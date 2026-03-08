Rams Reportedly Make Trent McDuffie NFL's Highest-Paid CB Days After Trade

It didn't take long for star cornerback Trent McDuffie and the Los Angeles Rams to come to terms on an extension agreement.

Just four days after agreeing to a trade for McDuffie, the Rams and the cornerback have agreed to a four-year, $124 million extension with $100 million guaranteed, ESPN reported Sunday.

The deal will make McDuffie the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history, setting the records for total value, guaranteed money and average annual value for a cornerback contract. The $31 million average annual value of McDuffie's contract eclipses the $30.1 million average annual value of Indianapolis Colts star Sauce Gardner's contract. Gardner also previously had the richest contract for a cornerback in terms of total value ($120.4 million), while Houston Texans star Derek Stingley Jr. previously had the most guaranteed money for a cornerback ($89.02 million).

The Rams agreed to trade for McDuffie from the Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday, giving up four draft picks in order to get the deal done. One of those picks was Los Angeles' first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft (No. 29 overall). It also gave up its third-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. However, the Rams still hold a first-round selection in the 2026 draft, owning the 13th overall pick, thanks to a trade they made with the Atlanta Falcons last offseason.

McDuffie, 25, has been one of the NFL's top cornerbacks since the Chiefs selected him in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He helped Kansas City win back-to-back Super Bowls in his first two seasons and is a two-time All-Pro.

However, McDuffie was entering the final season of his rookie contract and hadn't signed an extension. As a result, some speculated that he would be a trade candidate this offseason, especially as Kansas City looks to reshape its roster following its disappointing 6-11 season.

McDuffie was among those impacted in the Chiefs' down season. He missed five games due to a knee injury. He was still productive, though, allowing 37 receptions on 55 targets for just 342 yards and three touchdowns this past season, per Pro Football Focus. McDuffie has allowed just 6.6 yards per attempt when targeted in coverage over his career as well, per PFF.

McDuffie should be a major boost to a Rams secondary that was largely mediocre in 2025, and arguably the biggest reason why they fell short of winning a Super Bowl. The Rams ranked 19th in passing defense, and allowed Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold to throw for 346 yards in the NFC Championship Game.

Even though the Rams and McDuffie agreed to an extension on Sunday, the trade still can't be made official until the start of the new league year on Wednesday.

