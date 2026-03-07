Colts, Packers Swap Defensive Starters In LB Zaire Franklin, DT Colby Wooden

A rare player-for-player swap took place two days before free agency, with the Indianapolis Colts and the Green Bay Packers swapping starting defensive players.

Green Bay sent defensive tackle Colby Wooden to Indianapolis for linebacker Zaire Franklin.

Franklin is likely to replace linebacker Quay Walker in Green Bay. Walker is a free agent after spending his first four seasons with the Packers.

Franklin has played eight NFL seasons, playing at least 16 games in all of those campaigns. He’s entering the final year of a three-year contract worth $31 million.

Wooden started 16 games for the Packers last season but is entering the final year of his rookie contract. A fourth-round pick in 2023, Wooden will likely slide right into the Colts’ rotation in the middle of their defensive line.

Walker was ranked as the No. 23 free agent by Greg Auman, between veteran edge rushers Khalil Mack (No. 24) and Bradley Chubb (No. 22). Walker is the second-ranked linebacker in this year’s class behind Devin Lloyd.