Chiefs Reportedly Set to Trade CB Trent McDuffie to Rams for 1st-Round Pick

The Kansas City Chiefs are making a rebuilding move, while the Los Angeles Rams have strengthened their secondary in a major way.

Kansas City and Los Angeles are in deep talks for a trade involving Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie, NFL Media reported Wednesday. As part of the deal, the Rams will reportedly send their 2026 first-round pick (No. 29 overall). Los Angeles will also give Kansas City three more picks, surrendering its fifth-round pick and sixth-round pick in the 2026 draft plus its third-round pick in the 2027 draft, according to ESPN.

McDuffie, 25, has been one of the NFL's top cornerbacks since the Chiefs selected him in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He helped Kansas City win back-to-back Super Bowls in his first two seasons and has been named an All-Pro twice.

However, McDuffie is entering the final season of his rookie contract and hasn't signed an extension yet. As a result, some speculated that he would be a trade candidate this offseason, especially as Kansas City looks to reshape its roster following its disappointing 6-11 season.

The trade certainly signals a turning of the page for the Chiefs, with Patrick Mahomes expressing some disappointment about the deal on social media.

"Damn..," Mahomes wrote in a social media post.

McDuffie was among those impacted in the Chiefs' down season. He missed five games due to a knee injury. But he was still productive, allowing 37 receptions on 55 targets for just 342 yards and three touchdowns this past season, per Pro Football Focus. McDuffie has allowed just 6.6 yards per attempt when targeted in coverage over his career as well, per PFF.

That's obviously a major boost to the Rams' secondary, which had moments of good play during the 2025 season but failed to step up when it mattered the most. Los Angeles ranked 19th in passing defense this past season, notably coming up short in its NFC Championship Game loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Sam Darnold threw for 346 yards in the Seahawks' 31-27 win over the Rams.

Even after Wednesday's trade, the Rams still have some good draft capital ahead of April's draft. They own the 13th overall pick, which they received in a draft-day trade with the Atlanta Falcons last season. They also hold their picks in the second and third rounds, and have eight picks total in the 2026 NFL Draft.

This is a developing story and will be updated.