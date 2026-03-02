Maxx Crosby Trade Rumors: Deal Could Reportedly Happen Soon; Cowboys Among Suitors

Maxx Crosby isn't a free agent, but the Las Vegas Raiders' star edge rusher might be the top player moved in the NFL this offseason.

Trade rumors continue to swirl surrounding Crosby after he stormed out of the Raiders' team facility when the team told him he would sit the final two games of the 2025 regular season. In February, FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer said that Crosby's time in Las Vegas was likely finished, only increasing the trade speculation.

So, will Crosby get dealt, and if so, where? Here are the latest rumors surrounding his potential trade.

Maxx Crosby trade could reportedly happen this week, with Cowboys being among suitors

We might not have to wait much longer for Crosby to find his next home. A trade involving Crosby could happen as soon as this week, Sports Illustrated reported Monday. The Cowboys, Bears, Ravens, Bills, Patriots, Eagles and Rams are all among the teams that are "keeping tabs" on the Crosby situation as well, according to Sports Illustrated.

When it was first rumored that Crosby could get traded this offseason, it was speculated that he might not get moved until around the NFL Draft in April due to his recent knee surgery. But the Raiders reportedly aren't looking to shop Crosby in the general sense, and a trade involving the star edge rusher might get the ball rolling on other deals this offseason.

As for the teams interested in Crosby, the Cowboys expressed interest in him ahead of the trade deadline in November, Glazer reported at the time. Crosby has also said in the past that he'd love to play for Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, according to The Athletic.

Maxx Crosby discusses where he stands with the Raiders

What Raiders are reportedly looking for in a Crosby trade

The framework for a potential Maxx Crosby trade might be similar to the last trade involving a star edge rusher.

Las Vegas is looking for two first-round picks and a player in any deal involving Crosby, Pro Football Talk reported. That ask is similar to what the Cowboys got for Micah Parsons in August, landing two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark from the Packers.

Crosby is arguably as good a player as Parsons, but there are reasons why some are skeptical that the Raiders will be able to receive that much in a trade. Crosby will be 29 when the 2026 season starts, while Parsons was 26 when he was traded. Parsons also signed an extension with Green Bay when he was traded, presumably adding to his value. Crosby is under contract for four more seasons, but he's also coming off meniscus surgery and has dealt with injuries over the last few years.

Raiders GM John Spytek says team is "listening" to any possible offers for Crosby

When Raiders general manager John Spytek met with reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine, he seemed to express a desire to keep Crosby.

"Maxx is an elite player," he told reporters at the combine "I've been very upfront from the start when I got here that we're in the business of having really good players on the team, and we need a lot more of them. And it's hard to build a great team without elite players."

However, Spytek also made it clear that the team is listening to all offers.

"We're always listening," said Spytek when asked if Crosby was untradeable.

FOX Sports NFL writer Henry McKenna interpreted those quotes as a likely sign that the Raiders have accepted their fate with Crosby and will likely trade him.

"It’s understandable that the Raiders don’t want to trade Crosby. It’s also starting to feel unrealistic," McKenna wrote. "He doesn’t want to be there, and when a player of Crosby’s caliber makes a decision like that, it forces the team’s hand. So at some point before the draft, there will likely be a blockbuster trade that sends Crosby to a new home."







