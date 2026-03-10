2026 NFL Free Agency: Predicting Landing Spots for 10 Best Remaining Players

Are you upset with your team's showing so far in the NFL's free agency legal tampering period? Well, don't fret, there are still several players available that are on my top 100 free agents list.

While there are certainly good players still available on the free agent market, I can't guarantee that your favorite team will sign any of them. As we're just over 24 hours into the legal tampering period, let's take a look at the 10 best players remaining and predict a landing spot for each.

[2026 NFL Free Agency Grades: Colts Re-Sign Alec Pierce; Kenneth Walker to Chiefs]

Jaquan Brisker was part of an impressive Bears' secondary in 2025. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Getty Images)

Brisker, 26, got healthy again in 2025, piling up 93 tackles in a vastly improved Bears secondary. Chicago has major decisions to make on who to keep in that group and who to let go, with Brisker and veteran safety Kevin Byard both free agents. Will teams make a big investment in a player who's had three concussions? Will the Bears lean into Byard at age 32 because his ball skills fit in better with the nature of their defense?

Prediction: Signs with Raiders

Joey Bosa is a free-agent again and could be looking to play in a winning situation. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

Bosa, 30, had only five sacks in a healthy first season in Buffalo, but he did lead the NFL with five forced fumbles. He should get a deal similar to the $12.6 million he got a year ago. With two playoff wins in 10 years in the league, might he consider taking less to join his brother Nick Bosa with the 49ers and try to make a meaningful postseason push? Buffalo is over the cap as it is, so it might look to go younger rather than bringing Bosa back.

Prediction: Signs with 49ers

Tyreek Hill has been one of the best receivers in football in recent years, but his recent injury makes his market difficult. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Hill, 31, won't make close to the $35 million he was due to make with the Dolphins, and he's coming off a significant knee injury. Hill's physical recovery could complicate his market, as it's still unknown when he'll be able to return to action. Teams must decide how likely it is that they'll get anything close to his 2023 production, when he led the NFL in receiving yards. Could he land with Mike McDaniel and the Chargers? Los Angeles has been linked to veteran receivers early in free agency. He'll likely get half the salary, but can reset himself with a healthy 2026.

Prediction: Signs with Chargers

Stefon Diggs might have cost himself some money with his playoff showing. (Photo by Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Diggs, 32, is a four-time Pro Bowl receiver, but his postseason lull contributed to him getting cut by the Patriots. Only four touchdowns last year, so he might never get back to his Bills heyday from 2020-23. His next team might pay him half of what the Patriots did, but he can still be a solid No. 2 receiver somewhere.

Prediction: Signs with Titans

Despite his recent release, Bradley Chubb has been a productive edge rusher. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Chubb, 29, had rebounded nicely with 8.5 sacks in 2025 after missing the previous season with a torn ACL. His last contract paid him $18 million a year, but he should be closer to $12-14 million per year. He's five years younger than Khalil Mack, who just signed a one-year deal worth $18 million (fully guaranteed) to return to the Chargers. If the Ravens don't land another top edge rusher, he could wind up there with his former defensive coordinator, Anthony Weaver. I initially had him signing with the Panthers, but their decision to sign Jaelan Phillips probably takes them out of the edge rusher market.



Updated prediction: Signs with Buccaneers

Suitors for Kyler Murray seem to be dwindling. (Photo by Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

Murray, 28, is this year's Russell Wilson, released from a monstrous contract with a guaranteed salary left so he can sign anywhere for the league minimum. So while he's wildly disappointing as a $46 million quarterback, he's really good value for $1.3 million, as he'll cost a team in 2026. If you rank all QBs with 200-plus passes since the start of 2023 by passer rating, he's higher than you'd expect — 24th out of 65. He'll find a match with a team with a wobbly QB situation and not much cap space that gives him a chance to reset himself as an NFL starter.

Could that be with the Vikings or Browns? The Falcons and Jets have presumably taken themselves out of the Murray sweepstakes with their decisions to add Tua Tagovailoa and Geno Smith, respectively. His only real coaching tie is to Kliff Kingsbury, who's with the Rams now, so it will likely be a new relationship starting from scratch. We'll say he goes to Minnesota, which gets inexpensive competition for J.J. McCarthy.

Prediction: Signs with Vikings

Jauan Jennings might be on the outs in San Francisco. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Jennings, 28, could've been in line to benefit from the likely departure of Brandon Aiyuk, who missed 2025 recovering from a major knee injury. But the 49ers went elsewhere on the first day of the legal tampering period, agreeing to a deal with Mike Evans.

Jennings was a part of the 49ers' underwhelming receiver corps this past season. He had 15 touchdown catches over the last two seasons, but he also totaled 643 yards this season on 90 targets, ranking 55th among NFL receivers in yards/target. If he's getting more than $20 million a year, maybe he priced himself out of San Francisco's budget?

The Commanders make sense for Jennings, as they seek to add another wide receiver to play alongside Terry McLaurin.

Updated prediction: Signs with Commanders

Rasheed Walker is the top free-agent offensive lineman remaining. (Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Walker, who turned 26 in February, is a former seventh-round pick who developed into a three-year starter at left tackle for the Packers, protecting Jordan Love's blind side. He isn't great — Pro Football Focus rated him as the NFL's No. 54 tackle last season — but he's consistent and experienced enough to merit $20 million a year in free agency. It's possible Green Bay will let him walk and shift 2024 first-round pick Jordan Morgan into his spot.

I initially had the Patriots landing Walker. However, their decision to add guard Alijah Vera-Tucker likely means their starting offensive line is set for 2026.

Updated prediction: Signs with Raiders

Will Aaron Rodgers retire this offseason? (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

Rodgers, 42, is likely deciding between retiring and returning for a 22nd NFL season, especially with his longtime Packers coach, Mike McCarthy, taking over in Pittsburgh. Rodgers hasn't made a Pro Bowl in the last four years, but his 2025 numbers (24 touchdowns, seven interceptions) weren't bad. If he's willing to come back on a team-friendly deal like the one-year, $14 million deal he played on last season, he's in a good position to help Pittsburgh compete in a wide-open AFC North in 2026 — with 13 touchdown passes, he'll pass Peyton Manning for third in NFL history.

Prediction: Re-signs with Steelers

Trey Hendrickson's market might not be what he expected this offseason. (Photo by Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

Hendrickson, 31, doesn't have the luster he had a year ago. Instead of coming off back-to-back 17.5-sack seasons and four straight Pro Bowls, he's now coming off core muscle surgery in December that limited him to four sacks in seven games in 2025. He got a one-year, $29 million deal from the Bengals last year, but isn't likely to draw as much this time around. Multiple other outlets had Hendrickson as their No. 1 player in free agency this offseason, but will he get more than one year guaranteed, and at much more than $20 million a year?

The Titans have the cap space to pay Hendrickson what he wants. He's seeking to use the one-year, $40 million extension that Houston Texans edge rusher Danielle Hunter recently signed as a starting point in contract talks, but he might not get $25 million per year, an NFL agent told me.

Prediction: Signs with Titans