2026 NFL Free Agency: Who Signs Top RBs Kenneth Walker, Tyler Allgeier, Travis Etienne?

Kenneth Walker III struck another blow for the resurgence of running backs by earning the Super Bowl MVP award after the Seattle Seahawks’ runaway win over the New England Patriots.

Now, Walker will see if he can turn that success into a big payday. The Seahawks declined to use the franchise tag on the Michigan State product, allowing him to enter free agency.

A second-round selection by Seattle in the 2022 draft, Walker is the headliner of a solid if not spectacular running back group set to hit free agency next week. The New York Jets opted to keep the top back from hitting the market, placing the franchise tag on Breece Hall at $14.3 million.

Along with Walker, however, other backs expected to make a splash in free agency include Rico Dowdle and bruising runner Tyler Allgeier. Here, we find the best home for each of the top five free-agent rushers.

White effectively served as half of Tampa Bay’s running back tandem with Bucky Irving, averaging just over 1,000 yards from scrimmage and 50 catches a year. In four seasons with the Bucs, White scored 25 total touchdowns.

A good fit for the 27-year-old back would be to reunite with his former offensive coordinator in Tampa Bay, Jacksonville head coach Liam Coen, who should understand how to maximize White’s skill set. With Travis Etienne potentially leaving in free agency, White would give Coen a productive runner familiar with his offensive scheme to pair with second-year pro Bhayshul Tuten.

Between rushing and receiving, Rachaad White scored 25 touchdowns in four seasons with the Buccaneers. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Walker has priced himself out of returning to Seattle, so former Falcon Allgeier could give the Seahawks a solid option at a reasonable price. Plus, he should fit the system of new offensive coordinator Brian Fleury, who will lean on the zone running scheme from his time with the San Francisco 49ers.

Allgeier is one of the best zone running backs on the market and has a nose for the end zone, with eight rushing touchdowns last year for Atlanta. That will be important for Seattle GM John Schneider, whose best goal-line runner, Zach Charbonnet, will be returning from season-ending knee surgery. And Allgeier doesn’t turn the ball over.

Washington is looking to add a thumper to a running back room led by Jacory Croskey-Merritt. At 5-foot-11 and 215 pounds, Dowdle possesses the ability to run through traffic and would add a home-run hitter to the backfield.

Dowdle has recorded back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, first with the Dallas Cowboys and then with the Carolina Panthers last year. Paired with third-year quarterback Jayden Daniels in the backfield, Dowdle would have another opportunity to post big numbers. Head coach Dan Quinn wants to run the football and play good defense, and Dowdle would give Washington's running game an added boost.

In 2026, Rico Dowdle will have a chance to post a third straight 1,000-yard rushing season, all with different teams. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Kansas City averaged just 106.6 rushing yards per game last year, No. 25 in the NFL, so the Chiefs need to upgrade their running game from the tandem of Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt. Also, quarterback Patrick Mahomes is recovering from season-ending knee surgery, which means the Chiefs will have to lean on running the football more next season.

Etienne was one of the best backs in football in 2025, totaling 1,107 rushing yards and seven touchdowns with the Jaguars. He can also catch the ball out of the backfield, with 36 receptions for 292 receiving yards and seven scores. Etienne would add a dynamic, explosive dimension to Kansas City’s offense.

The Broncos need an offensive boost to compete for a Super Bowl, so why not bring in a dynamic runner who just won a Lombardi Trophy? Walker would be even more dangerous playing behind Bo Nix, one of the most athletic quarterbacks in the league and always a threat to run himself.

In a division with the Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders and the Chiefs, adding a dynamic playmaker like Walker to one of the best defenses in the league would give the Broncos an advantage in the AFC West. I, for one, would be very interested to see how head coach Sean Payton and first-time playcaller Davis Webb use the Super Bowl MVP.