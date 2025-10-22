NFL Trade Deadline: Which Teams Are Most Likely to Buy? Latest Intel From Execs

The NFL trade deadline is less than two weeks away, and as of Wednesday, there hasn't been a lot of movement to this point.

Of course, the Cincinnati Bengals acquired Joe Flacco in a trade from the Cleveland Browns earlier in October. But beyond that, we haven't seen any big names move in the weeks leading up to the deadline, such as Davante Adams going to the New York Jets in 2024 or Christian McCaffrey going to the San Francisco 49ers in 2022.

But there's still some time for some movement. The trade deadline is on Nov. 4, a day after Week 9 is completed as the NFL reaches the halfway mark of the season.

So, FOX Sports' Ralph Vacchiano and Eric D. Williams surveyed the league to see which positions teams are targeting the most, which players are most likely to be moved and the latest on who might be buying or selling ahead of the trade deadline.

Which positions are we most likely to see movement at?

Ralph Vacchiano: Not everyone around the NFL is convinced that there will be a flurry of activity at the trading deadline in two weeks. But if it happens, it’s likely to involve pass rushers and wide receivers.

That’s the opinion of a couple of NFL sources who told me that those positions seem to be in the most demand at the moment. The problem, though, is that the demand might far exceed the supply.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Everybody seems to want help in the pass rush and plenty of teams are looking for receivers," said one NFL personnel executive. "But right now, there just aren’t enough sellers. There aren’t enough teams out of it yet — or convinced they’re out of it."

"There could be some big-name edge guys and receivers on the move, if teams are willing to move them," an NFL assistant general manager said. "But right now my sense is [the media is] expecting more from the [trading] deadline than the rest of the league is."

A lot can change, of course, between now and the Nov. 4 deadline, especially with two weekends of games still to be played. But if there is activity between now and then, there are certainly some interesting names at edge and receiver that NFL insiders are watching.

The biggest is probably Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who has attracted plenty of interest even though he’s still owed about $10 million in salary for the remainder of the season. But after the Bengals knocked off the Pittsburgh Steelers last Thursday night behind Joe Flacco to improve to 3-4, the assistant general manager said, "There’s no way they’re trading him now. They think they can stay in it until [Joe] Burrow returns."

Trey Hendrickson requested a trade over the offseason, but the Bengals reworked the final year on his contract to keep him. There was some thought he would be a trade candidate ahead of the deadline before the Bengals' recent win over the Steelers. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

That likely leaves Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips of the Miami Dolphins and Jermaine Johnson of the New York Jets as the edge rushers most likely to be moved. However, the Jets might not be in true seller's mode entering Week 8.

"The Jets are listening, but their prices are high, which tells me they’re not serious about trading … yet," the assistant general manager said.

As for the Dolphins, the personnel executive said they seem "frozen," possibly because neither general manager Chris Grier nor head coach Mike McDaniel knows for sure how much longer they’ll have their jobs.

But if either of those teams decides to sell, there does seem to be plenty of teams seeking help on the edge. Those sources and others indicated that the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions, New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys are all among the teams on the lookout for help at that position.

There are plenty of teams looking for help at receiver, too. The Steelers, Patriots and New York Giants are the teams most often mentioned, which is why the Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle and Jakobi Meyers of the Las Vegas Raiders have drawn interest. But again, neither team has seemingly indicated a willingness to start trading away assets yet. And another attractive name — Chris Olave of the New Orleans Saints — doesn’t appear to be available at all.

Jaylen Waddle has suddenly emerged as a trade candidate ahead of the deadline amid the Dolphins' rough season. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

"Teams that should be laser-focused on 2026 already just aren’t there yet," the personnel executive said. "They all have their reasons. Some are trying to get a few wins to save jobs. Others may think it sends a bad message to fans while they’re trying to sell tickets. I don’t know. But they’re not there yet.

"The Browns were probably the first to accept their reality, and they already sold off a couple of their most attractive pieces (quarterback Joe Flacco and cornerback Greg Newsome). The Dolphins, Jets and Saints should have a ‘For Sale’ sign out too, but I don’t get the sense that they do."

Don't expect much movement on the running back market

Ralph Vacchiano: There aren’t likely to be as many deals at this position — if there are any at all — but multiple league sources said there are a few running backs that have generated some pre-deadline discussion.

The two biggest names that have come up in league circles are Breece Hall of the Jets and Alvin Kamara of the Saints. And there are several teams — notably the Los Angeles Chargers, Arizona Cardinals and Washington Commanders — that suffered injuries at that position and need help.

One source described the Chargers as "desperate" to upgrade that position after losing Najee Harris for the season and rookie Omarion Hampton until at least Week 10.

Alvin Kamara has stated he wants to remain with the Saints, complicating the trade market for running backs. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Once again, though, the problem is that the demand exceeds the supply. Kamara has reportedly told the Saints he wants to stay in New Orleans. The Jets don’t seem interested in trading Hall after losing his backup, Braelon Allen, especially when they have the worst passing game in the NFL and no other healthy running back on the roster that has even gained 50 yards on the season.

"If either of those teams change their mind, they could easily build a bidding war," one source said.

A few possible buyers to watch over the next two weeks

Eric D. Williams: Sources I spoke with echoed what Ralph has reported — that edge rushers and receivers are at the top of the list for teams looking to make a move at the trade deadline.

The Steelers, Commanders and Buffalo Bills make the most sense as potential buyers, according to one league source.

"The Steelers will add a WR," the NFL source told me. "It’s hard to predict what level. Maybe Washington, depending on health. And I could see the Bills maybe adding a real cheap guy."

The Steelers are the surprising leaders of the AFC North at 4-2. And with a 41-year-old quarterback in Aaron Rodgers and an aging defense, head coach Mike Tomlin is in win-now mode.

Pittsburgh has been active in the trade market over the last two years, trading for Mike Williams at the trade deadline last offseason and for D.K. Metcalf during the offseason. So, Pittsburgh adding another playmaker on the perimeter is not out of the question.

Aaron Rodgers has helped the Steelers get out to a 4-2 start. They're looking to build upon that by possibly making a move ahead of the trade deadline. (Photo by Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Commanders played without their top three receivers over the weekend, with Terry McLaurin, Deebo Samuel and Noah Brown all unavailable due to injury. But sitting at 3-4 with quarterback Jayden Daniels suffering a hamstring injury, the Commanders might not be inclined to make a move.

The Bills are in a Super Bowl window and could use another receiver to ease the load of reigning MVP Josh Allen after losing two in a row.

Three other teams to watch for at the deadline are the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans, according to a league source. Los Angeles and Seattle are part of a three-way tie atop the NFC West standings, and both general managers, John Schneider (Seattle) and Les Snead (Los Angeles), have been aggressive in the past if their teams are in contention.

And like those two, Texans general manager Nick Caserio isn’t afraid to make a move. Both the Rams and Seahawks could use help in the secondary, while the Texans need upgrades at running back, tight end and along the offensive line.

"I could see the Texans making trades to try and get better," a league source said. "And the Rams and Seahawks making moves to bolster their roster."

Ralph Vacchiano is an NFL Reporter for FOX Sports. He spent six years covering the Giants and Jets for SNY TV in New York, and before that, 16 years covering the Giants and the NFL for the New York Daily News. Follow him on Twitter at @RalphVacchiano .

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on X at @eric_d_williams.