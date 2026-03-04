NFL Free Agent Matchmaker: Who Lands Kenneth Walker III, Kyler Murray, Aaron Rodgers?

The NFL’s legal tampering window begins on Monday, when pending free agents can begin negotiating contracts and reaching agreements with external teams ahead of the new league year.

So, which top players and teams make sense as a pairing? Let's match up 10 of this year’s marquee unrestricted free agents with logical homes, starting with a trio of quarterbacks and other key offensive players.

Arizona has already announced that it will release Murray, and Minnesota needs a QB upgrade from disappointing ex-first rounder J.J. McCarthy. The Vikings should be appealing to Murray (and other available quarterbacks) because of head coach Kevin O’Connell’s track record with QB revivals.

O’Connell was the Rams’ offensive coordinator from 2020-21, which is when Murray made back-to-back Pro Bowls with the division-rival Cardinals. As a result, O’Connell should have a good idea of what the former No. 1 overall pick looked like at his peak.

Due to various injuries, Kyler Murray has averaged 10 starts in his past four seasons in Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

If the 42-year-old Rodgers returns for a 22nd NFL season, it’s difficult to imagine it being anywhere else but Pittsburgh. Starting over again with a new franchise in what would likely be his final year doesn’t seem worth the squeeze. Mike Tomlin may not be with the Steelers anymore, but taking over is Mike McCarthy, who was Rodgers’ head coach in Green Bay for 13 years.

With just three starts over the past two years, there’s tremendous risk in giving Willis a big contract. But that risk is mitigated with the Dolphins, considering the presence of both coach Jeff Hafley and general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan, both of whom were in Green Bay with Willis last season. As the Packers' defensive coordinator, Hafley went up against the former third-round pick the past two years in practice.

Malik Willis has started only six NFL games in four seasons, but he figures to be a hot commodity on the free-agent market. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Super LX MVP is the kind of dynamic weapon out of the backfield who would provide an instant boost to a Chiefs run game that ranked 25th last season. Kansas City’s leading rusher in 2025 was Kareem Hunt, who had just 611 rushing yards. Also, with Patrick Mahomes coming off a knee injury, his scrambling ability may be impacted. So the Chiefs need a dependable running back more than ever.

Pierce is intent on hitting free agency, but don’t be surprised to see him sign back with the Colts. The rising receiver built a strong rapport in 2025 with quarterback Daniel Jones, and Indianapolis’ brass has no margin for error this offseason following last season’s collapse. Paying up to retain Pierce shouldn’t be out of the question — even if it’s near $30 million per year.

Alec Pierce has led the NFL in receiving yards per reception in each of the past two seasons. (Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Linderbaum will command record-setting money as a center, and no team is better equipped to give it to him than the Titans, who have a league-high $93.8 million in cap space. Tennessee has a center need after releasing Lloyd Cushenberry last week, and it’s expected to pursue a high-quality veteran option to work with second-year quarterback Cam Ward.

Hendrickson was viewed as a potential Colts target last year amid his contract issues with the Bengals, and now Indianapolis has a chance to nab him as a free agent. Indy has a big need at edge rusher opposite Laiatu Latu, and Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarrumo was Cincinnati's DC from 2021-24, when Hendrickson had three seasons of 14-plus sacks.

Signing the 31-year-old Hendrickson would be a risk — he played just seven games last season due to injuries, recording four sacks — but general manager Chris Ballard and coach Shane Steichen must be aggressive this offseason, as they’re firmly on the hot seat.

Before being limited to seven games last season, Trey Hendrickson had 35 total sacks for the Bengals in 2023-24. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Don’t be surprised to see the Jaguars make a push to re-sign Lloyd after his career season, but the Bucs make a lot of sense. Tampa must be thinking about its future at linebacker post-Lavonte David, who is 36 and entering unrestricted free agency. Deion Jones, a veteran backup, is also a pending free agent. The Bucs need more depth and playmaking at linebacker.

Cue Lloyd, who had a career-high five interceptions — including a 99-yard pick-six off Patrick Mahomes — and seven pass breakups last season for the Jags. Signing with the Bucs would allow Lloyd to stay in Florida, which has no state income tax. For Lloyd, that would be great news for what’s expected to be a massive second contract.

The Panthers generated an NFL-low 148 quarterback pressures last season, so Oweh would be a major boost in the pass-rushing department. The former first-round pick has registered at least 7.5 sacks in back-to-back seasons, and his 51 pressures in 2025 tied for 29th. Oweh’s presence would be a nice complement to defensive tackle Derrick Brown (5.0 sacks last season) and outside linebacker Nic Scourton (5.0), who flashed promise as a second-round rookie.

Phillips played the best ball of his career in 2023 under defensive coordinator Vic Fangio (6.5 sacks in eight games), so it’s difficult to imagine their reunion with the Eagles coming to an end after just eight games (nine including playoffs). Philly needs the pass rush help anyway. The Eagles tied for 10th in pressures and ranked 13th in pressure rate last season, but they didn’t have a player reach seven sacks.