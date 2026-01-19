Bills' Next Head Coach Odds: Brian Daboll Favored; Philip Rivers in Mix

It took another disappointing NFL postseason loss — one that meant the Bills would miss the Super Bowl yet again — for Buffalo to fire head coach Sean McDermott.

After eight playoff appearances in nine seasons, a 98-50 regular-season record and five AFC East titles, the team parted with the veteran head coach. The announcement came two days after the Bills fell 30-33 to the Broncos in this year's Divisional Round.

Now that McDermott is out, the odds for the organization's next head coach are up.

Here's the latest at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Jan. 23, including information about a few names on the list.

Buffalo Bills' next head coach odds

Brian Daboll (former Giants HC): -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

Klint Kubiak (Seahawks DC): +340 (bet $10 to win $44 total)

Joe Brady (Bills OC): +360 (bet $10 to win $46 total)

Philip Rivers (former Chargers, Colts QB): +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Grant Udinksi (Jaguars OC): +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Davis Webb (Broncos QBs Coach): +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Mike LaFleur (Rams OC): +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Kliff Kingsbury (former Cardinals HC): +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Anthony Lyn (former Chargers HC): +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Mike McCarthy (former Cowboys HC): +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Mike Tomlin (former Steelers HC): +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Here's what to know about the Bills' coaching oddsboard:

Brian to Buffalo?: The shortest odds belong to Brian Daboll, the former Giants' head coach who was fired by New York last November after four seasons in the Big Apple. At the time of his firing, Daboll's Giants were an underwhelming 2-8. He posted an overall record of 20-40-1 in New York. However, prior to leading the Giants, Daboll served as offensive coordinator for the Bills for four seasons, and is often credited with the development of Josh Allen coming out of college.

One to Watch: Philip Rivers has had a fascinating last few months. He went from coaching high school football to starting at quarterback for the Colts to now being considered for the Bills' head coaching vacancy. During his playing career as the Chargers' starting QB from 2004-2019, he made the Pro Bowl eight times. He ranks sixth in NFL history with 425 passing touchdowns and his 63,984 passing yards rank eighth. His 2025 renaissance as the Indianapolis quarterback was his second stint with the Colts. His first was in 2020, when he spent one year with the team.

Mike in the Mix: Since stepping down as the Steelers' head coach, Mike Tomlin's name has been in the conversation for several coaching vacancies. Could Tomlin (+1300) end up going to the AFC North from the East? If so, the Bills would get a winner. His overall record during his 19 years in Pittsburgh was 193-114-2, and he helped lead the team to a Super Bowl title in his second season in 2008. He also helped the franchise reach the Super Bowl in 2010, where it lost to Green Bay.