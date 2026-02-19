2026 NFL Free Agency: 3 Best Fits For Tyreek Hill, Who Might Not 'Have a Lot of Options'

Does Tyreek Hill have any juice left?

That’s the question most are asking around the league. Hill suffered a season-ending dislocated knee and ACL injury in September of last season, leading the Miami Dolphins to release the star wide receiver earlier this week as they look to create some cap space.

Hill turns 32 years old in March and is a free agent for the first time in his professional career, with FOX Sports' Greg Auman ranking him 27th on his top 100 free agents list. His rehab is going well almost five months out of surgery, and he intends to play in the upcoming season, his agent recently said. However, Hill’s status for the start of the regular season remains up in the air while he rehabs from a significant injury, which could complicate things for teams interested in his services.

"He is an older speed receiver coming off a severe injury, with bad off-the-field history," a league source told me. "He won’t have a lot of options if he wants a good amount of money and a clear top-two WR role. But he will have a few."

"He’s coming off a career-threatening knee injury at 32. Ask me in November!" an NFL personnel executive told me.

However, former Pro Bowl receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh, who currently trains receivers in the league during the offseason, believes if Hill returns healthy, there will be a strong market for his services, and he can be an asset for a contending team looking to add a final piece for a deep postseason run.

"Tyreek Hill is so explosive," Houshmandzadeh told me. "He’s not just quick. He’s quick and fast. It’s a no-brainer if you’re a team that feels like you’re one big-play receiver away [from competing for a Super Bowl]."

Houshmandzadeh pointed to the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and Washington Commanders as potential landing spots for Hill. So, let's rank which of those teams is the best fit for Hill as he picks his next home.

3. Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels could need some wide receiver help this offseason if Deebo Samuel leaves in free agency. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

After reaching the NFC Championship Game in Jayden Daniels’ rookie season, Washington took a step back in 2025 by finishing 5-12 on the year. Daniels had trouble staying healthy, finishing the year on injured reserve with a dislocated elbow.

Washington struggled to generate explosive plays in the passing game. The Commanders moved on from offensive coordinator Kliff Kingbury and promoted quarterbacks coach David Blough to offensive coordinator. It will be the first time Blough serves as the offensive play caller in the NFL, as the Commanders look to create more balance on offense and run more plays under center.

The team’s leading receiver last year, Deebo Samuel, will be a free agent next month. Samuel averaged a career-low 10.1 yards per reception in 2025. So, the Commanders could use more speed on the perimeter to pair with veteran Terry McLaurin. The Commanders finished with just 40 passing plays of at least 20 yards last season, 27th in the league.

"I do like the Commanders, because if you put him and McLaurin together, that’s a deadly duo if Jayden Daniels can stay healthy," Houshmandzadeh said. "But I know 1000% that Jayden Daniels wants Brandon Aiyuk in Washington.

"But that wouldn’t be a bad situation. I don’t know if the Commanders are ready to win at the highest levels like I believe the Chiefs and Chargers can do."

2. Los Angeles Chargers

Could Tyreek Hill reunite with Mike McDaniel, who is now the offensive coordinator of the Chargers? (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

If Hill doesn’t return to his former team, what better place for him to land than their AFC West rival in the Bolts, with one of the most talented throwers in Justin Herbert?

"If the Chargers got Tyreek Hill, it might be game, set, match," Houshmandzadeh told me. "Tyreek Hill, with that arm Justin Herbert has — people think Tyreek Hill is going to lose a step. But this ain’t 1995, 2000. Man, this boy is going to bounce back like a basketball.

"This is a small bump in the road. Tyreek Hill is still going to be faster than everybody. Okay, he loses a step. He’s still faster than everybody — he’s just not WAY faster than everybody."

However, things to consider for the Chargers are stunting the development of young playmakers like Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, Tre Harris and Oronde Gadsden Jr., along with Keenan Allen returning in free agency.

Also, Hill has off-the-field issues to consider for an ownership group that usually does not bring in players with character issues. And lastly, what is Hill’s relationship like with former Miami head coach and new Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel?

"If the Chargers don’t go after Tyreek Hill, it will tell me that him and Mike McDaniel didn’t have the best of relationships," Houshmandzadeh told me. "Or, that Mike McDaniel didn’t think much of him as a leader.

"Because when you get to Tyreek’s stature in the league, with as many years as he’s played and the success he’s had, you’ve got to be a leader in every team that you’re on. So, if the Chargers don’t go after him, that just tells me that McDaniel didn’t like Tyreek on his team as a leader."

1. Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill formed one of the top quarterback-wide receiver duos in the league during their time together with the Chiefs. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Former Kansas City teammate Chris Jones has already begun the courting process for Hill, saying it’s time on X. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes recently restructured his contract to create more cap space for his team. But Kansas City remains tight against the cap, potentially restricting moves they could make in free agency.

The Chiefs certainly could use help on the perimeter, though, after finishing their first losing season with Mahomes under center. Kansas City averaged 6.8 yards per pass attempt in 2025, tied for 21st in the NFL.

Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy recently returned to Kansas City and the Chiefs offer familiar surroundings for Hill, including those who know how to best use him on the field.

"I don’t think the Chiefs have been the same offensively since Hill left," said Houshmandzadeh. "Yeah, you can say they won the Super Bowl when he left. But they did not instill the fear of God in teams when they left.

"They were winning games because of their defense, not because of their offense. Tyreek goes back to the Chiefs, where Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid really know how to use you. And they need you, or it may be over for the Chiefs."