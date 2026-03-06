Raiders Reportedly Release QB Geno Smith, Clear Path for Fernando Mendoza
The Las Vegas Raiders are going to release quarterback Geno Smith, according to ESPN, ahead of the start of NFL free agency.
Smith will still be owed $18.5 million by the Raiders this season. He was acquired from the Seahawks in exchange for a third-round draft pick. Seattle replaced him at quarterback with Sam Darnold.
Smith struggled in his only season with the Raiders, starting 15 games and going 2-13 in them. He had 19 touchdowns and an NFL-leading 17 interceptions.
Smith has started 98 games in his NFL career and is 42-56 with 124 touchdowns and 89 interceptions across 109 total games.
Smith joins a free-agent class of quarterbacks full of experience. Kyler Murray was released by the Cardinals this week, while veterans like Russell Wilson, Joe Flacco, Kirk Cousins and Aaron Rodgers are also available.
Tua Tagovailoa’s Dolphins tenure is also likely to end soon, although it remains to be seen whether he’s released or traded. Malik Willis is a wild card, and might end up with the biggest contract, after impressing in a few starts for the Packers last season.
