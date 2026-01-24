National Football League
Steelers Reportedly Hiring Former Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy as HC
Updated Jan. 24, 2026 2:44 p.m. ET

The Pittsburgh Steelers are planning to hire former Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy as their new head coach, according to a report from ESPN on Saturday.

McCarthy succeeds Mike Tomlin, who stepped down from his position as head coach in January after 19 years with the team. Tomlin, who led the Steelers to a Super Bowl in 2009, never had a losing season with the Steelers. Pittsburgh went 10-7 during the 2025-26 season.

McCarthy, a Pennsylvania native, is only the fourth Steelers head coach since 1969. He joins the Steelers after five years as the Cowboys' head coach.

McCarthy had a 49-35 regular-season record with the Cowboys, including three consecutive 12-win seasons and two NFC East titles, but he went 1-3 in the postseason, with his last appearance coming in 2023. His contract with the Cowboys expired in January and both sides decided to part ways.

Before he signed on with the Cowboys, he served as the Green Bay Packers' head coach for 13 years and led them to the Super Bowl in 2011, where he beat his hometown Steelers 31-25.

This is a developing story.

National Football League
Pittsburgh Steelers
