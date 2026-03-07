Saints CB Alontae Taylor: 'I'm Definitely Best' NFL Free Agent Cornerback

Wondering who the best cornerback on the NFL free agent market will be this offseason? New Orleans Saints defensive back Alontae Taylor has the answer: himself!

"I feel like I'm one of the best free-agent players coming out [this offseason]. I definitely feel like I'm the best free-agent corner coming out," Taylor said about his upcoming free agency in an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio on Friday.

"Just that versatility. Being able to play inside, play outside, and be able to help any team at whatever they need. Feeling like I could possibly be that CB1 guy for a team, and if I ever have to go into the slot to guard your best receiver who you move into the slot, I've shown that I can go in there and play comfortably.

"I feel like I bring a lot of attributes to the table. Like I said before, I do feel like I'm one of those best guys available, and I feel like a lot of teams out there feel the same way."

Taylor said that he's "appreciative" of the Saints but is also "super excited" about being a free agent.

Last season, Taylor — who's 47th on FOX Sports NFL Reporter Greg Auman's top-100 NFL free agents this offseason — totaled two interceptions for the second time in his four-year NFL career, while also logging two sacks, 11 passes defended and 83 combined tackles. He ranked first among cornerbacks with 33 stops, second with 71 solo tackles, fifth with 62 receptions allowed and sixth with seven total pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.

Taylor, who hasn't missed a game since his 2022 rookie campaign, has totaled double-digit passes defended in each of his four seasons in the sport (2022-25) and racked up four sacks in 2024.

New Orleans selected Taylor with the No. 49 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Tennessee.

Outside of Taylor, Jamel Dean, Taron Johnson, Nahshon Wright, Marshon Lattimore and Jaylen Watson are among the top cornerbacks set to hit the open market. NFL teams can begin negotiating with agents of free agents at noon ET on March 9, while NFL free agency officially begins at 4 p.m. ET on March 11.