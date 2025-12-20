4 Takeaways From the Bears' Win Over the Packers

The Cardiac Bears strike again.



They were on their way to certain defeat with just two minutes left in regulation, but they apparently had the Green Bay Packers right where they wanted them. Thanks to a successful onside kick and some huge throws from quarterback Caleb Williams, they pulled off a miracle and beat the Packers 22-16.



And with that, they took control of the NFC North, which they now lead by 1 ½ games with just two weeks to go. The Bears may like playing with fire, but there’s no doubt they are for real.

Here are my takeaways:

1. Caleb Williams is developing a knack for big plays in big moments

It takes a special quarterback to come from behind and win games as often as Williams has done this season. He sure showed why he’s so good at it with his comeback win against the Packers.

Yes, he got a lot of help from the Bears’ recovery of an onside kick. But after they got the ball back, Williams went right to work under heavy pressure, completing five straight passes for 47 yards to quickly get the Bears to the Packers’ 6-yard line. Then, on fourth down, the Packers came with an all-out blitz, and he managed to float a pass off his back foot to wide receiver Jahdae Walker in the end zone for the game-tying touchdown.

Of course, he then won it with a 46-yard bullet to D.J. Moore in overtime. And don’t forget, Williams did all that on a frigid night in Chicago with strong, swirling winds.

Williams is far from perfect. He was just 19-of-34 for 250 yards and those were his only touchdowns. But the measure of a quarterback is really what they do when it matters most. With the game on the line, Williams is showing everyone this season that the Bears are in good shape with the ball in his hands.

2. The Bears rushing attack is what makes them a real Super Bowl threat

This wasn’t even their best rushing game. Neither of their running backs – D’Andre Swift (13 carries, 57 yards) nor Kyle Monongai (9-50) – topped 60 yards. Even with overtime they only rushed for 150, which was below their season average (152.2 per game), and way below what they had done the last three weeks (when they averaged 187).

But when it gets going, as it did in the fourth quarter, it is so hard to stop. They are powerful up front and as long as they stick with it it wears down a defense. The Packers defense was actually doing a remarkable job against them, especially without Micah Parsons. But they got tired late in the game and the Bears were able to pound away.

And that opens up more for the passing game, too.

Yes, it takes a special quarterback to make a Super Bowl run. But without a superstar at that spot, the best teams always end up riding a dangerous, powerful running game, especially if their road to a championship runs through bad-weather sites.

To make a real run, the Bears will need more from that run game than they got last night, and coach Ben Johnson will have to do better than just giving his running backs 22 carries. But the talent and power is there. The Bears are built for playoff success. And when they get there, their running game will make them very hard to knock out.

3. Ben Johnson is brilliant, but maybe too smart for his own good sometimes

OK, we get it. Bears head coach Ben Johnson is an offensive genius. He is a master of innovative play calls and knows better than everybody else. That’s what earned him a head-coaching job. It’s also what could end up being his downfall.

Case in point: The Bears’ opening drive — a 70-yard masterpiece that took them all the way down to the Green Bay 4-yard line. Facing a fourth-and-1 from there, the Bears went for it, which makes sense. They have the second-best running game in the NFL. Should be easy, right?

Well, easy would’ve been the way to go.

Instead, Johnson went for complicated, calling a play that saw tight end Cole Kmet motioned to line up under center and faked like he was calling signals as the center snapped the ball between Kmet’s legs towards running back Kyle Monongai in the backfield … but way over Monongai’s head.

It was clever, sure, but when you’ve got a running game that has been so powerful, simple is best. It may have been one play, but the Bears could’ve taken a 7-0 lead on their opening drive. Who knows where momentum could have taken them after that?

4. Matt LaFleur shouldn’t be on the hot seat, and his seat shouldn’t even be warm

There has been a steady stream of rumors and reports suggesting that LaFleur could be in trouble if the Packers don’t make the playoffs this season. And it all seems to stem from the fact that new team president Ed Policy declined to extend his contract before the season.

Still, it remains a ridiculous notion. The Packers are 9-5-1 and LaFleur has a seven-year record of 76-38-1. He also remains one of the best coaches and one of the best offensive minds in the game. Nitpick this loss if you want, but if Romeo Doubs holds onto the onside kick, the Packers win.

Overall, LaFleur has done a tremendous job with this team, especially with the development of both his quarterbacks. Jordan Love is on the verge of becoming a real star. Malik Willis, once a train wreck in Tennessee, continues to show that LaFleur has turned him into a viable player, as he did on Saturday night when Love left with a concussion.

The Packers would be crazy to fire him. If they do, though, expect every team with a vacancy to call him for an interview, and a bidding war to ensue.

4 ½. What’s next?

The Bears (11-4) are in control of the NFC North, but they shouldn’t make plans to hang that banner at Soldier Field just yet. Their 1 ½-game lead will look a lot slimmer when they take a look at their remaining schedule. They’re at San Francisco (10-4) next week and then finish against the Detroit Lions (8-6) at home.

It’s possible the Lions won’t have anything to play for at that point, but you can bet that head coach Dan Campbell will have his team angry and fired up to play the role of spoiler if it’s possible.

As for the Packers (9-5-1), that was a killer loss, but their remaining road is much easier. Green Bay’s next game is at home against the Baltimore Ravens (7-7), who are still battling for their division and playoff lives but have been struggling to get going most of the season. The Packers then finish at the Vikings (6-8), who have been perhaps the most disappointing team in the NFL this season.

Green Bay is still in an excellent position to make the playoffs. The Packers, though, will need help if they’re hoping for the NFC North title and a home playoff game.

