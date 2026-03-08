Kenneth Walker Finds New Home, Reportedly Agreeing to Record Deal with Chiefs

The MVP of Super Bowl LX is on the move, and he's joining another team that's had plenty of success in recent years.

Former Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III has agreed to a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Media reported Monday. Walker confirmed the report in a social media post shortly after.

The deal is the largest ever for a running back in NFL free agency: three years for up to $45 million, per NFL Media.

Walker had a standout 2025 for the Seahawks, rushing for 1,027 yards on 4.6 yards per carry and five touchdowns in the regular season. He really stood out in the playoffs, though, where he rushed for 313 yards on 4.8 yards per carry and four touchdowns. He had 135 rushing yards in the Seahawks' Super Bowl win over the Chiefs.

Walker will join a Chiefs team that badly needs help in the ground game. Their top two leading rushers, Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco, rushed for fewer than four yards per carry last season. Both running backs also became free agents on Monday.

Walker was the highest-ranked running back in our top 100 free agents list. He was also ranked sixth overall.