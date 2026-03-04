2026 NFL Mock Draft: David Bailey Goes After Mendoza; Jeremiyah Love Goes Fourth

We learned a lot from the NFL Combine. We saw some absolute studs shine in Indianapolis, and we also got a clearer picture of which players will be the best fits for different squads next season.

And after the combine came a blockbuster trade, which saw the Chiefs send cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Rams.

I've factored all of this into my projections for my first mock draft leading up to April.

Let's take a look.

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

The Raiders need a quarterback and Mendoza is the best one in this draft. This is a no-brainer draft pick and no need to discuss the reasoning. Mendoza will be a Raider.

2. New York Jets: David Bailey, Edge Rusher, Texas Tech

I was tempted to have New York draft Arvell Reese, but the Jets need a ready pass rusher. They traded Quinnen Williams during the 2025 season and just last week, traded pass rusher Jermaine Johnson to the Titans. The Jets were 31st in pressure generated per dropback and had zero defensive interceptions. Bailey is a twitched-up pass rusher who is rarely blocked by the opposing tackle. He’s instinctive and finishes strongly to the ball. This is an immediate upgrade for the Jets.

3. Arizona Cardinals: Arvell Reese, (LB, Ohio State

I put the best player on the draft board into a Cardinals uniform. Reese is a physical freak who projects to rush the passer in the NFL. His on-the-field profile (not projection) is Micah Parsons. He enters this NFL Draft playing some off-the-ball linebacker and pass rusher before just keeping his hand in the dirt. Reese is a ball player. He’s fast in pursuit and plays with great instincts. He will make plays from a variety of alignments and the Cardinals can use him as it best fits their defense.

4. Tennessee Titans: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

The range for drafting Love begins at No. 3 and ends with the Chiefs at No. 9. The Titans need to surround quarterback Cam Ward with weapons and Love fits that profile. He’s explosive, with big-play speed, and he's a three-down running back.

5. New York Giants: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

Mauigoa is the best offensive lineman in this draft and the one who's the most ready, and the Giants will add him to the roster with the fifth pick. I do believe his best position will eventually be guard, but he can start his career at right tackle. The Giants' offensive line will be immediately upgraded. With Dart at quarterback, Nabers back healthy, Tracy in the backfield and two bookend tackles, it’s got the makings of a much-improved group in 2026.

6. Cleveland Browns: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

The Browns are on pace to lose all five of their starting offensive linemen next week. They traded for the Texans' Tytus Howard, who has played primarily right tackle but can play inside at guard if needed. Now, the Browns will draft Fano, who was the Outland Trophy winner in 2025. Fano is a supreme athlete who needs to add some strength to his game. One other name to watch here is offensive lineman Kaydn Proctor from Alabama.

7. Washington Commanders: Sonny Styles, OLB, Ohio State

The Commanders defense needs to improve and it will start with Sonny Styles at linebacker. He's a three-down linebacker with a fantastic athletic profile. His comp is Fred Warner, and if he’s able to live up to that, the Commanders will hit a home run with this pick.

8. New Orleans Saints: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Tate will be a big help for second-year QB Tyler Shough. Carnell didn’t show top-end speed at the combine but his tape shows outstanding route-running and top-tier hands.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Rueben Bain Jr., Edge Rusher, Miami

The Chiefs have two positions of need with this draft pick — wide receiver and pass rusher. They’d be pleased to see Bain drop to nine. Bain is a wrecking-ball pass rusher and his shorter arms do not show on film often. He’s got an elite burst off the ball and loose hips to turn the corner. He’s also able to rush inside with effectiveness.

10. Cincinnati Bengals: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

The Bengals are drafting a defensive player at 10 and Downs is the best one left on the board. He's a safety with elite ball skills who’s excellent coming into the box to tackle. He can play both zone and man and will upgrade the Bengals defense immediately.

11. Miami Dolphins: Makai Lemon, WR, USC

The Dolphins might opt for an offensive lineman, but I predict that they will draft a much-needed receiver at 11. Lemon was uber-productive at USC. He’s highly skilled and wins 50-50 balls more than not. He's got top-end speed. Size might be a concern, but he can overcome that with his polished route running.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

The top cornerback will come off the board to Dallas. Delane is the best coverage corner in this draft and the Cowboys need help in the secondary. They could opt for a pass rusher but none will be graded higher than Delane at this point of the draft.

13. Los Angeles Rams: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

The Rams' need new secondary pieces to round out their defense. Terrell had a fantastic NFL Combine workout, which matched his fluid movements on tape. He primarily projects as a man-coverage corner in the league. I’m curious if the Rams take a shot at Ty Simpson here after trading pick 29 to the Chiefs.

14. Baltimore Ravens: Olaivavega Ioane, IOL, Penn State

If you look at 100 mock drafts, there will be 99 of them with Ioane as the Ravens' draft pick. He’s the perfect fit for the Ravens to upgrade their offensive line. He’s the most ready lineman in the draft who excels as a drive blocker with his wide base and strong legs. He might struggle with elite movement but that can be worked on.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

The Oregon tight end fits a need for the Bucs in the right spot of the draft. Sadiq is an athletic freak whose production at Oregon was outstanding for the limited opportunities he received. He is an above-average blocker for his size and his finishing ability would make some offensive linemen jealous.

16. New York Jets: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

With Lemon off the board, the Jets will turn to Tyson to address a glaring need with hopes that injury concerns stay away. Tyson’s big frame allows him to win contested catches, and he plays faster than he might run at his pro day in a few weeks.

17. Detroit Lions: Kadyn Proctor, OL, Alabama

Proctor is a Dan Campbell offensive lineman. He is a big boy who’s a fluid mover and a bulldozer in the run game. He can play tackle or guard for the Lions, as they look to rebuild their offensive line after retirements, releases and as old age is starting to thin out that group.

18. Minnesota Vikings: Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

Harrison Smith will retire and the Vikings will draft his replacement in Thieneman. He tested well at the combine and plays downhill fast in the run game. He’s just a quality ball player and a good addition for the Vikings.

19. Carolina Panthers: Peter Woods, DL, Clemson

The Panthers will continue to add to the defensive line in the draft after securing two pass rushers in the spring last year. They will add Woods to join Derrick Brown, Nic Scourton and Tershawn Wharton in forming a formidable defensive front.

20. Dallas Cowboys: Keldric Faulk, Edge Rusher, Mississippi State

The Cowboys defense was poor last season and I predict they will address corner at pick No. 12. Now they add a pass rusher at No. 20 with Faulk. He’s got room for growth at his young age, but he’s already on his way to developing his pass rush.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

Pittsburgh could opt for Ty Simpson here, but they will draft a much-needed wide receiver to pair with DK Metcalf. Cooper is big, strong and will fit the culture of the Steelers.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

I’m curious what the Chargers would do here if they felt an offensive lineman was the pick. I’m sure they’d love it if Proctor was still available. But with no offensive lineman, they take a defensive tackle they desperately need. Banks is a big boy and takes up a ton of space with power and strength.

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

The Eagles will draft Lane Johnson’s replacement with this pick. Iheanachor has all the physical tools but is just raw and needs to grow. This is the perfect spot for him.

24. Arizona Cardinals: Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

The Cardinals will trade back into the first round for their quarterback of the future. It’s a slim quarterback draft and after the Cardinals release Kyler Murray, they will need the next man up. Simpson showed flashes this season of being that guy and the Cardinals should be comfortable taking him at the later stages of the first round.

25. Chicago Bears: Akheem Mesidor, Edge Rusher, Miami

Mesidor has a deep pass-rush package that will help the Bears immediately. They are primed for a deep postseason run and he can help them now.

26. Buffalo Bills: Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

The Bills will add a big physical target for Josh Allen. They will look to improve the receiver room all offseason and this is a good start.

27. San Francisco 49ers: Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

This is probably too low for Freeling, but the 49ers will get an offensive lineman with huge upside in this Dawg. His testing was all-world but his film still shows some inconsistency. He gets a chance to grow into the position with the 49ers.

28. Houston Texans: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

Out of the pair of Utah offensive tackles drafted in the first round, I think Lomu might end up the better one once he gains some strength. He’s an outstanding mover and thrives as a pass-blocker.

29. Kansas City Chiefs: KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

The Chiefs will get another first-round pick after they traded Trent McDuffie to the Rams. They will use that selection to grab another position of need with Concepcion, whose speed will be important for the Chiefs offense.

30. Denver Broncos: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Safety, Toledo

The Broncos could go with a linebacker here, but they will take McNeil-Warren to play safety. He’s an athletic safety who makes plays all over the field and will fit nicely into their defense.

31. New England Patriots: T.J. Parker, Edge, Clemson

The Patriots will add the best available edge rusher to partner with their fantastic interior pass rush. Parker should see a bunch of single-team rushes in a Pats uniform.

32. Seattle Seahawks: Brandon Cisse, DB, South Carolina

Seattle doesn’t have an immediate need at cornerback, but depending on free agency, the Seahawks might need that replacement now.