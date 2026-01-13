Mike Tomlin Stepping Down as Steelers Head Coach After 19 Seasons

For just the fifth time since 1966, the Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for a head coach.

Mike Tomlin has informed the Steelers of his intention to step down as head coach of the team after 19 seasons, the team announced Tuesday. The decision came a day after the Steelers' season-ending playoff loss to the Houston Texans.

"This organization has been a huge part of my life for many years, and it has been an absolute honor to lead this team," Tomlin said in a statement on Tuesday. "I am deeply grateful to Art Rooney II and the late Ambassador Rooney for their trust and support. I am also thankful to the players who gave everything they had every day, and to the coaches and staff whose commitment and dedication made this journey so meaningful.

"I want to also thank Steelers Nation. Your passion, loyalty, and high expectations represent what makes this franchise truly special. Coaching in Pittsburgh is unlike anywhere else, and I will always take great pride in having been a steward of this team.

"While this chapter comes to a close, my respect and love for the Pittsburgh Steelers will never change. I am excited for what the future holds for this organization, and I will forever be grateful for my time coaching in Pittsburgh."

Steelers president Art Rooney II also thanked Tomlin for the work he put in with the team for nearly two decades.

"Obviously, I am extremely grateful to Mike for all the hard work, dedication and success we have shared over the last 19 years," Rooney said. "It is hard for me to put into words the level of respect and appreciation I have for Coach Tomlin. He guided the franchise to our sixth Super Bowl championship and made the playoffs 13 times during his tenure, including winning the AFC North eight times in his career. His track record of never having a losing season in 19 years will likely never be duplicated.

"My family and I, and everyone connected to Steelers management, are forever grateful for the passion and dedication Mike Tomlin has devoted to Steelers football."

Tomlin, 53, helped the Steelers remain a title contender and a playoff mainstay for much of his tenure in Pittsburgh. He went 193-114-2 in his 19 seasons at the helm, leading the Steelers to a Super Bowl title in his second season (2008). He also helped Pittsburgh reach the Super Bowl again in 2010, where the Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers.

The Steelers reached the playoffs 13 times during his 19 seasons with the team, including three consecutive postseason appearances. Pittsburgh never had a losing record during Tomlin's tenure, either.

However, the Steelers have had some playoff struggles in recent years. They haven't won a playoff game since the 2016 season, with Tomlin losing seven straight playoff games. Tomlin had an 8-12 playoff record during his time with the Steelers.

The last came on Monday night, when the AFC North champions squandered some early momentum before getting blown by the Texans, 30-6, in the most lopsided home playoff loss in team history.

There were chants of "Fire Tomlin!" as the clock kicked toward zero, though they weren’t nearly as impassioned as they were in late November while the Steelers were getting pushed around by the Buffalo Bills in a loss that dropped their record to 6-6.

Tomlin, as is his way, did his best to tune out the noise and his team responded, the way it seemingly always did during his tenure. Pittsburgh won four of its final five games, including a sweep of Baltimore that gave the club its first AFC North title since 2020.

The optimism, however, dimmed once the Texans asserted themselves. The NFL’s top-ranked defense suffocated Aaron Rodgers and Pittsburgh’s offense while the league’s highest-paid defense wilted late.

It was a familiar and frustrating pattern for a place where, as Tomlin noted not long after his introduction, "the standard is the standard."

And while that remains the case for a team whose members walk by six Lombardi Trophies every day on its way to work, the results had plateaued. The Steelers finished with 9 or 10 wins in each of Tomlin’s final five seasons, often doing just enough to squeak into the playoffs before being exposed by a more talented opponent.

Tomlin had two years left on the contract extension he signed in 2024, with the club holding the option for 2027. His 193 wins are tied with Hall of Famer Chuck Knoll for the most in team history.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.