Bills Reportedly Interviewing Former Colts QB Philip Rivers for Head Coach

Philip Rivers, who came out of retirement after five years away from the NFL to start three games at quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts this season, is interviewing with the Buffalo Bills for their head-coaching vacancy on Friday, according to ESPN.

Buffalo fired head coach Sean McDermott after nine years on the job on Monday in the wake of the team's AFC divisional round loss to the Denver Broncos; the Bills went 12-5 in the regular season.

Earlier this month, it was reported that multiple NFL teams were interested in interviewing Rivers to be their next head coach. While Rivers has never been a coach at the NFL level, he has been the head coach for St. Michael Catholic High School in Alabama since 2021.

Buffalo has also interviewed its offensive coordinator, Joe Brady, former Bills offensive coordinator and New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll and Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo for the position. Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, Washington Commanders running backs coach and former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn and Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski are also expected to get interviews. Superstar quarterback Josh Allen has been present for head-coaching interviews, according to The Athletic.

The Bills are one of five teams seeking a new head coach, the other four teams being the Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders, Arizona Cardinals and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Rivers, an eight-time Pro Bowler, spent the first 16 seasons of his NFL career with the Chargers (2004-19) before a one-year stint with the Colts in 2020 — before returning during the 2025 regular season after starter Daniel Jones suffered a season-ending torn right Achilles tendon. He's sixth in NFL history with 425 passing touchdowns and eighth with 63,984 passing yards.

