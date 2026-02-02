2026 NFL Mock Draft: Jets Reload with Defensive Star and QB of the Future

There doesn't appear to be much drama with the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. But after that, all bets are off as teams look to add building blocks to their franchise.

As we transition from the college all-star games to the upcoming offseason following this Sunday's Super Bowl, here's how I see things going in my latest mock draft.

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana: With Klint Kubiak close to joining the Silver and Black as the team’s new head coach, it is a no-brainer for general manager John Spytek to hand him a franchise quarterback to build the offense around. As a pinpoint passer with the athleticism and agility to work outside the pocket, the marriage between Mendoza and Kubiak could lead the Raiders out of the doldrums.

All signs still point to Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza going first overall to the Raiders.

2. New York Jets: Arvell Reese, OLB, Ohio State: As head coach Aaron Glenn takes over defensive play-calling duties, he could tap into Reese’s versatility as an off-ball linebacker with explosive pass-rushing skills. Given the Jets’ defensive struggles in 2025, the team’s draft day plans should revolve around acquiring a collection of blue-chip playmakers.

3. Arizona Cardinals: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami: If new head coach Mike LaFleur is convinced he can fix quarterback Kyler Murray, the Cardinals could elect to fix their offensive line. Mauigoa is a super-sized road grader who excels at moving defenders off the ball in the running game.

4. Tennessee Titans: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech: Fixing the Titans’ pass rush is a top priority for a defensive-minded head coach (Robert Saleh) who also serves as the defensive play caller. Bailey’s speed-rushing prowess off the edge perfectly complements Jeffery Simmons’ disruptive talents on the interior.

5. New York Giants: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah: The G-Men get back to their rugged ways under new head coach John Harbaugh. He starts the rebuilding project by adding a monstrous edge blocker to the lineup to ensure the Giants can control the line of scrimmage and impose their will with their ultra-physical approach.

6. Cleveland Browns: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State: If Shedeur Sanders remains QB1 under Todd Monken, the new head coach must surround him with better playmakers to help him thrive as a pocket passer. As a slick route runner with dynamic running skills, Tyson is a natural No. 1 receiver with the potential to anchor the Browns’ passing game.

Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson is expected to be one of the first pass-catchers off the board.

7. Washington Commanders: Rueben Bain, EDGE, Miami: Head coach Dan Quinn’s success with similar power rushers (SEE: Dante Fowler) could lead the Commanders to take a chance on Bain despite his lack of ideal physical traits. The Miami standout’s energy and effort overwhelm opponents, unable to match his intensity between the lines.

8. New Orleans Saints: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame: Despite the presence of Alvin Kamara, the Saints could utilize an explosive offensive weapon to alleviate some of the pressure on an inexperienced quarterback (Tyler Shough). As a dynamic runner with the potential to score from anywhere on the field, Love’s scintillating talent could make it hard for the Saints to bypass him despite more pressing team needs.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State: After watching the Chiefs’ passing game sputter without elite pass catchers on the perimeter, Andy Reid handpicks Tate to share WR1 duties with Xavier Worthy in a rebuilt passing game under new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

10. Cincinnati Bengals: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State: The Bengals could opt for a pass rusher to replace Trey Hendrickson, but Downs is arguably the best defender in the draft, with a dynamic game that will lead to more splash plays from a struggling defense.

Ohio State star Caleb Downs is set to bring the boom to any NFL defense.

11. Miami Dolphins: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn: The Dolphins could transition to a traits-based evaluation model under new general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan that would make the Auburn standout an intriguing option at this pick. Despite his pedestrian sack numbers, Faulk’s length and destructive flashes as a run defender could captivate a defensive-minded head coach and front office looking for an impact player on the frontline.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee: After giving up 30-plus points per game in 2025, the Cowboys must address their lackluster secondary. McCoy is a high-end cover corner with the instincts and awareness to thrive as a CB1 on the island.

13. Los Angeles Rams: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU: Sam Darnold’s thorough dismantling of the Rams’ secondary in the NFC Championship Game could prompt Les Snead and Sean McVay to use a top pick on a playmaking cover corner. Delane is a rangy ball hawk with the instincts, awareness and diagnostic skills to shine as a "see ball, get ball" defender in the Rams’ scheme.

14. Baltimore Ravens: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon: With Lamar Jackson likely signing a mega-extension in the offseason, the Ravens must find an explosive playmaker to work the middle of the field. Sadiq is a mismatch creator who would team with Mark Andrews, giving the Ravens the flexibility to use multiple tight end formations that helped the former MVP thrive as a passer in previous seasons.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State: Given star linebacker Lavonte David’s impending free agency, the Buccaneers could target his replacement in Round 1. Styles’ speed, quickness and burst would make him an ideal fit as the "WILL" backer in Todd Bowles’ aggressive scheme.

16. New York Jets: Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama: If the Jets strike out in free agency, the Alabama standout could be the team’s next franchise quarterback prospect. Despite his inexperience, Simpson’s high IQ and polished passing skills would make him an ideal developmental prospect to build around.

Alabama's Ty Simpson could be the Jets' next project at QB.

17. Detroit Lions: Caleb Lomu, Utah, OT: With Taylor Decker contemplating retirement, the Lions must find a successor on the blind side. Lomu is a natural left tackle with elite athleticism and movement skills.

18. Minnesota Vikings: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson: Brian Flores needs a collection of high-IQ cover corners to make his scheme work. Terrell’s experience and ball skills would make him a nice fit as a CB2 opposite Byron Murphy.

19. Carolina Panthers: Vega Ioane, G, Penn State: The ultra-talented interior blocker would help the Panthers mash opponents between the tackles. Ione’s strength, power and nastiness would help the Panthers develop the edginess needed to dominate the trenches against quality opponents.

20. Dallas Cowboys: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami: The loss of Micah Parsons will force the Cowboys to utilize multiple draft picks on edge rushers to upgrade a pass rush that missed the All-Pro’s impact production last season. Mesidor’s relentless energy and effort could help him emerge as a double-digit sack artist at the next level.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Makai Lemon, WR, USC: Mike McCarthy will make it a top priority to find a complement to DK Metcalf on the perimeter to balance out the Steelers’ passing game. Lemon’s sensational skills as a route runner and playmaker could ignite an aerial attack that sputtered for most of 2025.

USC WR Makai Lemon is poised to be an difference-maker on offense from Day 1.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Peter Woods, DT, Clemson: Adding a disruptive defensive tackle will help the Chargers take advantage of more one-on-one opportunities along the frontline. Woods’ explosiveness and power could overwhelm interior blockers forced to deal with him at the point of attack.

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama: Lane Johnson’s injury struggles could force general manager Howie Roseman to address the offensive tackle position with a top pick. Proctor flashes franchise-caliber talent but could easily move inside until a position opens up on the exterior.

24. Cleveland Browns: Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia: Upgrading the offensive line is critical for a Browns’ offense that could start a young quarterback with limited experience. Freeling’s athleticism and traits could make him the pick despite his unpolished game.

25. Chicago Bears: Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State: Dennis Allen will gladly take on another big body on the interior to fix a leaky run defense. McDonald’s disruptive presence as an extra-large defender will enable the Bears’ linebackers to run and chase unobstructed to the ball.

26. Buffalo Bills: Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia: If the Bills are operating with a "Super Bowl or bust" mentality, the team must upgrade the offensive weapons on the perimeter. Branch’s playmaking skills as a "catch-and-run" specialist could enable Josh Allen to succeed with an efficient passing game built around shorter passes.

Georgia WR Zachariah Branch possesses all the necessary traits to be a first-round pick.

27. San Francisco 49ers: KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M: Upgrading the wide receiver corps is a must after Brandon Aiyuk went AWOL in the middle of the season. Concepcion is the passing catching threat head coach Kyle Shanahan needs to unlock the 49ers’ passing game.

28. Houston Texans: Caleb Banks, DT, Florida: The Texans could enhance a dominant frontline with a disruptive defensive tackle with superior size, strength, and explosiveness. The heavy-handed Banks could develop into a star playing alongside Will Anderson, Jr. and Danielle Hunter.

29. Los Angeles Rams: Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee: With Davante Adams entering the twilight of his career, the Rams could invest in another young pass catcher to complement Puka Nacua on the perimeter. Brazzell’s speed and explosiveness could enable quarterback Matthew Stafford to torch opponents with more deep balls in 2026.

30. Denver Broncos: CJ Allen, LB, Georgia: Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph would love to add another playmaking linebacker to the defensive arsenal. Allen’s speed, instincts and awareness perfectly match the Broncos’ aggressive schemes.

31. New England Patriots: Cashius Howell, OLB, Texas A&M: With K’Lavon Chassion poised to hit the market as a free agent, the Patriots could opt for a pass-rushing specialist with the speed and quickness to disrupt the timing of the passing game.

32. Seattle Seahawks: T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson: Head coach Mike Macdonald could build a better bully by adding another pass-rushing specialist to the rotation. Parker is a talented sack artist with the speed and quickness to create chaos off the edge in the Seahawks’ aggressive scheme.