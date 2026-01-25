2026 NFL Draft: Ranking the Best QB Prospects After Fernando Mendoza

In most years, the draft pecking order at quarterback would largely be determined by now. But apart from Indiana's Fernando Mendoza at the top, this year’s class remains muddied. It reminds me of the 2010 draft in which Sam Bradford went No. 1 overall, Tim Tebow came off the board late in the first round and 10 of the 14 overall quarterbacks selected had to wait until Day 3.

Should NFL teams feel as I do — that there are only two quarterbacks who warrant top-50 consideration now that Oregon's Dante Moore elected to return to school — even more emphasis than normal might fall upon how the remaining top prospects fare in all-star games and pre-draft workouts. This week, scouts will be flocking to the two most prominent exhibitions: the East West Shrine Bowl and the Senior Bowl.

Over the past 10 NFL drafts, an average of 12 quarterbacks have been selected each year, with a low of nine in 2022 and a high of 15 a decade ago. Here’s an updated list of this year's top QB prospects — and when we expect them to be drafted.

FIRST ROUND

1. Fernando Mendoza, Indiana (6-5, 225)

There was no doubt prior to the College Football Playoff National Championship that Mendoza was the top quarterback in this class, but he further cemented his position with an MVP performance, leading the Hoosiers to their first ever title.

Critics will maintain that Mendoza wasn’t dominant in the title game — and the statistics (16 of 27 for 186 yards) bear that out. But scouts won’t be evaluating just his performance against the relentless Miami pass rush on the biggest stage. They’ll take a step back to appreciate his consistent play all season long, including in calling his own number to scramble and score on the game’s most dramatic play.

Mendoza does not possess the strongest arm of this class and there are others who are more dynamic athletes. His clutch play throughout his Heisman campaign, however, is precisely what teams are looking for in a franchise quarterback. Possessing a prototypical combination of size, arm talent, mobility and intangibles, Mendoza is a virtual shoo-in to be the No. 1 overall pick of the 2026 NFL draft. If the Las Vegas Raiders don’t select him, they’ll trade the pick to another QB-needy team who most certainly will.

TOP 50

WIll the Jets take Ty Simpson with one of their two first-round picks? (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

2. Ty Simpson, Alabama (6-2, 210)

With just 15 career starts at the collegiate level, Simpson isn’t a lock to be the second quarterback off the board. But he’s the clear-cut favorite after a breakout campaign in which he led the SEC in passing yards (3,500) and touchdowns (28). He could boost his chances of earning a first-round selection by participating in the Senior Bowl – if he's healthy enough to do so after suffering a fractured rib in a Rose Bowl loss to Indiana.

When healthy, the former five-star recruit has shown accuracy to all levels of the field, which translates beautifully to the pro game. He is adept at layering the ball between defenders, excelling not only on short throws but the intermediate and deep ones that are critical to sustained success in the NFL. He possesses a relatively slight frame, however, which just makes the fact that he was unable to finish his lone season as Alabama’s starter that much more concerning.

There are enough teams desperate enough for help at quarterback to justify Simpson entering the draft and likely earning a first-round selection, but I see a passer who is more accurate and on-time than overpowering. I like him best in a warm-weather or dome stadium, and with a quality supporting cast.

DAY 3

3. Drew Allar, Penn State (6-5, 235)

With arguably the strongest arm of this year’s quarterback class, Allar could not be more different than Simpson, though he has his own durability concerns to contend with following season-ending surgery in the fall to repair a broken ankle. Allar is not yet healthy enough to compete, leaving him on the outside looking in during the all-star game festivities. He is hoping to work out for teams prior to the draft.

If able to ease concerns about his health, Allar would appear to be in prime position to jump ahead of the pack and perhaps earn a Day 2 selection. He played in an aggressive offense that often asked him to make difficult downfield throws and enters the NFL with an impressive 61:13 touchdown-to-interception ratio in his career.

Statistics can be deceiving, however, as there is an element of Superman and Clark Kent to Allar’s game. He certainly looks the part of a big-time NFL prospect, but too often shows subpar instincts and ball placement. Further, he is a classic dropback passer in an era when many NFL teams are looking for mobile dual-threats.

4. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU (6-1, 205)

It isn’t often that the prestigious Senior Bowl invites a player who finished his college career as a backup, but then again, little went as expected at LSU this season, including, of course, the transition from Brian Kelly to Lane Kiffin as head coach.

It is well known that quarterbacks receive much of the praise when things go well and too much blame when their team struggles, and that certainly was the case with Nussmeier, who dropped from 25 touchdown passes in 2024 to just 12 this past season, getting benched for the final month of the campaign.

There were certainly red flags in 2024, when Nussmeier led the SEC with 12 interceptions thrown. He is an aggressive passer whose average arm talent simply failed to live up to the opportunities his eyes saw downfield. To boost his stock in Mobile, Nussmeier will need to show improved decision-making and patience on the field. But as the son of a former pro quarterback (and current New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator), Nussmeier is likely to star during the interview process with teams in Mobile (and at the Combine), and those sessions matter, too.

Cade Klubnik didn't have the senior year many expected, but his draft stock could still rise with a strong showing in offseason showcases. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

5. Cade Klubnik, Clemson (6-2, 206)

If Nussmeier is the "big name" of this year’s Senior Bowl class of quarterbacks, Klubnik is his equal at the East-West Shrine Bowl, and the similarities don’t end there. Like Nussmeier, Klubnik was the victim of his own previous success. Tossing 36 touchdowns against just six interceptions as a true junior in 2024 created huge expectations for Klubnik, and, simply put, he and his Tigers struggled in the ACC — just as Nussmeier and his LSU Tigers did in the SEC.

Klubnik lacks ideal size for an NFL quarterback. He is a dynamic athlete, however, who ran for 17 touchdowns during his time at Clemson and owns a career 73:24 TD-INT ratio. His dual-threat capabilities could be better put to use in the NFL than they were at Clemson, where he wasn’t always supported by reliable pass-catchers. Some scouts believe that he could "surprise" at the next level, similar to the way that Bo Nix matured under Sean Payton’s tutelage in Denver.

6. Taylen Green, Arkansas (6-6, 235)

The most dangerous word in scouting is "upside" and there may not be a quarterback in this class with more of that than Green, whose long strides, big arm and flair for the dramatic has always reminded me of iconic NFL quarterback Randall Cunningham.

The gangly Green first caught scouts’ attention at Boise State prior to thrilling at Arkansas the past two seasons, where he generated 50 touchdowns in 25 games, including 34 through the air. Unfortunately, he also tossed 20 interceptions during that time, too often showing a rudimentary ability to decipher defenses (or simply trusting his arm too much).

Green is gifted, but he’s also currently still very much a raw heave-ho thrower, rather than a precision passer. He is sure to create some buzz with his size, speed and arm in Mobile and next month at the Combine, but to boost his stock he’ll need to demonstrate improvement in both reading defenses and feathering throws downfield. It will be interesting to see if NFL teams ask him to work out at wide receiver at any point, as some scouts feel it would be his best chance at real success in the NFL.

7. Cole Payton, North Dakota State (6-3, 233)

With all due respect to Green, the biggest wild card of this year’s quarterback class is Payton, a burly, dual-threat southpaw whose one season as a starter for the FCS powerhouse Bison is full of highlight-reel plays. He is so broad and powerful that he literally started at running back for a game in 2024 and exits NDSU with 10 more touchdowns on the ground (31) than through the air (21) over his career. North Dakota State was wise to get Payton onto the field however possible in previous seasons, as he sat behind four-year starter Cam Miller, a sixth-round pick last spring by the Las Vegas Raiders. In today’s transfer-happy era, Payton could earn kudos from scouts for his loyalty to the program, but his inexperience will understandably make them nervous, as well.

Payton is currently more of a thrower than a refined passer. Though he shows impressive vision and patience given his relative lack of experience, he has an elongated delivery and too often struggles on the shorter "easy" throws because he doesn’t set his feet properly. But he has plenty of arm strength and throws with impressive touch downfield. Further, he is one of few quarterbacks in this class who has played in a pro-style offense, often taking the ball from under center.

Talented, tough and well-suited to the dual-threat responsibilities so many NFL teams are searching for at quarterback now, Payton might just be the most heavily scrutinized player at any position at the Senior Bowl this year. With an impressive showing in Mobile (and subsequent workouts), Payton has a chance to jump into the Day 2 conversation — though he appears at least a year or two away from starting in the NFL.

Diego Pavia's success belied his size. How early will a team be willing to take a gamble on the Heisman runner-up? (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

8. Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt (5-10, 207)

Perhaps no quarterback in this class better personifies the grit, competitiveness and leadership scouts look for in a franchise signal-caller than Pavia, the first Heisman Trophy finalist Vanderbilt has ever produced. Unfortunately, while those intangibles are important, Pavia lacks some of the basic traits also prioritized at the position, such as size and consistent accuracy.

Pavia won’t be a fit for everyone. Given his height, he is at his best in a shotgun-based offense that allows him the space to see the entire field. Pavia extends the ball further than most on his windup and delivery and plays with more of a backyard hero style than a traditional pocket passer. Betting against the former zero-star recruit and New Mexico State star is risky, however, as Pavia has showed intriguing improvement over his college career and consistently performed well under the brightest of lights.

There is an "it" factor with Pavia that coaches and certainly his teammates and fans will love. He leaves college as a four-year starter with an 88:27 career TD-INT ratio and another 31 scores on the ground, sometimes appearing to simply will his team to victory. He likely won’t wow scouts during the Senior Bowl practices next week, yet no one should be surprised if he wins MVP of the game itself.

9. Carson Beck, Miami (6-4, 220)

Beck threw for more yards and scores than Mendoza in the CFP title game, but his game-ending interception and frenetic play throughout the contest will likely leave a more lasting impression upon any scouts still on the fence about his future in the NFL.

Beck is a classic rhythm passer, who, when comfortable, can look the part of a quality NFL starter — as he did, at times, against Indiana. He offers a prototypical frame with good arm strength, anticipation and accuracy. He showed zip on slants and posts, as well as good touch to loft the ball between defenders. It would be easy to put together a highlight reel of impressive throws over his college career — one that spans 55 games for two powerhouse programs (Georgia, as well as Miami).

For a quarterback of his experience, however, Beck also shows a disturbing lack of poise in critical moments. In my opinion, his game-sealing interception was more of an instinctive play by Indiana cornerback Jamari Sharpe than a poor read or inaccurate throw by Beck. Regardless, it was a missed opportunity by the quarterback to boost his stock. Instead, it probably leaves him still waiting to hear his name called until Day 3.

10. Haynes King, Georgia Tech (6-3, 215)

There hasn’t been a quarterback from Georgia Tech selected in the NFL draft since Joe Hamilton in 2000, but King — a former four-star recruit who began his college career at Texas A&M — is another dual-threat candidate worthy of consideration. Like the aforementioned Pavia, King is a gamer whose ability to create as a runner is a huge part of his success. He led the ACC with 15 rushing touchdowns this past season — one more than he threw in 2025.

Scouts will need to weigh King’s inconsistent accuracy and occasional struggles with durability, but the flashes are bright and should help him stand out during the East-West Shrine Bowl. He’s shown improved decision-making over his career and has a real knack for firing passes into tight spaces past defenders where only his intended receivers can get to.

UCOnn's Joe Fagnano could prove to be a steal on Day 3 of the draft. (Photo by Williams Paul/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

11. Joe Fagnano, Connecticut (6-4, 225)

Similar to Payton from North Dakota State, Fagnano was barely a blip on the NFL radar just a few years ago, walking on at Maine (an FCS school) back in 2019 and leading them to a 10-15 record as a part-time starter over four seasons. After working with former NFL head coach Jim Mora Jr. (who recently took over at Colorado State), however, Fagnano has emerged as one of the most intriguing hidden gems in this year's class (regardless of position), tossing 48 touchdowns against just five interceptions over the past two seasons.

While it is true that Fagnano was aided by a shotgun-heavy offense that minimized his pre-snap reads, Fagnano has both size and legitimate arm talent. He also has a snappy release and can drive the ball to the sideline, as well as loft the ball with impressive touch. Fagnano hasn’t created much buzz nationally, but a strong showing at the East-West Shrine Bowl could change that quickly.

12. Mark Gronowski, Iowa (6-2, 235)

In today’s era of pass-happy offenses and inflated statistics, it seems almost laughable to suggest that a quarterback who threw just 10 touchdowns (with seven interceptions) in 13 games last season could possibly generate NFL interest. But Gronowski — a South Dakota State transfer with an NCAA-record 58 career wins — has fans in the scouting community.

His relatively pedestrian statistics in 2025 were perhaps more a reflection of Iowa’s conservative run-heavy offense than a true barometer of Gronowski’s skill set, which is why he was invited to the East-West Shrine Bowl. Like several of the quarterbacks on this list, Gronowski is a dual-threat, throwing for 103 touchdowns against 27 interceptions over his career with another 53 scores on the ground, including one that traveled 67 yards this season for the Hawkeyes.

Gronowski might have started his college career at the FCS level, but make no mistake, he dominated at that level, twice guiding the Jackrabbits to national championships and winning the Walter Payton Award in 2023 as the best offensive player at that level.

Rob Rang is an NFL Draft analyst for FOX Sports. He has been covering the NFL Draft for more than 25 years. He also works as a scout with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League. Follow him on X @RobRang .