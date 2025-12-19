NFL Injury Report Week 16: Rashee Rice Out; Drake London, Marvin Harrison Jr. Return

Week 16 of the NFL season is underway, and there are some key players dealing with injuries.

A handful of wide receivers are dealing with injuries that could impact their status this Sunday. The Chiefs' Rashee Rice will be out, but the Falcons' Drake London and the Cardinals' Marvin Harrison Jr. will return.

See who's in and who's out for Week 16:

QB Geno Smith (Raiders)

Practice schedule: Full-Full-Full

Injury: Shoulder/Back

Status: Active

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Smith will be active for the Raiders' Week 16 game against the Texans. He missed one game with injuries to his shoulder and back, but will return to help Las Vegas finish out the season. In his absence, Kenny Pickett started, but struggled, throwing for 64 yards, zero touchdowns and an interception against the Eagles.

WR Rashee Rice (Chiefs)

Practice schedule: DNP-DNP-DNP

Injury: Concussion

Status: Out

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Rice will miss the Chiefs' Week 16 game against the Titans. He sustained a concussion last week against the Chargers, and was unable to progress through the protocol. With the Chiefs out of playoff contention, they're not risking their star wide receiver's health. In eight games this season, Rice has 53 catches for 571 yards and five touchdowns.

WR Tee Higgins (Bengals)

Practice schedule: Limited-Limited-Full

Injury: Concussion

Status: Active

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Higgins will carry a questionable tag into the Bengals' Week 16 game with the Dolphins. He had no practice limitations on Friday, his first full participation since sustaining his second concussion of the season in Week 14.

WR Drake London (Falcons)

Practice schedule: Limited-Limited-DNP

Injury: Heel

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

London will be active for the Falcons' Week 16 game against the Cardinals. Despite a downgrade in practice participation on Friday, head coach Raheem Morris said the star wide receiver would play. London missed four games with a knee injury, but before that he was enjoying another impressive season, averaging 6.7 catches and 90 yards per game. His return will help Atlanta's offense close the season.

WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (Cardinals)

Practice schedule: Limited-Limited-Limited

Injury: Heel

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

Harrison will be active for the Cardinals' game against the Falcons. He missed the last two weeks with a heel injury, which he sustained in Week 13 — the same game he returned from appendicitis. Before his initial injury, Harrison was on pace for a 1,000-yard season. However, since he went out, wide receiver Michael Wilson has stepped up, so it will be interesting to see which of the two is Arizona's leading pass-catcher now that Harrison's back.

RB Woody Marks (Texans)

Practice schedule: DNP-DNP-Limited

Injury: Ankle

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Marks' status for Sunday's game against the Raiders is up in the air. He sustained an ankle injury during the Texans win over the Cardinals in Week 15, and wasn't able to finish that game. His injury persisted into the week as he didn't return to practice until Friday, when he got limited work in.