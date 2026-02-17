Tyreek Hill Next Team Odds: Is Kansas City Reunion in Cheetah's Future?

The Cheetah is no longer a Dolphin.

On Tuesday, Miami released eight-time Pro Bowler and five-time first-team All-Pro selection Tyreek Hill, meaning the star wideout is now free to sign with the team of his choice.

Hill spent four seasons in Miami, with the last one cut short after he suffered a dislocated left knee and torn ACL just four weeks into this past season.

Where will Hill land next?

Check out the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Feb. 17.

Tyreek Hill next team odds

Chiefs: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Bills: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Raiders: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Ravens: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

49ers: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Eagles: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Patriots: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Chargers: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Broncos: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Here's what to know about the oddsboard:

K.C. Reunion?: The majority of Hill's superstar years took place with the Chiefs. Hill spent six seasons in Kansas City, making the Pro Bowl every year. He was also a three-time first-team All-Pro player, and won a Super Bowl with the franchise. He had at least 1,100 receiving yards in four of those six seasons, and tallied double-digit receiving touchdowns twice. In short, alongside head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce, Hill was partially responsible for one of the most potent offensive attacks in NFL history. Now, if Hill were to return to Kansas City, the on-the-field reunion between the three K.C. stars might look a little wonky. Chances are Hill will miss at least a portion of the season due to his knee injury, and it's unclear how much time Mahomes will miss, after he suffered a torn ACL in Week 15 of this past season. Lastly, it's unclear if Kelce will return to the field next season, as speculation about his retirement has run rampant this offseason.

Another AFC Option: For years, the Chiefs and Bills have been rivals in the AFC, while the Dolphins and Bills have long served as AFC East rivals. And if Hill doesn't return to K.C., the odds say he could end up in Buffalo. Assuming Hill can return to form after his devastating injury, Josh Allen & Co. could surely use his talents, considering the Bills have not had a 1,000-yard receiver in the past two seasons.