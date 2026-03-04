2026 NFL Mock Draft: Colin Cowherd Believes 5 Edge Rushers Should Go in Top 15

Just like many others, Colin Cowherd is excited about the edge rusher talent in the 2026 NFL Draft. In fact, he's so impressed with the talent at the position that he thinks five edge rushers could go in the top 15 in this year's draft.

In his first 2026 NFL mock draft, Cowherd put on his general manager lenses and predicted what might happen with the top 15 picks.

"I am going to draft based on what I would do as general manager, and I think it will look, mostly, like the first 15 picks," Cowherd said on Wednesday's episode of "The Herd."

Colin’s 1.0 Mock Draft: Who will be drafted in the Top 15? | The Herd

Does general manager Cowherd also think Mendoza should go No. 1? Who does he think the Jets should pick at No. 2? Does he have the Chiefs finding Patrick Mahomes another wide receiver at No. 9?

Here's Cowherd's first mock draft.

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Cowherd's thoughts: "That’s the easiest one. The Raiders need a quarterback. Fernando Mendoza is easily the best quarterback prospect. Is he Matt Ryan plus Heisman Winner? 16-0 at a non-traditional power, big arm, moves well, humble, gratitude, and you get that rookie quarterback contract for the next four to five years.

2. New York Jets: David Bailey, edge rusher, Texas Tech

Cowherd's thoughts: "My second pick is a little different than everyone else’s mock. I think the Jets draft David Bailey, the best pure edge [in the draft]. He’ll walk into the Jets — on one side you’ll have Will McDonald, on the other it’s David Bailey. I hear about Arvell Reese — Arvell Reese projects as an edge rusher. I don’t trust the Jets to get that right. This guy is a plug-and-play guy. He will be starting the first week."

Cowherd's thoughts: "I think Arizona should call on Fernando Mendoza, but their offensive line is a wreck and they have a new offensive coach. What do offensive coaches like Ben Johnson do? Solve the offensive line. Francis Mauigoa from Miami. He can play interior or tackle — they may use him at both. The Cardinals had the 26th-ranked offensive line. He is solid in run- and pass-blocking. They’ve got receivers and backs and tight ends; they have got to get that O-line solved."

4. Tennessee Titans: Arvell Reese, edge rusher, Ohio State

Arvell Reese's 4.46 40-yard dash was the fastest of any defensive end at the 2026 NFL combine. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Cowherd's thoughts: "I think he's too talented to fall. He's 6-4, 240, 4.4. The Titans only had one player with more than five sacks last year. So I think he's just too talented for Robert Saleh to pass on here."

Cowherd's thoughts: "They need secondary help, Caleb Downs. Best safety in the draft. He's pretty good in coverage. You can bring him here in blitzes like Nick Emmanwori. … John Harbaugh is going to love him. You can play him defense and special teams probably Day 1.

Cowherd's thoughts: "Their receiving core is a mess. Shedeur Sanders is capable of throwing the ball down the field, but Jerry Jeudy is inconsistent: drop issues, maturity issues. Carnell Tate kind of feels like a can't miss guy to me."

7. Washington Commanders: Mansoor Delane, DB, LSU

Cowherd's thoughts: "Best corner in the draft is out of LSU. … I think the Commanders, who have many issues — they were a really bad team against the pass. He excels outside the numbers in man coverage. I mean LSU has always been a cornerback and wide receiver factory. Great instincts, excellent length."

8. New Orleans Saints: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Jeremiyah Love totaled 1,372 rush yards and 18 rushing touchdowns in 2025 for Notre Dame. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Cowherd's thoughts: "He's the Jahmyr Gibbs of this draft. A home run hitter. I mean Alvin Kamara is now 30 and rushed for under 500 yards… I mean, they were not a good run team. Love is a plug-and-play guy."

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

Cowherd's thoughts: "[The Chiefs] were 25th in rushing, 28th in pressures, so they've got a lot of needs right now in Kansas City, but I think No. 1 right now is protecting Patrick Mahomes."

10. Cincinnati Bengals: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Cowherd's thoughts: "Had an unbelievable combine. Trey Hendrickson is out the door. Sonny Styles is one of those guys — you know, on any other team, he would have been the best player. But at Ohio State, he's the third or fourth-best player. [He's] 6–5, 245, runs a 4.5."

11. Miami Dolphins: Rueben Bain Jr., edge rusher, Miami (Fla.)

Cowherd's thoughts: "He's just a baller, a playmaker, and the Hurricane fanbase is gonna absolutely love this. Miami doesn't get pressure on the quarterback. They were 25th last year in getting pressure on the quarterback. Look, I don't know how good Rueben Bain is with the arm issue, but I know, whenever I watched Miami play, he was unblockable."

12. Dallas Cowboys: Keldric Faulk, edge rusher, Auburn

Cowherd's thoughts: "A great character guy. He was like All-SEC freshman team; he's been good for years at Auburn. Character guy in the building … this kid is great. They need an edge rusher. He can defend the run and the pass."

13. Los Angeles Rams (via Atlanta Falcons): Makai Lemon, WR, USC

Makai Lemon had 1,156 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior at USC. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Cowherd's thoughts: "Lemon can solve two issues. Davante Adams is 33. So he's the heir apparent to Davante Adams. And this kid is unbelievable. If he gets his hand on it, he catches it."

14. Baltimore Ravens: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Cowherd's thoughts: "Had the fastest 40-time for a tight end. He's a little undersized, but remember, Isaiah Likely, the Ravens tight end, is a Ravens free agent. Mark Andrews is getting older, and they were top three in the NFL in 12 personnel.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Cashius Howell, edge rusher, Texas A&M

Cowherd's thoughts: "First-Team All-American at Texas A&M. It is a good edge rusher draft."



