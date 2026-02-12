2026 NFL Free Agency: Top 25 Potential Salary Cap Cuts This Offseason

NFL free agency doesn't officially open for a few more weeks. However, the Miami Dolphins helped kick off the transaction portion of the offseason on Monday.

The Dolphins officially released wide receiver Tyreek Hill and are anticipated to let go of edge rusher Bradley Chubb. That's just the start of what should be a busy month-plus ahead, as all 32 teams must be under the salary cap when the new league year begins on March 11. Free agency also opens on March 9, and teams will want to position themselves to land some of the top players on the open market.

[2026 NFL Free Agency: The Top 100 Players Available and Potential Fits]

For many NFL teams to get under the cap and free up space for new acquisitions, they'll shed the worst contracts on their roster — these are usually players whose guaranteed money has run out, lessening the cap damage of cutting them. In some cases, teams will be willing to take on substantial "dead money" — that's cap space devoted to players no longer under contract — to avoid paying out an undeserved salary.



So, here are 25 names of players who aren't free agents now, but seem likely to become available by March 11, joining a long list of pending free agents. Some of them are locks to be cut, others will hinge on how patient their teams will be. These could be starters and solid contributors for another team, just not on their current contract.

Danna, 28, has gone full circle, from overachieving fifth-round pick to overpaid veteran. He had 17 sacks in four years on his rookie contract, including 6.5 as a full-time starter in 2023, but since signing a three-year, $24 million deal in 2024, he has just 4.5 sacks in two years, including one in 2025. It's only $2 million in dead cap to move on from him, and you can't pay $8 million for a player barely giving rotational production.

If I call him The Tackle at the End of This List, does anybody get that? Stewart, 32, has 109 starts in nine years with the Colts, but he dropped from 13th in 2024 to 70th in 2025 by PFF's position rankings, and he's due to make a non-guaranteed $12 million. As they seek more cap space to keep free agents, he could be a casualty.

Carter, 26, was acquired by the Eagles from the Jets in a pick swap during last season, but he had only 10 tackles in eight games, largely there as injury insurance. He's due to make $10 million, so there's no sense in keeping him unless they see him in a much larger role in 2026. He won't draw nearly that as a free agent, but you could see him land with Robert Saleh and the Titans, who have ample cap space to upgrade their secondary.

Tomlinson, turning 32 later in February, signed a two-year deal with Arizona last year and is due to make $14 million in 2026. Going from Cleveland to Arizona, he dropped from 18 quarterback hits in 2024 to just three in 2025 despite starting all 17 games. PFF ranked him as the league's 114th-best interior defender. Perhaps to Atlanta to rejoin Kevin Stefanski if they lose David Onyemata in free agency?

Mixon, 29, missed all of 2025 with a mysterious non-football foot injury, and he's due to make a non-guaranteed $8 million in 2026, so it's easy to see Houston moving on here. The Texans ranked 29th in yards per carry without him, but they'll have to upgrade elsewhere. Mixon made the Pro Bowl with the Texans in 2024, rushing for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns, but his age and injury uncertainty will make for a limited market for him. Could he follow Bobby Slowik to the Dolphins for depth and a healthy reset there?

Joe Mixon was a Pro Bowler in 2024, but was sidelined for the entirety of the 2025 season due to injury. (Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images)

Conner, 30, was limited by a foot injury to just three games in 2025. He had back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons for Arizona in 2023-24, setting up a two-year, $19 million deal. But there's no guaranteed money in 2026, so he's likely cut. The Cardinals dealt with multiple running back injuries last year, but new coach Mike LaFleur will likely seek a younger backfield. Perhaps he lands as a backup in Dallas and reunites with Klayton Adams?

Decker, 32, has talked about retiring and could make the decision for Detroit. He's played 10 years there and made 140 starts, but his Pro Football Focus grade in 2025 was his lowest since 2017. He's due to make $18 million, and Detroit would have about $9 million in dead money if he didn't return, but the savings could allow them to keep another free agent, or find his successor.

Hockenson, 28, is the NFL's fourth-highest-paid tight end at better than $16 million a year, and he's totaled three touchdowns in the last two seasons while recovering from injury. Minnesota would have $12 million in dead money from cutting him, but it's hard to see him being worth the $16 million he's due to make. One potential landing spot? Jacksonville, which could use a proven target to pair with Brenton Strange, and he and Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski worked together in Minnesota.

T.J. Hockenson was one of the game's top tight ends before an ACL injury in 2023 slowed him down over the last couple of seasons. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Lattimore, 29, has been injured and ineffective since Washington gave up third- and fourth-round picks to get him from the Saints at the 2024 trade deadline. He's due to make $18 million and there's zero dead money in cutting him, and he ranked 95th among corners by Pro Football Focus last season. The Commanders need a full makeover on defense and he'll be part of it. Where does he land? Would the Bears and Dennis Allen take him for depth if they lost Nahshon Wright in free agency?

Becton, 26, has played out the full arc of NFL highs and lows — a first-round pick, didn't work out with Jets, bounces back with Eagles in a championship season, lands a big deal as a free agent, now soon to be cut. He's due to make $10 million and was 77th out of 79 guards by Pro Football Focus last year. The Chargers were missing both tackles due to injury, but his play dropped off enough that he could be part of an overhaul to their interior offensive line. With Jeff Stoutland gone, the Eagles seem like less of a match to return.

15. L'Jarius Sneed, CB, Titans

Sneed, 29, was a huge signing from the Chiefs two years ago — $19 million a year — but after missing only three games in his final three seasons in Kansas City, he's played only 12 games in two years in Tennessee due to quad and knee injuries. No interceptions and a full regime change mean he's likely done with the Titans, who have plenty of cap space but can move on here. Going back to the Chiefs on the cheap could help their difficult cap decisions.

L'Jarius Sneed wasn't able to replicate the success he had with the Chiefs in his first two seasons with the Titans. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

Kmet, 26, had his role reduced with the arrival of rookie Colston Loveland this past season, finishing with 347 yards, his lowest total since his rookie year, and only two touchdowns. His contract isn't that bad — he's due $10 million this season, so there's a chance the Bears could find a trade partner for a late-round pick or pick swap. It's just hard to pay a No. 2 tight end that much, and his touchdowns have dropped from 7-6-4-2 in the last four seasons. If cut, could he be an Isaiah Likely replacement with Declan Doyle in Baltimore?

13. Kenny Clark, DL, Cowboys

Clark, 30, was part of the return from Green Bay on the Micah Parsons trade, so it'll seem like a bad cut, but you don't need three $20 million defensive linemen on one defense, let alone the worst defense in the NFL in 2025. Quinnen Williams is staying and it's smarter to keep Osa Odighizuwa. There's also zero dead cap for cutting Clark, so it's $20 million in cap savings to address the rest of the defense. He spent nine years with the Packers, so if he doesn't go back, you could see him follow Joe Barry to Miami.

Kenny Clark was the only player the Cowboys got back in the trade for Micah Parsons. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

There are quarterbacks with enormous contracts and dead-money hits we're not including here like Miami's Tua Tagovailoa and Arizona's Kyler Murray, thinking that those teams will eat considerable salary to facilitate a trade to avoid paying it all out. That could be the case for Smith, 35, who struggled in Las Vegas and has $18 million guaranteed in his 2026 salary. There's a Cousins-Penix vibe to keeping him as an expensive backup, but it seems more likely they lessen the distraction for a rookie starter and just cut Smith loose. Smith is entering Russell Wilson territory as a former star relegated to bridge-type roles with no guarantee of starting.

Queen, still only 26, was a top free agent signing two years ago. He made the Pro Bowl his first year in Pittsburgh and had 120 tackles in 2025, but Pro Football Focus had him ranked 79th out of 80 linebackers, so it's hard to see the Steelers paying him $13 million this season. Could he land back in Baltimore with Jesse Minter and Anthony Weaver, or with John Harbaugh and the Giants?

10 Bryce Huff, edge rusher, 49ers

Huff, 27, got a big contract after a 10-sack season with the Jets in 2023 — $17 million a year — but he had only 2.5 sacks with the Eagles in 2024, got traded for a fifth-round pick and managed four sacks (and two forced fumbles) for San Francisco last season. He has a $15 million option bonus coming, but hasn't played close to that value. Soft place to land? How about a reunion with Jeff Ulbrich in Atlanta, where the Falcons might need pass-rush help due to James Pearce Jr.'s recent arrest.

Bryce Huff was able to contribute in a secondary role for the 49ers in 2025. However, his contract might be too rich for San Francisco. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Ridley, 31, was a bad miss for the Titans, getting $23 million a year and totaling four touchdowns in two seasons. He missed half of 2025 with leg and ankle injuries and is almost certainly gone. Cutting him means $13 million in dead money, but they shed a $21 million salary as they rebrand under Robert Saleh. It would also make it easier to find a legit No. 1 receiver for Cam Ward. Could he take a one-year prove-it deal with the Commanders and his old Falcons coach, Dan Quinn?

Taylor, 28, played every snap in two Super Bowls for the Chiefs, winning one, but he's due to make $20 million in 2026 and the Chiefs are way over the cap, so he makes sense as one of their cuts. He's led them in penalties in each of his three years in Kansas City — 41 accepted penalties in all — and the Chiefs have invested draft picks in their line to get ahead of this. Could he follow offensive coordinator Matt Nagy to the Giants? Pro Football Focus ranked him 76th out of 80 tackles this past season.

Fields, 26, has $10 million of his 2026 salary guaranteed, so cutting him means a rough $30 million for nine starts and two wins. Fields has 21 total touchdowns in 15 starts with the Steelers and Jets, so he's likely no more than a bridge quarterback in 2026, a one-year stopgap hoping to reset himself in the right opportunity. Where does he land? He's from Kennesaw, Georgia, so could he be a reasonably priced match for the hometown Falcons as they seek a veteran to hedge their bet on Michael Penix?

Justin Fields went 2-7 in nine starts for the Jets before getting benched. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

6. Stefon Diggs, WR, Patriots

Diggs, 32, had a productive regular season with 1,013 receiving yards. But he only had four touchdowns before going quiet in the playoffs with 110 yards and one touchdown in four games, which is not what you pay a receiver $23 million to do. Diggs has no guaranteed money in 2026, and cutting him would result in $8 million in dead money, but it saves his $21 million salary to focus on keeping other free agents. Diggs averaged nine touchdowns a year in four Pro Bowl seasons in Buffalo from 2020-23. Will he ever get back to that level of production again?

5. Marlon Humphrey, CB, Ravens

Humphrey, 29, is due to make $19 million this year but saw a significant dropoff in 2025, going from the Pro Bowl and a first-team All-Pro nod in 2024 to ranking 103rd out of 112 corners by Pro Football Focus' grading. He has 10 interceptions in the last two seasons, so he'll have a solid demand for his services. He's played his entire career for John Harbaugh, so the Giants should be in play.

Pittman, 28, is due to make $24 million this season, but it's not guaranteed, so cutting him results in only $5 million in dead money, setting up a tough call for the Colts as they decide on several key free agents. Pittman had a career-best seven touchdowns last year, but 800 yards isn't what you're expecting for the money he's paid. Cutting him makes it easier for the Colts to keep Alec Pierce (at a similar cost), so if he's cut loose, Pittman could end up on a lesser deal, perhaps reuniting with Frank Reich and the Jets.

While Michael Pittman was productive in 2025, he might lose his roster spot in Indianapolis as the Colts try to keep Alec Pierce? (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Gary, 28, had 7.5 sacks after seven games, making the most of the attention Micah Parsons was drawing from opponents. Then he went the rest of the season without a single sack or tackle for loss, so his future is very uncertain. He's due to count $28 million against the cap in 2026, and cutting him would still leave $17 million in dead money. But it's possible Green Bay pivots to younger rushers like Lukas Van Ness and Kingsley Enagbare and uses the cap savings to get help elsewhere. Could he follow Jeff Hafley to Miami?

2. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, 49ers

Aiyuk, 27, got a massive $30 million-a-year deal less than two years ago, but the 49ers were able to void his remaining guarantees as he rehabbed from a major knee injury. He missed all of 2025 with the injury, so his value is tough to ballpark. How likely is a new team to get 2023 Aiyuk, who had 1,342 receiving yards and seven touchdowns? He's been mentioned as a match for the Commanders, as he and Jayden Daniels were teammates at Arizona State, and general manager Adam Peters was with the 49ers when they drafted him. If he resets on a one-year deal, does he even get half what his last contract paid per year?

Jay Glazer on Brandon Aiyuk's future with 49ers: 'It's up to Brandon'

Cousins, 37, restructured his deal with the Falcons to set up a cut ahead of free agency, and Atlanta will have $35 million in dead money counting against their 2026 cap after cutting him. He played well when he filled in for Michael Penix following the second-year quarterback's season-ending knee injury, going 5-3 and throwing 10 touchdowns against five interceptions. So, he bounced back after leading the NFL with 16 picks in 2024. With limited quarterback options in free agency or the draft, he'll have a market at a reduced rate. Could he return to the Vikings and Kevin O'Connell? Minnesota might be on the market for a quarterback this offseason after J.J. McCarthy's struggles in 2025.