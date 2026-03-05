2026 All-NFL Scouting Combine Team: Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love Wows

The NFL Scouting Combine is the premier showcase event for top prospects hoping to solidify their spots on draft boards around the league. Although scouts proclaim to place greater emphasis on film evaluation, a jaw-dropping performance at the Combine can force evaluators to move an intriguing prospect up the charts.

After taking some time to review the numbers and video of the 2026 Combine, here are the players who opened eyes and earned a coveted spot on my All-Combine Team ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft:

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Taylen Green, Arkansas

The dual-threat playmaker might have secured a Day 3 spot with his spectacular display of athleticism and explosion. Measuring 6-foot-6, 227 pounds, Green blazed the turf with a 4.37-second time in the 40-yard dash, while popping a 43.5-inch vertical jump and an 11-foot, 2-inch broad jump. With a resume that features 9,662 passing yards and 94 total touchdowns, the Arkansas standout will draw interest as a developmental/change of pace quarterback, with a creative coaching staff and front office envisioning a potential "slash" role (quarterback/wide receiver) or full-time position switch down the road.

Running Back: Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

The best player in the 2026 draft cemented his spot as the No. 1 prospect on the board with his impressive showing at Indianapolis. The Notre Dame standout ran an eye-popping 4.37-second 40-yard dash before dazzling evaluators with a flawless positional workout that showcased his rare combination of speed, quickness, balance, and body control. Given his production as a dynamic runner with a highlight reel loaded with big plays, explosive runs, and touchdowns, Love is a top-five prospect regardless of positional value.

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love.

Wide Receiver: Zachariah Branch, Georgia

The shifty slot receiver might have changed the narrative in the scouting community after his jaw-dropping performance. Despite being typecast as a slot receiver/punt returner with a future as a gadget player, Branch’s speed (4.35-second forty-yard dash), explosiveness and route-running ability could prompt creative play-callers to carve out a role for the former Bulldogs as a WR2/WR3 in an offense that prominently features "catch-and-run" concepts on the call sheet. As a speedster with electric running skills and breakaway speed, Branch could develop into a game-changer as a pro.

Wide Receiver: Ted Hurst, Georgia State

The long, rangy pass catcher might have locked up a Day 2 spot as a potential "X" receiver on most draft boards. Hurst followed a strong Senior Bowl performance with an excellent showing at the Combine, where he ran a 4.42-second 40-yard dash and posted impressive measurements in the vertical jump (36.5 inches) and broad jump (11-feet, 3 inches). With Hurst flashing acrobatic body control and ball skills during the route-running drills, the Georgia State standout is a top-100 prospect in the 2026 draft.

Wide Receiver: Omar Cooper, Indiana

The Indiana product has been viewed as a borderline Day 1 prospect by evaluators who rave about his route-running precision and strong hands. Cooper cemented his status with a strong performance at Indianapolis, where he posted a 4.42-second 40-yard dash and a 37-inch vertical jump. He followed the impressive athletic testing with a spectacular route-running and pass-catching exhibition, showcasing his potential as a WR2. Considering how teams love "plug-and-play" playmakers who can impact their teams from Day 1, Cooper continues to move up the charts as a prospect.

Tight End: Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

It is no surprise to see Sadiq dominate athletic drills, given his reputation as an athletic freak with rare physical tools. Measuring 6-foot-3, 241 pounds with 4.40 speed (40-yard dash) and NBA-caliber "bounce" (43.5-inch vertical jump; 11-foot-1-inch broad jump), the Oregon standout is a matchup nightmare on the perimeter. As play designers contemplate various ways to put opposing defenses in binds, Sadiq’s combination of athleticism and skill will make him a hot commodity on draft night.

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq.

Offensive Tackle: Monroe Freeling, Georgia

Experience matters, but it is hard to bypass a 6-foot-7, 315-pound offensive tackle with elite athletic traits and impressive shadowboxing skills. Freeling was already on the radar as one of the top offensive tackle prospects despite his limited experience as a one-year starter and an unrefined game, but his agility, movement skills and high-end athleticism (4.93 40-yard dash; 33.5-inch vertical jump and 9-foot-7-inch broad jump) make him a desirable prospect in a pass-happy league. Given the lack of true left tackles in the 2026 class, the Georgia standout could parlay his dazzling Combine workout into a top-20 selection.

Offensive Guard: Chase Bisonitis, Texas A&M

Despite concerns over his short arms (31 3/4 inches), the former Aggie earned rave reviews for his work in Indianapolis. The 6-foot-5, 315-pounder dazzled in drills, displaying outstanding balance, body control and agility working in space. Bisontis’ textbook technique matched the near-perfect form he consistently displays on tape. With strong athletic marks (5.03 in the 40-yard dash; 32-inch vertical jump) and a highlight reel full of "plus" plays, Bisontis is squarely in the mix as OG2 of the class.

Center: Logan Jones, Iowa

The next Iowa product to flourish as a pro showed the football world he is an A-plus athlete with his jaw-dropping performance in Indianapolis. Jones not only ripped off a 4.94-second time in the 40-yard dash with a 1.74-second 10-yard split, but his movements match the short-area dominance that he displays on tape. With his quick hands and nimble feet shining in pass protection and on zone blocks, the 6-foot-3, 299-pounder moves to the top of the list of pivots in the 2026 class.

Offensive Guard: Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech

The "Bully Ball" specialist might have surprised some evaluators with his sensational athletic performance at the Combine. Rutlege ran a 5.05-second 40-yard dash to complement his 32.5-inch vertical jump and impressive work in on-field drills. The Georgia Tech product is more than a mauler/brawler, and his solid workout suggests he could be a scheme-friendly prospect capable of thriving in a zone or gap-based scheme.

Offensive Tackle: Spencer Fano, Utah

The rugged right tackle earned high marks for his performance in Indianapolis, including a little work at center to showcase his versatility. Fano measured in at 6-foot-5, 311 pounds, but impressed most with his 4.91-second 40-yard dash and above-average jumps (32-inch vertical jump and 9-foot-3-inch broad jump), which confirmed his explosiveness. With his tape matching his athletic performance, Fano is an easy evaluation for teams looking for a high-end offensive lineman prospect.

DEFENSE

EDGE: David Bailey, Texas Tech

Elite pass rushers often possess a combination of speed and skill that overwhelms blockers on the edge. Bailey’s Combine performance simply confirmed his blue-chip traits as a speed rusher with outstanding first-step quickness and dynamic "bend and burst" abilities. With a 4.50-second 40-yard dash time and elite jump measurements (35-inch vertical and 10-foot-9-inch broad jump) to match the explosive pass rush feats that show up on tape, it is easy to sell the Texas Tech standout as a top-five talent in this draft.

Texas Tech EDGE David Bailey.

Defensive Tackle: Caleb Banks, Florida

Some have cast the Florida product as a "boom or bust" candidate due to his injuries and inconsistent flashes as a player, but it is hard to find a 6-foot-6, 327-pound defensive tackle with fluid movement skills and heavy hands. Despite prematurely ending his workout due to a minor issue with his cleats, Banks showed out with a 5.04-second 40-yard dash time and eye-popping jumps (32-inch vertical jump and 9-foot-6-inch broad jump) that showcased his athleticism and explosiveness. After impressing at the Senior Bowl and Combine, the big-bodied interior defender has scouts scouring his 2024 tape to see if his potential as an athletic freak warrants first-round consideration.

Defensive Tackle: Zane Durant, Penn State

As an undersized interior defender who wins with speed and quickness, Durant needed a dominant performance at the Combine to convince evaluators that he was worthy of Day 2 consideration. With a 4.75-second 40-yard dash to complement his 33.5-inch vertical jump and 9-foot-4-inch broad jump, Durant not only confirmed his elite athletic traits, but he followed it with a dazzling exhibition in drills. After reviewing his game tape and studying his workout numbers, it is hard to imagine a team with an attack-style defense, bypassing an ultra-athletic defender who plays with urgency and violence.

EDGE: Malachi Lawrence, UCF

As a "junkyard dog" edge rusher with a non-stop motor and relentless approach, Lawrence had put together a resume worthy of Day 2 consideration after a solid effort at the East-West Shrine Bowl. While he was not a lock to come off the board within the first three rounds of the 2026 draft, Lawrence’s explosive traits (4.52-second 40-yard dash; 40-inch vertical and 10-foot, 10-inch broad jump) push him to the top of the developmental group that rounds out the top 100 selections on most boards. Given his consistency as a pass rusher (20 career sacks and three forced fumbles) and his athletic traits as a potential rotational player/special teams standout, Lawrence is back on the radar as a "red star" (prospect who will make an impact regardless of role) candidate on the draft board.

Off-Ball Linebacker: Arvell Reese, Ohio State

The freakishly athletic defender put on a show at the Combine that has defensive coordinators salivating over his potential. Reese has teased evaluators with his talent as an off-ball linebacker with pass-rush potential, but his sensational showing in drills has defensive coordinators’ imaginations spinning out of control. As a potential hybrid with off-the-charts playmaking potential, the Ohio State star’s elite athletic measurements (4.46-second 40-yard dash with 1.53-second 10-yard split) have cemented his spot as a top-five pick.

Ohio State linebackers Sonny Styles (L) and Arvell Reese (R) are expected to be high picks in the 2026 draft.

Off-Ball Linebacker: Sonny Styles, Ohio State

The super-sized off-ball linebacker made his case to be a top-five pick with an eye-popping performance that has evaluators reviewing their notes from the 2024 and 2025 seasons. The former safety-turned-linebacker is the ultimate "hit, run, and cover" player with a 4.46-second 40-yard dash and a pair of explosive jumps (43.5-inch vertical jump and 11-foot-2-inch broad jump) that will make it hard for quarterbacks to throw into his zone. With the Ohio State product flashing effective pass-rushing skills on tape, Styles has teams contemplating breaking traditional norms by placing an off-ball linebacker at the top of the charts.

"Star" Linebacker: Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh

After opening eyes at the Senior Bowl with his spectacular flashes in drills, Louis shows the football world that his athleticism matches the tape with an impressive performance at the Combine. The Pitt product blazed the 40-yard dash in 4.53 seconds, while popping a 39.5-inch and 10-foot-9-inch broad jump. As coaches and scouts dive deeper into his game film and discover a versatile playmaker with natural skills as a hybrid (linebacker/safety), the 6-foot, 220-pounder could shoot up the charts as a Day 2 prospect.

Cornerback: Chris Johnson, San Diego State

Scouts reviewing Johnson’s tape were smitten with his potential as a talented technician suited for a long-term role as a CB1/CB2. However, questions about his recovery clouded the evaluation after seeing a few struggles on deep routes. Those concerns were silenced after Johnson popped an impressive 4.40-second 40-yard dash with complementary jumps (38-inch vertical jump and 10-foot-6-inch broad jump) that confirmed his explosiveness as an athlete. Additionally, Johnson’s flawless technique makes it easy to sell him as a top-40 selection on draft weekend.

Safety: Dillon Thieneman, Oregon

The explosive ball hawk from Oregon has vaulted into top-20 consideration following a strong workout that showcased his speed and agility. Thieneman impressed his evaluators with a 4.35-second 40-yard dash and 41-inch vertical jump. The measurements not only confirmed his elite explosiveness but also matched the outstanding displays of range and ball skills that had pushed him into Day 1 status ahead of the event. With multiple teams looking for a high-IQ safety with MLB centerfielder range and ball skills, Thieneman is a lock to come off the board as a first-round pick.

Safety: Bud Clark, TCU

Dynamic playmakers are always coveted by scouts and coaches, particularly at a time when the turnover obsession is running rampant throughout the league. Clark’s ball skills and takeaway prowess have earned rave reviews, but scouts are more smitten with the TCU standout after watching him shine in an impressive workout at the Combine. The explosion and agility displayed on the turf make it easy to envision the 6-foot, 188-pounder thriving in a role that enables him to tap into his strengths as a "see ball, get ball" defender.

TCU safety Bud Clark.

Cornerback: Colton Hood, Tennessee

It might be hard for the Tennessee standout to climb to the top of the charts, but Hood’s outstanding workout at the Combine will have defensive coordinators and defensive back coaches around the league clamoring for his services as a future CB1. The 6-foot, 193-pounder is an athletic freak (4.44-second 40-yard dash time; 40.5-inch vertical jump and 10-foot-5-inch broad jump) with a silky smooth game that jumps off the tape. Additionally, Hood is a high-IQ defender with a knack for diagnosing routes and making plays on the ball, utilizing various techniques. As a "plug-and-play" starter with an impressive resume that makes him a late first-round prospect, Hood’s impressive performance at the NFL’s premier showcase event could seal his spot as a Day 1 pick.