Travis Kelce Reportedly Expected to Play Another Season, Return to Chiefs

Some things might be changing in Kansas City after the Chiefs' first losing season since 2012, but Travis Kelce appears set to remain.

The star tight end is expected to play another season, NFL Media reported Monday. While Kelce isn't under contract for the 2026 season, it's believed that he'll pass up the opportunity to make more money elsewhere and re-sign with the Chiefs, NFL Media added in its report.

Members of the team expressed optimism that Kelce would return for another season in recent weeks. Kelce, who'll turn 37 in the middle of the 2026 season, has dealt with retirement talk over the last couple of seasons as his production has dipped. Some also wondered if Kansas City missing the playoffs in 2025 might lead him to walk away from the game.

But Kelce was still productive in 2025, the top target for Patrick Mahomes before the quarterback suffered an ACL tear late in the season. He had 76 receptions for 851 yards and five touchdowns last season, earning his 11th-straight Pro Bowl nod.

Kelce was ranked 39th in FOX Sports NFL reporter Greg Auman's top 100 NFL free agents ranking, placing third among tight ends.

Kelce has been vital to the Chiefs' dynastic success, helping the team win three Super Bowls and five AFC titles since the 2019 season. He's also earned seven All-Pro nods, logging at least 800 receiving yards every season since his rookie year.

With Kelce back in the fold, the Chiefs' next order of business might be to add more playmakers around him and Mahomes. Kansas City has been widely linked to some of the top running backs expected to hit free agency, such as Travis Etienne Jr. and Kenneth Walker III. Many mock drafts also have the Chiefs selecting a wide receiver with their first-round pick.

Kelce's reported decision to return came a few days after Kansas City traded cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams. The Chiefs received four draft picks in that deal, including Los Angeles' first-round pick (No. 29 overall).