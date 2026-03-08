Kenneth Walker Finds New Home, Reportedly Agreeing to Record Deal with Chiefs
The MVP of Super Bowl LX is on the move, and he's joining another team that's had plenty of success in recent years.
Former Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III has agreed to a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Media reported Monday. Walker confirmed the report in a social media post shortly after.
The deal is the largest ever for a running back in NFL free agency: three years for up to $45 million, per NFL Media.
Walker had a standout 2025 for the Seahawks, rushing for 1,027 yards on 4.6 yards per carry and five touchdowns in the regular season. He really stood out in the playoffs, though, where he rushed for 313 yards on 4.8 yards per carry and four touchdowns. He had 135 rushing yards in the Seahawks' Super Bowl win over the Chiefs.
Walker will join a Chiefs team that badly needs help in the ground game. Their top two leading rushers, Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco, rushed for fewer than four yards per carry last season. Both running backs also became free agents on Monday.
Walker was the highest-ranked running back in our top 100 free agents list. He was also ranked sixth overall.
-
Eagles Rumors: Jalen Carter Drawing Trade Interest; Optimism on Keeping Jaelan Phillips
2026 NFL Free Agency: The Top 100 Players Available and Potential Fits
Maxx Crosby Trade: Where Do Ravens Rank Among AFC Contenders After Major Move?
-
Rams Reportedly Make Trent McDuffie NFL's Highest-Paid CB Days After Trade
2026 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Raiders Land Top OL; Saints Get RB Travis Etienne
2026 NFL Free Agency: One Ideal Signing for All 32 Teams
-
2026 NFL Mock Draft: David Bailey Goes After Mendoza; Jeremiyah Love Goes Fourth
Maxx Crosby Reportedly Traded to Ravens for Two First-Round Picks
2026 NFL Free Agency: Who Signs Top WRs Alec Pierce, Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill?
Cowboys Reportedly 'Devastated' About Not Landing Maxx Crosby, Targeting Top Edge Rushers
-
Eagles Rumors: Jalen Carter Drawing Trade Interest; Optimism on Keeping Jaelan Phillips
2026 NFL Free Agency: The Top 100 Players Available and Potential Fits
Maxx Crosby Trade: Where Do Ravens Rank Among AFC Contenders After Major Move?
-
Rams Reportedly Make Trent McDuffie NFL's Highest-Paid CB Days After Trade
2026 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Raiders Land Top OL; Saints Get RB Travis Etienne
2026 NFL Free Agency: One Ideal Signing for All 32 Teams
-
2026 NFL Mock Draft: David Bailey Goes After Mendoza; Jeremiyah Love Goes Fourth
Maxx Crosby Reportedly Traded to Ravens for Two First-Round Picks
2026 NFL Free Agency: Who Signs Top WRs Alec Pierce, Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill?