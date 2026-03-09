2026 NFL Mock Draft Ahead of Free Agency: Four Ohio State Players Go Top 10

NFL free agency is here, which presents teams with the first opportunity to replenish their rosters. Still, those will mostly provide short-term solutions to long-term issues.

This is my second mock draft, and a few noteworthy changes have taken place in version 2.0. Most notably, Ohio State's quartet of top prospects is all in the top 10 now.

The marriage between the Heisman Trophy winner and new head coach Klint Kubiak could eventually produce fireworks in Las Vegas. The heavy utilization of play-action passes and bootleg concepts should help the young passer find a rhythm early in his career.

Fernando Mendoza lands at Joel Klatt's No. 1 offensive player in 2026 NFL Draft

2. New York Jets (3-14): David Bailey, edge rusher, Texas Tech

Head coach Aaron Glenn needs the pass rush to make a bigger impact and increase the number of turnover chances for the Jets. Bailey is a freakishly athletic pass-rusher with an unstoppable collection of speed-rush moves that will create problems for edge blockers.

If the Cardinals are unable to address their offensive line via free agency, the Miami standout would give them a "plug-and-play" edge blocker to build around. Mauigoa’s dominance as a mauler could set the tone for the offense as head coach Mike LaFleur kicks off a new era.

4. Tennessee Titans (3-14): Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

It is not a coincidence that the Titans have traditionally been at their best with an All-Pro-caliber runner in the backfield. After watching Love set the NFL Scouting Combine on fire, the Notre Dame standout could join Eddie George, Chris Johnson and Derrick Henry as RB1s who sparked a playoff run in Tennessee.

Jeremiyah Love lands at Joel Klatt's No. 2 offensive player in 2026 NFL Draft

While adding an offensive weapon or pass protector is always an option, the opportunity to add a difference maker in the middle of the field could result in the Ohio State star landing in New York. John Harbaugh’s defenses have traditionally featured a blue-chip safety with big play potential between the hashes; Downs’ penchant for making plays as a versatile defender would make him the perfect fit.

6. Cleveland Browns (5-12): Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Adding a dynamic defender with sideline-to-sideline skills and pass rush ability would create all kinds of headaches for opponents already overwhelmed with game planning for Myles Garrett. Styles’ speed, quickness and burst will add a dimension to a defense that wants to utilize blitzes and exotic pressures to keep quarterbacks guessing within the pocket.

7. Washington Commanders (5-12): Arvell Reese, edge rusher, Ohio State

Given head coach Dan Quinn’s previous work with Micah Parsons, the Commanders are more than capable of unlocking Reese’s talents as a disruptive defender. As an explosive playmaker with hybrid potential, the Ohio State star would energize the Commanders’ lineup as a versatile weapon who can impact the game at the line of scrimmage or on the fringes of the box.

8. New Orleans Saints (6-11): Rueben Bain Jr., edge rusher, Miami

With or without Cam Jordan, the Saints desperately need an edge rusher with splash play potential. Although Bain’s substandard physical traits will make some evaluators pause, the Miami standout is a relentless competitor who routinely outworks blockers at the line of scrimmage.

The need for a WR1 could place Tate at the top of the Chiefs’ draft board. He's a spectacular pass catcher and vertical threat with the size and ball skills to expand the strike zone for Patrick Mahomes.

10. Cincinnati Bengals (5-12): Olaivavega Ioane, G, Penn State

Despite a glaring need on the defensive front, the Bengals need to keep quarterback Joe Burrow protected at all costs. Ioane is the best offensive lineman in the class, with a polished, punishing game that will help the Bengals match their AFC North rivals' physicality in the trenches.

The Dolphins might have more pressing needs, but the lack of a proven tight end could force new general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan to take an electric pass catcher with the traits to develop into a Pro Bowl-caliber playmaker early in his career.

New defensive coordinator Christian Parker will prioritize finding versatile cornerbacks who can play in any scheme. Delane is a talented, high-IQ cover corner with a polished game that meshes well with the Cowboys’ new defensive scheme.

With Rob Havenstein retiring, the Rams opt for the massive Utah product to fill the void on the right side of the line. Fano’s athleticism, movement skills and temperament fit in well with the Rams’ offensive approach.

14. Las Vegas Raiders (via Baltimore Ravens, 8-9): Akheem Mesidor, edge rusher, Miami

Maxx Crosby’s departure creates a void on the defensive front that must be filled immediately. Mesidor is a high-motor pass-rusher with a workman-like game who should produce eight-plus sacks annually for the silver and black.

The heavy-handed edge rusher is far from a finished project, but his traits make him an enticing prospect at this point. Faulk’s combination of size, strength, and power could enhance a defensive front that wants to impose its will at the point of attack.

The oft-injured pass catcher is the most polished WR1 prospect in the 2026 class. Tyson’s route-running ability and ball skills could make him a star as a pro.

The departure of Taylor Decker leaves a huge hole on Jared Goff’s blindside. Proctor is one of the most talented tackle prospects on the board, but weight management issues make him a bit of a "boom or bust" pick.

As a center fielder with outstanding ball skills and linebacker-like tackling ability, the Oregon standout perfectly fits safety Harrison Smith’s old role.

Dillon Thieneman has been one of the top safeties in college football over the last few years, logging six interceptions as a freshman with Purdue in 2023 before being named a first-team All-American in 2025. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Given guard Ikem Ekwonu’s injury concerns and tackle Taylor Moton’s contract situation (new extension expires in 2027), the Panthers could select the ultra-talented offensive tackle as a long-term insurance policy on the edge.

If the Cowboys fully commit to upgrading the defensive backfield, the long, rangy safety from Toledo would be a sensible choice. Measuring 6-foot-3, 209 pounds with outstanding ball skills and "hit stick" capabilities, McNeil-Warren is the perfect combo safety to plug into a split-safety scheme.

Adding a high-IQ cover corner with toughness and ball skills is a top priority for a defense that must match up with the high-powered offenses in the AFC. Terrell’s instincts, awareness, and playmaking ability make him a nice fit in defensive coordinator Patrick Graham’s scheme.

The addition of a disruptive interior defender could help the Chargers’ edge rushers face more one-on-one matchups. McDonald’s violent hands and energetic approach could create problems for blockers at the line of scrimmage.

As one of the premier line of scrimmage teams, the Eagles could invest in a tackle to succeed Lane Johnson down the road. Freeling’s inexperience is a concern, but the Eagles’ superb track record of developing "trench warriors" makes the Georgia product a no-brainer at this point.

Despite the lack of weapons on the perimeter, new head coach Todd Monken could persuade the Browns’ front office to focus on fixing the offensive line before upgrading the WR corps. As an experienced offensive tackle with 54 career starts, Miller is a "plug-and-play" option at the position.

Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen wants to create organized chaos at the line of scrimmage to disrupt the opponent’s offensive rhythm. Woods is a talented interior defender with the quickness, agility, and active hands to expand the defensive wizard’s playbook.

26. Buffalo Bills (12-5): Cashius Howell, edge rusher, Texas A&M

With new defensive coordinator Jim Leonard installing a 3-4 scheme, Howell’s pass-rushing prowess would complement Gregory Rousseau on the edges.

As a polished route runner with electric running skills, Lemon fits the 49ers’ mold of a WR1. The USC standout would add a playmaking element to the passing game that has been missing since the departures of Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk.

Putting the 6-foot-6, 334-pounder beside Will Anderson, Jr. and Danielle Hunter would give opposing offenses problems at the point of attack. Banks possesses All-Pro caliber talent, but must avoid the injury bug to showcase his skills as a big-bodied, disruptive force.

29. Kansas City Chiefs (via Los Angeles Rams, 12-5): Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

Trent McDuffie’s departure could force general manager Brett Veach to utilize a first-round pick to find his replacement. Hood is a versatile cover corner with the high-IQ, instincts, and ball skills to become a key contributor immediately as a rookie.

30. Denver Broncos (14-3): CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

With veteran Alex Singleton set to hit the open market, the Broncos could snag a throwback linebacker to fill the void. Allen’s rugged game meshes well with defensive coordinator Vance Joseph’s blitz-heavy scheme.

After moving on from Stefon Diggs, the Patriots need a polished receiver to step into the lineup. Cooper is a silky smooth route runner with soft hands and elite ball skills.

32. Seattle Seahawks (14-3): Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

The athletic perimeter defender is the perfect complement to Devon Witherspoon. Cisse’s instincts, awareness, and competitiveness would enable him to hold his own in battles with WR1s.