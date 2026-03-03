3 Best Team Fits for QB Malik Willis in NFL Free Agency

If you've watched Packers quarterback Malik Willis closely over the past two seasons, you probably know that he's shown signs of developing into a QB1.

If you haven't watched him, you might see his stats and wonder why any team would want to commit to him at roughly $50 million to $60 million over two years. He has only six NFL starts in four seasons, two years in Tennessee and two in Green Bay. Backing up Jordan Love with the Packers, Willis threw for 972 passing yards and scored nine total touchdowns in 11 games.

The sample size is small — minuscule, in fact. But the 26-year-old former third-round pick has gotten progressively better, and his physical traits are impressive. There's a lot to work with — unlike the QB prospects in this draft class.

So let's count down the best fits for Willis when NFL free agency opens next week.

If Willis wants to go with someone he knows and trusts, then former Packers defensive coordinator and new Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley needs a quarterback.

I also think Hafley and his new GM, Jon-Eric Sullivan, will have interest in Willis — just not at the market value, which could reach $30 million per year if there’s a bidding war likely led by a cap-rich team like the Cardinals.

If Arizona instead pursues Jimmy Garoppolo, who was the backup during new Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur’s time as a Rams assistant, or another QB, then it’s likely that Willis’ value might land closer to $20 million per year. And if that’s the case, the Dolphins might get into the mix. They’re going to be cap-strapped after releasing Tua Tagovailoa, but maybe they could make it work with Willis if he's willing to be flexible about the contract's structure.

The Dolphins are moving on from Tua Tagovailoa after six seasons and have a new head coach and GM who are familiar with Malik Willis from their mutual time in Green Bay. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

You can’t underestimate organizational stability, even when that organization is undergoing coaching turnover. Mike Tomlin stepped down after 19 seasons and former Packers and Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy has taken over in Pittsburgh. It’s likely that 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers will return in 2026 for his 22nd NFL season.

But if he hesitates to give the Steelers his decision, then it could be a coup for Willis.

After all, Willis is a great quarterback for McCarthy’s system and would be a terrific match with receiver DK Metcalf and running back Jaylen Warren. On the whole, it’s a really nice match. It’s just that Rodgers looms over the situation, with the QB yet again mulling retirement (and/or a dalliance into free agency, where the Vikings could be waiting). At the NFL Combine, Steelers GM Omar Khan said he thought he’d have a decision from Rodgers in a timely manner. That’s optimistic, maybe too much so.

If the Steelers remain preoccupied with Rodgers, they might miss out on the Willis sweepstakes.

Willis could be a nice fit for the Steelers, depending on how long Aaron Rodgers keeps Pittsburgh waiting on a string. (Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Cardinals, who've already announced that they'll release QB Kyler Murray, add up to a really good choice for Willis on paper.

They have the cap space to pay him more than just about anyone else. They have a new offensive-minded coach in Mike LaFleur, who is Packers coach Matt LaFleur’s brother. It would make sense that Mike could call Matt and get the lowdown on who Willis is and what he’s about (and how best to coach him). Matt LaFleur was consistently effusive of Willis, so it seems he would provide a glowing recommendation.

Arizona boasts a special set of playmakers: Trey McBride was the best tight end in the NFL for most of 2025, and he’ll be flanked by talented receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson.

With Kyler Murray on the way out, Arizona just might be the best landing spot for Willis. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

The offensive line needs work, which the Cardinals can address in the draft and in free agency, but it’s hard to say how much they can upgrade the unit or how quickly. And finally, Mike LaFleur is also relatively unproven. He did well in L.A. under Sean McVay but, the last time we saw him elsewhere, he and former Jets first-round pick Zach Wilson were working together in one of the worst offenses in the NFL. That might be a hangup for Willis.

If I were Willis, I’d wait as long as I could to see if the Steelers are interested. I’d trust McCarthy. I’d trust Khan. I’d trust the Steelers' history of success. But they seem to trust Rodgers.

If the Cardinals come in with an offer, it’s likely to be significantly better than what the Dolphins can provide financially. Willis might be able to drum up interest from the Jets or maybe even the Vikings. But ultimately, I think his best option will be to land with Arizona, given the money, the LaFleur brothers connection and the team's surrounding skill players.