula. And the Rams already possess one of the most formidable young defensive fronts in the league.

14. Baltimore Ravens (8-9): Carnell Tate, Ohio State, WR

McKenna: What a delight for Lamar Jackson. Tate is exactly the type of WR1 that Ravens fans have bemoaned not having. And he’ll immediately make life easier for Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman. The timing is good, too, with Isaiah Likely possibly leaving in free agency and Mark Andrews clearly aging.

Auman: Any hopes of Styles falling to 15 probably ended with his stellar showing at the combine, so edge is the obvious pick. Even getting the fifth pass-rusher off the board, Howell can step in as a starter for Tampa Bay opposite Yaya Diaby, giving them a more consistent source of pressure than what Haason Reddick offered last year. If Howell is gone, you could see the Bucs slide down a few spots and take Georgia linebacker C.J. Allen as well.

Vacchiano: I really wanted to take a corner here since the Jets, as you might have heard, didn’t have a single interception last season. But it’s hard to overlook how awful their offense was. And since their QB options are limited, they need playmakers to help whichever mediocre quarterback they find. Their lone weapon in the passing game is wide receiver Garrett Wilson, but adding the 5-11, 192-pound Lemon could be a huge help. He’s the best slot receiver in the draft, and with his elusiveness, he could take a lot of pressure off everyone else.

McKenna: Taylor Decker is returning, so the Lions don’t have a glaring need at the tackle spots. But with the way they operate on offense, it’s important that they never have a glaring need at the tackle spots. So they plan for the future with a tackle that many have as the best offensive lineman in this class.

McKenna: Banks was a monster during the combine — one of the many elite athletes who absolutely showed out during drills and measurements. He would be a real nightmare in the middle of the Minnesota defense, which already boasts elite talents on the edge.

Auman: The more obvious positional needs are on defense, but Sadiq would give Bryce Young a second elite downfield threat to pair with Tetairoa McMillan. J.T. Sanders and Tommy Tremble combined for just three touchdowns last season – Sadiq had eight in 2025 and would help a Carolina offense that ranked 24th in red-zone success.

Arthur: The Cowboys double-dip on defense, after using their top pick (No. 12) on LSU’s Delane. Addressing the pass rush is a must for Dallas, which struggled to pressure quarterbacks after trading Micah Parsons. Its sack leader from last season, 33-year-old Jadeveon Clowney, is also scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent. A big help for new Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker would be Clemson’s T.J. Parker, who had 29 tackles for loss and 16 sacks his last two seasons with the Tigers.

Auman: The Steelers sorely needed a second receiver to pair with DK Metcalf after trading George Pickens to the Cowboys. Is a second 6-4 downfield target redundant? Boston had 20 touchdowns in the last two years for Washington, and whether Aaron Rodgers is back or not, Pittsburgh needs to extend defenses in 2026 – only six teams had fewer pass plays of 20-plus yards than the Steelers did last year.

Williams: Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh needs to reestablish better protection up front offensively for his franchise quarterback, Justin Herbert, after he finished the season bruised and battered from taking so many hits. Adding an innovative mind like new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel will help. However, the Chargers also need more talent up front offensively. Adding Proctor gives Los Angeles a versatile offensive lineman who can play both tackle and guard, building more depth at an obvious position of need.

Vacchiano: First, if Francis Mauigoa really does slip out of the top 10, someone will have to tie Howie Roseman to a chair to keep him from trading future first-round picks to move up for him. Otherwise, count on the best available tackle here to reinforce a sagging, aging offensive line — and this 6-7, 315-pounder is it. With right tackle Lane Johnson about to turn 36 and starting to break down, a future replacement is a must.

Arthur: After taking an offensive lineman with their first pick, the Browns nab much-needed wide receiver help in Cooper, who was Mendoza’s WR1 at Indiana with 937 receiving yards in 2025. Cleveland didn’t have a pass catcher reach 750 receiving yards last season, and none of its wide receivers had more than 602 (Jerry Jeudy).

McKenna: Thieneman is one of the biggest athletic freaks in this draft class. And his film shows an airtight safety valve at the back end of the defense. That’ll help the Bears' defense enormously.

Vacchiano: If anyone understands how badly the Bills need help at receiver, it’s got to be new head coach Joe Brady, right? They probably will address this in free agency too, and they should. They need multiple playmakers to go with their MVP-caliber QB, and Concepcion brings an explosiveness and elusiveness that the rest of Josh Allen’s receivers simply don’t have. A weapon like him could turn this Top 5 offense into one that’s impossible to stop.

Williams: The 49ers are at a contract impasse with the team’s blindside protector Trent Williams. But even if things get worked out, Williams turns 38 years old this year and San Francisco needs to create a succession plan to eventually replace the perennial Pro Bowler. Lomu is an athletic mover with good traits who can come in and learn behind the future Hall of Famer.

Auman: This really should be an offensive line pick, but six of them are off the board already. Going defensive tackle makes much more sense if Sheldon Rankins isn’t re-signed in free agency. Houston will need to address their line, but can do so in the second or third round. To let the Texans get the second defensive tackle off the board is a rich-get-richer problem for the NFL.

Williams: The Rams had an up-close look at how impactful Seattle’s secondary executed with versatile chess pieces in Devon Witherspoon and Nick Emmanwori. The Rams signed their do-it-all safety to a contract extension this offseason in Quentin Lake, and they grab another playmaker to strengthen the back of their defense in McNeil-Warren.

Auman: Alex Singleton is 32 and an unrestricted free agent, so there’s a chance to add some youth in the middle of Denver’s outstanding defense. Allen had eight tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in a breakout year for the Bulldogs — with his size and speed, he can do a bit of everything and is a good fit for Vance Joseph’s scheme.

McKenna: Miller is everything you could want in a right tackle, and Morgan Moses isn’t getting any younger. The Patriots can get Miller into the building as their OT3 for 2026 and, in 2027, he’ll slide in as a top-tier starter.

32. Seattle Seahawks (14-3): Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

Williams: Seattle has three starters from the team’s secondary set to hit free agency (safety Coby Bryant; cornerbacks Josh Jobe and Riq Woolen). Cisse provides a rangy, athletic mover who can provide a starter at cornerback on the perimeter for head coach Mike Macdonald’s defense, providing another playmaker for Seattle’s defense.



