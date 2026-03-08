Cowboys 'Devastated' About Not Landing Maxx Crosby, Targeting Top Edge Rushers

The Dallas Cowboys fell short in the Maxx Crosby sweepstakes. Now, they're turning their eyes toward other top edge rushers available this offseason, but there are some hurt feelings in missing out on Crosby.

Following the Las Vegas Raiders' decision to ship Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens on Friday, the Cowboys are feeling "devastated" about missing out on the five-time Pro Bowler, ESPN reported Sunday. Dallas reportedly offered a first-round pick and a second-round pick for Crosby, who was ultimately traded to Baltimore for two first-round selections.

Now, Dallas is expected to have interest in Trey Hendrickson (Cincinnati Bengals), Jaelan Phillips (Philadelphia Eagles), Boye Mafe (Seattle Seahawks) and other top edge rushers on the free-agent market, according to ESPN.

Hendrickson headlines that list ahead of the start of Monday's legal tampering period. The four-time Pro Bowler logged 35.0 sacks total between the 2023 and 2024 seasons, leading the league in sacks in the latter of those two years. Hendrickson, 31, only had 4.0 sacks this past season because he missed 10 games due to a core injury. Still, Hendrickson is expected to receive a major payday, as he ranks fourth on FOX Sports' top 100 free agents list.

Dallas has also previously expressed interest in Hendrickson. The Cowboys pursued the Bengals' star edge rusher at the trade deadline this past season, with Cincinnati turning them down on multiple occasions, FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer reported at the time.

Phillips is also in the top 10 of FOX Sports' top 100 free agents list. The Eagles' standout pass rusher only had five sacks last season, beginning the year with the Miami Dolphins before getting traded in November. But he had an impressive 73 pressures, which ranked ninth among all edge rushers, per Pro Football Focus.

Mafe is also ranked highly on our top 100 free agents list, checking in at No. 39. Odafe Oweh of the Los Angeles Chargers ranks even higher, though, checking in at No. 7. Oweh put up better production than Mafe in 2025, logging 7.5 sacks in 12 games with Los Angeles after getting traded by Baltimore. But Mafe was a part of the Seahawks' rotation on the defensive front that was one of the catalysts for their victory in Super Bowl LX.

There are several other standout pass rushers also set to hit the open market on Monday. Joey Bosa is a free agent again after leading the league in forced fumbles (five) with the Buffalo Bills this past season. K'Lavon Chaisson will also become a free agent following his breakout year with the New England Patriots, in which he recorded 10.5 sacks (regular season and postseason combined). Bradley Chubb is already a free agent after the Miami Dolphins released him in February.

Dallas currently has roughly $200,000 in cap space, per Over The Cap. So, it'll need to clear some cap room as it seeks to find its Micah Parsons successor.