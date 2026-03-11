National Football League
Trey Hendrickson Reportedly Agrees to Deal With Ravens After Maxx Crosby Fallout
National Football League

Trey Hendrickson Reportedly Agrees to Deal With Ravens After Maxx Crosby Fallout

Updated Mar. 11, 2026 10:21 a.m. ET

Less than 15 hours after their blockbuster deal for five-time Pro Bowler Maxx Crosby, the Baltimore Ravens have found their pass-rushing help.

On Wednesday morning, the Ravens reportedly agreed to a four-year, $112 million deal with former Cincinnati Bengals star defensive end Trey Hendrickson. It's a swift move from Baltimore, which used the cap space it was planning on allocating for Crosby to land the top remaining NFL free agent.

The 31-year-old Hendrickson will stay in the AFC North after playing five seasons in Cincinnati. He had 17.5 sacks in both the 2023 and ’24 seasons before being limited to just seven games and four sacks in ’25. He was a first-team All-Pro selection in ’24.

[3 Takeaways From Maxx Crosby Trade Fallout]

The Las Vegas Raiders announced on Tuesday night that Baltimore had backed out of its recent trade agreement with the team for Crosby due to concerns regarding the defensive end's left knee, an injury which ended Crosby's 2025 campaign and one that he has been rehabbing. The deal would have sent Crosby to Baltimore for the Ravens' first-round picks in the 2026 and '27 drafts.

Hendrickson was the No. 4-ranked free agent on Greg Auman’s top 100 list entering this month.

ESPN also reported on Wednesday morning that the Ravens restructured quarterback Lamar Jackson's contract, which created roughly $40 million in cap space for the 2026 season.

Baltimore backing out of its deal for Hendrickson sent shockwaves through the NFL, with one NFL executive telling FOX Sports NFL Reporter Ralph Vacchiano, "Whatever they saw [in their medical exam] better be career-threatening, otherwise you don’t do this."

Crosby’s agent, CJ LaBoy, released the following statement on X on Tuesday night: "Maxx continues to be on track in his recovery and if anything is ahead of schedule, according to his surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache. Maxx remains on track to return during the offseason program and will undoubtedly return as the dominant game wrecker he has been these past 7 seasons."

share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Maxx Crosby Trade No More; Ravens Call Off Deal With Raiders

Maxx Crosby Trade No More; Ravens Call Off Deal With Raiders

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes