2026 NFL Free Agency: One Ideal Signing for All 32 Teams

Every fan base has the same thought about their favorite team ahead of the start of NFL free agency next week, wondering how many top free agents they can sign and try to become a contender overnight.

Well, we had a similar thought: Who should be the top ideal free agent signing for every team? It would certainly make for a fun offseason if every team could make an impact signing in the coming weeks. So, we tried to find the answer to that question.

We should note that we have a few players who are the top ideal signing for a few teams on this list. Obviously, a player can only sign with one team, but this exercise goes to show how valuable a few pending free agents will be.

So, let's take a look at the ideal free-agent signing for all 32 teams.

Eric D. Williams: QB Jimmy Garoppolo

As expected, Arizona released Kyler Murray. Jacoby Brissett remains on the roster, but new head coach Mike LaFleur will want someone familiar with his offense running the show and setting an example of what he wants in terms of culture for the rest of the locker room. Garoppolo served as the backup for Matthew Stafford and is well-liked by Rams head coach Sean McVay, but signing with the Cardinals gives him a chance to start again in a division he knows from his time in the NFC West. Garoppolo has played in a Super Bowl and is 43-21 as a starter.

Greg Auman: WR Wan’Dale Robinson

You’d be hard-pressed to find a team that got less from its receiver depth than the Falcons in 2025. Even with Kyle Pitts back on the franchise tag at tight end, they need a speed complement to Drake London’s size. Robinson is a high-volume receiver, with 140 targets in each of the last two seasons. Let’s say $15 million a year, and he can be a 1,000-yard receiver for not much more than Darnell Mooney was taking up. Take a receiver later in the draft as well, and with an offensive head coach in Kevin Stefanski, their pass game can take a big step forward.

Henry McKenna: DE Trey Hendrickson

Baltimore should, first and foremost, focus on not losing center Tyler Linderbaum, which is why they’ve extended him a "market setting" deal, according to general manager Eric DeCosta. The Ravens, however, seem to have enough money to make one big splash on an out-of-house player. And I think Hendrickson would be as compelling as any player on Jesse Minter’s defense. The other tempting names for a big splash: edge Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd.

Ralph Vacchiano: Edge rusher Bradley Chubb

The Bills got the No. 1 receiver they so desperately needed when they traded for DJ Moore. Now they can focus on boosting their sagging pass rush. The 28-year-old Chubb proved he was healthy and able to dominate again last season, with 8.5 sacks in Miami after missing a year with a torn ACL. He could be even better, another year removed from his injury. Plus, he might be available on a shorter deal as he hopes to reset his market. The Bills had only one player with more than 5 sacks last season (Gregory Rousseau, 7). With Joey Bosa unlikely to return, they need a bookend edge rusher, and preferably one a little younger, too.

Auman: Edge rusher Leonard Floyd

This is ideal, as in "ideal and reasonably within their budget." They’re not all $20 million signings, and Carolina is barely under the cap entering free agency. Edge rusher is arguably the biggest positional need, and Floyd played well with the Rams in 2020-21 when Evero Eijro was there. Last season was a down year, but he’d gotten at least eight sacks in five straight years before that, and could bounce back as a solid value impact for an improved Panthers defense. Only two NFL teams had fewer sacks than Carolina’s 30 last year, with no Panthers player getting more than five.

McKenna: DT Khyiris Tonga

The Patriots quietly unlocked a side to Tonga that few knew existed. And it’s something that a team like the Bears should try to build upon. Tonga is a mammoth interior disruptor who should come at a discount relative to someone who played as well as he did in 2025. And that’s what the Bears need: a value signing. They’re currently $11 million over the cap, per Spotrac.

Ben Arthur: Edge rusher Jaelan Phillips

The Bengals’ porous defense desperately needs pass rush help, and Trey Hendrickson’s time in Cincinnati is all but over, with the veteran defensive end set to hit free agency. Phillips had just five sacks last season, but registered 76 pressures, which ranked 10th among all defenders, according to Pro Football Focus.

Jaelan Phillips might not have recorded many sacks in 2025, but he was one of the league's top edge rushers at generating pressure. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

McKenna: OT Jamaree Salyer

I’m not really sure how to match a free agent with the Browns, who are currently $25.7 million over the cap and are a year away from simply beginning their rebuild. But they really need help at tackle, and I think they should double dip — with a high draft pick and a decent free agency signing. Salyer served as Rashawn Slater’s replacement for the Chargers, and he was competent enough for the Browns to give him a shot.

Arthur: Edge rusher Odafe Oweh

Trading Micah Parsons had a devastating impact on the Cowboys’ defense. Jadeveon Clowney and Dante Fowler are also set to hit free agency. With at least 7.5 sacks in back-to-back seasons, Oweh would give new Dallas defensive coordinator Christian Parker some juice on the edge. Money could be a concern for the Cowboys, who are not typically major players in free agency, but restructuring some contracts could give the team some financial flexibility to pursue a higher-ticket free agent like Oweh.

Auman: TE Cade Otton

He’s not going to break the bank, but at maybe $8 million a year, Otton can play a ton of snaps and consistently give you 50 catches for 500 yards, younger and cheaper than Evan Engram this past year. Drops were an issue in Tampa but less so in 2025. The Broncos have a total of 12 tight end touchdowns in Sean Payton’s three years there, so plenty of room for improvement.

McKenna: C Cade Mays

With Frank Ragnow retiring, the Lions were left scrambling to fill his shoes in 2025. Mays was a replacement center for the Panthers, and played at a starting level. After Lindenbaum, Mays might be the No. 1 center on the open market.

McKenna: CB Nahshon Wright

Not only do the Packers need help at cornerback, but they will also have tremendous insights on Wright, who played for the division-rival Bears. It’s great to get a good player at a position of need. It’s better when you can steal that player from a team you’ll play two times a year.

Auman: C Connor McGovern

Houston is overhauling its offensive line, and protecting C.J. Stroud is a priority, which means upgrading from Jake Andrews at center. The brass ring is Tyler Lindenbaum, but they don’t have the budget to land him. McGovern is three years older but should be closer to $15 million. He missed only two games in three years in Buffalo, earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2024.

Arthur: DE Trey Hendrickson

The Colts have a big edge rusher need opposite Laiatu Latu. Indianapolis defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo was also Hendrickson’s Bengals DC from 2021-24, when he posted seasons of at least 14 sacks. At 31 years old and coming off a season-ending core muscle injury, Hendrickson may not break the bank for Indy, either.

Trey Hendrickson led the league in sacks in 2024 with 17.5. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Getty Images)

Auman: DL John Franklin-Myers

Jacksonville’s priority will be keeping their own free agents from a breakout 2025 season, but if the price is too high for young stars like linebacker Devin Lloyd and running back Travis Etienne, Franklin-Myers would be a big get for their defensive front, and not too expensive at like $8 million a year. He started his NFL career with the Rams when general manager James Gladstone was there, and adds to a strength in what was the NFL’s top run defense last season.

Arthur: RB Kenneth Walker

Adding a dynamic running back should be a priority for the Chiefs, who had the NFL’s 25th-ranked rushing attack last season. Both Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco are entering free agency, and there’s no telling how Patrick Mahomes’ scrambling ability will be impacted coming off a torn ACL. The return of Eric Bienemy, a former running back, as offensive coordinator also bodes in favor of a Walker pursuit.

Williams: WR Rashid Shaheed

The Weber State product was a great midseason trade addition for the Seahawks, helping Seattle win the Super Bowl with explosive return ability. However, Shaheed follows former Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak to Las Vegas here, where he should get a larger role in the offense. Shaheed also played for Kubiak in New Orleans and is very familiar with the offensive scheme being installed in the desert.

Williams: C Cade Mays

The Bolts lost center Bradley Bozeman to retirement and must do a better job of protecting Justin Herbert. Signing the versatile Mays is a start. He allowed zero sacks in 12 starts for the Carolina Panthers last season. Mays also has played guard and tackle, providing some position flexibility for Chargers offensive line coach Butch Barry as Los Angeles looks to build chemistry with the five best offensive linemen who can work together to provide better pass protection for Herbert.

Williams: CB Tariq Woolen

Woolen has worn out his welcome in Seattle but finds a new home with the Rams. Woolen talked trash to Sean McVay and the Rams’ sideline during the NFL championship, earning a head-scratching unsportsmanlike penalty, so things may need to be smoothed over initially. But with his speed, length and ball-hawking skills, Woolen provides an upgrade at cornerback on the perimeter and a defender familiar with covering the best receivers in the NFC West.

Auman: Edge rusher Joey Bosa

Bosa, 30, would address a key need for Miami at edge rusher. He has personal ties to the Dolphins, as he was born in Miami and his father, John, played three seasons with the Dolphins. He hasn't had double-digit sacks in a season since 2021, but he led the NFL with five forced fumbles last season and would be a solid plus at a position that has shed Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb in the last six months. A one-year, $12 million deal is a fraction of what he made at his peak, but it is suitable for a reset contract as part of Jeff Hafley's new defense.

McKenna: LB Kaden Elliss

Even at 31 years old, Elliss is quietly one of the most dynamic defensive players in this free agency class. He is an outstanding tackle and run defender. But his value comes with his contributions as a pass-rusher, where he is sneaky efficient — and a perfect fit for a smart mind like Vikings DC Brian Flores. The Vikings are going to need help getting sacks after they likely trade Jonathan Greenard. Maybe they draft a rookie edge and bring in Elliss to fill the void.

McKenna: WR Alec Pierce

If the Colts thought they could retain Alec Pierce without tagging him, they were foolishly mistaken. New England will be a much more enticing home, even if the offer (by the dollar) is higher in Indy. The Patriots just dropped Stefon Diggs. They’ll probably stay in on a potential A.J. Brown trade. But Pierce — who can stretch the field with his speed and his jumpball skills — is basically perfect for Drake Maye, who established himself as one of the league’s best downfield throwers. Whether the Patriots trade for Brown or not, they’ll want Pierce.

Alec Pierce led the league in yards per reception for a second straight season in 2025. Could he be a good fit with Drake Maye? (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

McKenna: WR Jalen Nailor

I don’t think the Saints are going to extend themselves financially this offseason — not when they’re already $44 million over the cap. But a guy like Nailor is compelling, given what he might be able to do with a bigger role in New Orleans. With Kellen Moore and Tyler Shough showing promise at the end of last year, Nailor might see New Orleans as a place where he can realize his potential, perhaps even on a one-year, prove-it deal.

Vacchiano: C Tyler Linderbaum

It’s going to cost them, but it’s a no-brainer, and a move that many in the league expect will happen. The Giants have long needed an offensive line upgrade and new coach John Harbaugh is going to insist on it. So why not bring one of his best players along from Baltimore? The 25-year-old is exactly the anchor they need in the middle. He’s durable and been to three straight Pro Bowls and will be a huge boost to the powerful run game Harbaugh wants to build.

Vacchiano: LB Alex Anzalone

It would be an unremarkable and inexpensive signing, but it could be incredibly important. Aaron Glenn wants to go down swinging, which is why he’s running the defense his way, with his calls. What better way to do that than to bring in his old defensive QB from Detroit, who already knows his schemes, calls and overall plan? They have history dating back to their days together in New Orleans. It’s a perfect fit and Anzalone could be a steadying veteran influence in the middle of a defense that is going to be completely rebuilt.

Vacchiano: TE Isaiah Likely

The Eagles may still bring back tight end Dallas Goedert, who is a free agent at age 31 and frequently injured. But Likely is younger (25), more dynamic, and at this point has a bigger upside. Ideally, Philly could find a way to use both of them, but if not, Likely is a perfect replacement and just the kind of weapon that could add a little boost to the Eagles’ sagging offense. Their needs change if they trade wide receiver A.J. Brown, but if not, Likely would be an outstanding complementary piece, who should see his production jump if he becomes a team’s No. 1 tight end.

Vacchiano: RB Rico Dowdle

Their top need changes if quarterback Aaron Rodgers retires, but assuming they’re running it back one more time with The Ancient One, it would be nice if they got him some help. Yes, they need receivers, but a strong rushing attack would really help keep the pressure off their 42-year-old quarterback. Kenneth Gainwell, their MVP last season, is a free agent and likely headed elsewhere. Meanwhile, Dowdle had his breakout season in Dallas under new Steelers coach Mike McCarthy two years ago. He could be the top half of a strong, 1-2 punch with Jaylen Warren that could power the Steelers while McCarthy pieces together a passing attack.

Williams: Edge rusher Joey Bosa

The Ohio State product considered signing with San Francisco to play with younger brother Nick Bosa last season but instead took a better deal financially to play with the Buffalo Bills. This time, the older Bosa finally gets his wish to play with his brother in the NFL, a unique opportunity for the Bosa family. Joey Bosa turns 31 years old in July and can be effective for San Francisco as a situational pass rusher.

Williams: RB Tyler Allgeier

With Kenneth Walker III likely moving on to greener pastures and finding a more lucrative deal elsewhere, Allgeier provides a good fallback option for Seattle. The bruising runner out of BYU is a good fit for Seattle’s zone running scheme and should pair nicely with Zach Charbonnet once he returns from season-ending knee surgery. The Seahawks can also look to add a pass-catching back in the draft to add to the running back room.

Auman: LB Nakobe Dean

Whether Lavonte David retires or not, linebacker is a priority need for the Bucs, who struggled to limit passes in the middle of the field last season. Dean has had injury concerns, but played well on their Super Bowl team in 2024, and the Eagles drafted Jihaad Campbell last year, so there’s a good chance he moves on. Tampa Bay will address linebacker in the draft as well, but this gives them a young starter whose best football should still be ahead of him.

Arthur: WR Alec Pierce

Pierce could be the long-term, No. 1 receiver that the Titans are coveting for Cam Ward. He has more upside than any other wideout in this year’s market by far. And with over $90 million in cap space, Tennessee is positioned to give the former second-round pick the mammoth deal he’s expected to command.

Vacchiano: ​​DE Trey Hendrickson

They have plenty of cap space and a glaring need for an elite pass rusher on a defense that might be completely rebuilt over the next few months. Hendrickson comes with risks. He’s 31 and coming off core muscle surgery. But if he’s healthy, he’s only one year removed from back-to-back seasons of 17.5 sacks. He’s the kind of game-wrecker they haven’t had on defense in Washington in nearly a decade. And if they pair him with an edge they take with the No. 7 pick in the draft, consider their defense instantly transformed.



