Trey Hendrickson Reportedly Agrees to Deal With Ravens After Maxx Crosby Fallout

Less than 15 hours after their blockbuster deal for five-time Pro Bowler Maxx Crosby, the Baltimore Ravens have found their pass-rushing help.

On Wednesday morning, the Ravens reportedly agreed to a four-year, $112 million deal with former Cincinnati Bengals star defensive end Trey Hendrickson. It's a swift move from Baltimore, which used the cap space it was planning on allocating for Crosby to land the top remaining NFL free agent.

The 31-year-old Hendrickson will stay in the AFC North after playing five seasons in Cincinnati. He had 17.5 sacks in both the 2023 and ’24 seasons before being limited to just seven games and four sacks in ’25. He was a first-team All-Pro selection in ’24.

The Las Vegas Raiders announced on Tuesday night that Baltimore had backed out of its recent trade agreement with the team for Crosby due to concerns regarding the defensive end's left knee, an injury which ended Crosby's 2025 campaign and one that he has been rehabbing. The deal would have sent Crosby to Baltimore for the Ravens' first-round picks in the 2026 and '27 drafts.

Hendrickson was the No. 4-ranked free agent on Greg Auman’s top 100 list entering this month.

ESPN also reported on Wednesday morning that the Ravens restructured quarterback Lamar Jackson's contract, which created roughly $40 million in cap space for the 2026 season.

Baltimore backing out of its deal for Hendrickson sent shockwaves through the NFL, with one NFL executive telling FOX Sports NFL Reporter Ralph Vacchiano, "Whatever they saw [in their medical exam] better be career-threatening, otherwise you don’t do this."

Crosby’s agent, CJ LaBoy, released the following statement on X on Tuesday night: "Maxx continues to be on track in his recovery and if anything is ahead of schedule, according to his surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache. Maxx remains on track to return during the offseason program and will undoubtedly return as the dominant game wrecker he has been these past 7 seasons."