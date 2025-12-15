2025 NFL Week 16 Buzz: Patrick Mahomes to Receive 2nd Opinion on Torn ACL

We're down to the final three weeks of the 2025 NFL regular season, with each bit of news across the league becoming more and more critical.

Who's hurt? Who's practicing? Who's starting? Who's on the hot seat?

Here's the latest on what's happening around the league entering Week 16:

Mahomes to seek second opinion on torn ACL

Patrick Mahomes will get a second opinion on his torn left ACL before having surgery, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Monday, and it remains unclear whether the two-time MVP quarterback could be available by the start of next season.

Mahomes tore the knee ligament when he was spun to the ground while trying to keep Kansas City's postseason hopes alive late in a 16-13 loss to the Chargers on Sunday. Mahomes is scheduled to see Dr. Dan Cooper, a highly regarded orthopedist and the team physician of the Dallas Cowboys, before the procedure to repair the ligament. The decision to seek a second opinion is merely to confirm what will be done.

"I've had a good visit with him, a couple of different times. He's in a good place," Reid said on a Zoom call Monday. "You know, he always feels like he let people down, but he comes back and he's ready for the challenge ahead, which is what is real right now. He's just got to get through surgery, whenever it might be, and then move on from there."

There are a number of factors that go into how long the recovery time will be, including the severity of the ACL tear and whether any other damage occurred within the knee. Most players are able to return to the field in six to 12 months.

Rivers to start on Monday against 49ers

Philip Rivers made the start for the Colts on Sunday against the Seahawks in his surprise return to the NFL, and the 44-year-old quarterback will do it again on Monday night against the 49ers. Indianapolis head coach Shane Steichen announced the decision on Monday, per ESPN.

Rivers, who retired from the NFL after the 2020 season and was eligible for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, unretired to play for the Colts, as they had lost starting quarterback Daniel Jones to an Achilles tear, and rookie quarterback Riley Leonard was dealing with a knee injury. Anthony Richardson, who competed with Jones for the starting spot in preseason camp, has spent the season on Injured Reserve due to an orbital fracture. While Richardson has now been cleared to return, per the Indianapolis Star, Rivers was given the nod to start once more.

Rivers completed 18 of 27 pass attempts for 120 yards with one touchdown and interception each against the Seahawks in an 18-16 loss.

Ravens LB Buchanan reportedly tore his ACL

Ravens linebacker Teddye Buchanan has torn his ACL and will miss the rest of the 2025 season, per ESPN. He is set to undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm the extent of the injury.

The rookie defender injured his leg on punt coverage on Sunday against the Bengals, and was then carted off of the field before returning to the sidelines later in the game.

Buchanan eventually replaced Trenton Simpson as a starting linebacker for Baltimore, and started in 13 of the 14 games that he's played in while registering 93 combined tackles, the second-most on the Ravens in 2025.

Jets fire DC Steve Wilks

Following a 48-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn has made a shakeup to his coaching staff for the final few weeks of the regular season. The team has moved on from defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, it announced Monday.

"I thought it was time to make a change," Wilks told reporters. "I'm going to make the decision that's best for this organization at all times."

In addition to giving up 48 points to the Jaguars, the Jets allowed 438 in the loss. New York ranks 20th in total defense and 30th in scoring defense following Sunday's games. It also ranked 30th in defensive DVOA ahead of Week 15.

Just as noteworthy, the Jets have only forced three turnovers this year and have yet to record an interception.

