QB Malik Willis Reportedly Agrees to 3-Year Deal with Dolphins for $67 Million

The likely highest-paid quarterback in NFL free agency is off the board.

According to multiple reports on Monday, Malik Willis has agreed to a deal with the Miami Dolphins. The contract is worth a reported $67 million over three years, with $45 million guaranteed.

Willis was the top-ranked quarterback on our top 100 NFL free agents list, and he was the ninth-ranked overall player on the list.

Here's what our Greg Auman had to say about Willis' free-agent ranking:

"Willis, 26, may be the hardest free agent to ballpark in terms of how much money he'll get," Auman wrote. "There's an absolute lack of quality quarterbacks available, combined with a weak QB draft class, so teams without an obvious starter may overpay here. Willis has only six career starts, but his work in Green Bay has been promising — six touchdowns, zero interceptions over the last two years, with a 79% completion percentage.

"Could he be a match for former Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, seeking a reasonably priced answer he can build around in Miami? You'll see him projected for a Justin Fields-type deal, like two years and $40 million."

Willis was touted to potentially get as much as $30 million annually, but the market was not that robust for a player who has made just six starts in four NFL seasons.