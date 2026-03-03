3 Best Team Fits for QB Aaron Rodgers in NFL Free Agency

Aaron Rodgers is doing his usual Aaron Rodgers thing. He’s somewhere, out there, pondering his future, while the fate of a franchise waits for a signal that he’s coming back. Or not.

If he is, the Pittsburgh Steelers "definitely" want him back, according to their new (and his former) coach, Mike McCarthy. They are ready to jump on his 42-year-old arm for one last ride. They believe they can contend again with him, while simultaneously (and theoretically) grooming a younger quarterback for their future.

It’s a fine plan. But what if Rodgers wants to return with someone else?

That seems unlikely, but if there’s one thing the world has learned over the past few years, it’s that anything is possible when it comes to the mercurial future Hall of Famer. With free agency starting next week, here’s a look at three possible places Rodgers could end up if he decides to continue his storied NFL career.

They are a real sleeper in this chase — if there is an actual chase — but they could be forced into a move like this by circumstance. They put the transition tag on QB Daniel Jones at a cost of $37.8 million, and have indicated they want to sign him to a long-term deal.

But no matter how much they financially commit to Jones, he’s still coming off a torn Achilles and there’s no guarantee he’ll be ready for the start of the season. He also has a history of struggling when he has come back from major injuries. It also doesn’t help the Colts that Jones’ backup, Anthony Richardson, has reportedly requested a trade, and if anyone out there would take him, the Colts would surely oblige.

The Colts placed the transition tag on Daniel Jones, but will he be ready for the start of the season after tearing his Achilles? (Photo by Logan Bowles/Getty Images)

Rodgers isn’t a perfect fit, but if the Colts have any sense at all that Jones won’t be ready for the start of the season, they’re going to have to dip into the free-agent market, which is pretty thin, to be kind. Maybe an expensive, two-year flier on Malik Willis is the better play, but Rodgers is the better temporary fit and the better quarterback (at least right now).

The Colts are also loaded with more offensive weapons than the Steelers have. They just need the quarterback to make it work. And while they don’t necessarily scream "Super Bowl contender," Rodgers could be sold on the fact that the Colts were 8-2 at one point last year. In a season where both head coach Shane Steichen and GM Chris Ballard probably need to win to keep their jobs, Rodgers could be their best bet to put them over the top.

Again, it’s a long shot, especially after they tagged Jones. But until Jones shows he’s healthy, it wouldn’t exactly be unprecedented for Rodgers to wait this situation out.

They were looming in the background of The Rodgers Watch last offseason, with sources on both sides insisting two things: That the Vikings were having serious discussions about signing Rodgers to replace Sam Darnold, and that Minnesota was really where Rodgers wanted to play.

In the end, the Vikings opted to stick with J.J. McCarthy, the No. 10 overall pick from the 2024 draft. But in what was essentially his rookie season, McCarthy wasn’t very good. To be fair, he made only 10 starts, but now he’s entering Year 3 and the clock is ticking. Also, the Vikings haven’t forgotten that they were a 14-3 team just two years ago. They believe their window of contention is still open, in the right hands.

J.J. McCarthy's status as the Vikings' starter is tenuous after he had a rough debut season. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

So it seems likely they’re going to bring in a veteran quarterback either as a new starter or as insurance for McCarthy. They’d probably be better off with someone younger than Rodgers, like maybe Kyler Murray. But a one-year bet on Rodgers thriving under quarterback whisperer Kevin O’Connell isn’t necessarily the worst idea. The Vikings might be more likely to make a serious run than the Steelers currently are.

Rodgers' presence could even be a long-term help for McCarthy, too — assuming he stays for only one year.

They are the overwhelming favorites and, perhaps, the only destination that makes any sense.

There are two important things to know about Rodgers as a potential free agent: The first is that, at his age, he’s only going to want to play for a team he thinks has at least an outside chance of competing for a Super Bowl. And the Steelers, for all their flaws, fit that bill. He guided them to a 10-7 record and an AFC North title before everything unraveled in the first round of the playoffs last season.

Presumably, Rodgers would return feeling the Steelers could be even better in 2026.

Aaron Rodgers proved this past year that he can still produce. But does it make sense for he and the Steelers run it back in 2026? (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

The second thing to know is that Rodgers is a shell of his former self who isn’t exactly an attractive free agent, even as a one-year solution. His mobility is limited and his accuracy on mid-to-deep throws is waning. He still has plenty of talent, but he’s mostly getting by on his intelligence.

That not only limits his potential impact, but it also makes him most valuable to the Steelers, who now know his abilities and limitations better than anyone, especially with his former Packers coach now in charge. There won’t be any adjustment period, which makes him ideal as a bridge to a future starter, without sacrificing too many wins now.

Sure, the Steelers would be way better off just turning their franchise over to the next generation, but so far they haven’t identified who that will be. Until then, a Rodgers reunion is their best option. It’s a marriage of convenience, but it makes sense for both sides.