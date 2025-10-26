Cowboys Rebuffed in Trade Deadline Calls for Maxx Crosby, Trey Hendrickson

The Dallas Cowboys are going big-name hunting for an edge rusher ahead of the trade deadline, but those efforts have fallen short.

Dallas was rebuffed in its efforts to acquire Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby and Cincinnati Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, FOX Sports' Jay Glazer reported Sunday.

"They are calling around for help on defense, but they're not the only ones," Glazer said on "FOX NFL Kickoff." "Washington's calling for a defensive end. The Eagles are always calling around, looking for help on defense. The Giants are the only ones staying put."

Of course, things could change in the nine days between Sunday and the Nov. 4 trade deadline. But it appears nothing will change on the Crosby front. Crosby has told the Raiders that he doesn't want to be traded, as Las Vegas has no plans to trade him, either, Glazer reported.

"There was one team that called me and say, ‘Hey, could you find out [about Crosby's status]?' I told them, ‘No, he doesn’t want to go,'" Glazer said. "The team said, ‘Man, we’d love him. His loyalty [is strong]. We wish it wasn't, though.'"

Glazer's report matches what Raiders owner Mark Davis told reporters at the league's annual fall meeting in New York earlier in the week.

"I don't know how many times I've got to say it," Davis said. "It's really hard to keep getting asked the same question every month or week or whatever when the answer's going to stay the same. I don't know why anybody would think I'd change my mind or the organization would."

Crosby has been one of the game's top edge rushers ever since he entered the league in 2019, becoming a rare player who is elite at rushing the quarterback and stopping the run. Crosby has 28 total tackles and four sacks this season, ranking 13th among edge rushers in pass rush win rate (20%) and second at the position in run stop win rate (38%).

As for Hendrickson, he has been involved in trade rumors since he requested to get moved over a contract dispute over the offseason. Hendrickson ultimately agreed to a reworked one-year deal to remain with the Bengals, but Joe Burrow's injury made him a popular trade candidate again.

However, after the Bengals' upset victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7, an assistant general manager told FOX Sports' Ralph Vacchiano that "there's no way" the Bengals are trading Hendrickson.

"They think they can stay in it until Burrow returns," the executive told Vacchiano.

With the Cowboys having to look elsewhere for edge rush help, they certainly could use whatever they can get at the position. They're last in total defense, 16th in sacks and 21st in pass rush win rate entering their Week 8 matchup against the Denver Broncos following their shocking decision to trade Micah Parsons in August.