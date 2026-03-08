Kyler Murray Reportedly Agrees to Deal with Vikings, Which Includes Interesting Wrinkle

A day after his official release from the Arizona Cardinals, Kyler Murray has found a new team.

Murray has agreed to a one-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings, NFL Media reported Thursday. Minnesota had been widely viewed as the team most likely to sign Murray following his release, as teams like the Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons found other veteran quarterbacks.

However, Murray's deal includes a bit of a notable surprise. He'll reportedly have a no-tag clause in his contract. That means Murray will be able to hit free agency without any restrictions next offseason, unless he and the Vikings agree to an extension ahead of time.

That wrinkle potentially shows some confidence on Murray's end that he'll end up becoming the Vikings' starting quarterback for the 2026 season. He'll likely compete with J.J. McCarthy for the starting job after McCarthy struggled in his first season as the starter in 2025.

Murray's deal will also reportedly be for the veteran's minimum. The Cardinals are paying the majority of Murray's salary for the 2026 season, though, as he was due $36.8 million. Arizona is on the hook for $35.5 million.

It had been rumored in recent weeks that the Cardinals would release Murray, as he was owed $36.8 million in guaranteed money. The Cardinals had grown "frustrated" with Murray, a team source told FOX Sports' Ralph Vacchiano and Henry McKenna. Murray's camp had also hoped for a release, according to Vacchiano and McKenna.

Murray played in just five games last season — throwing for 962 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions — before suffering a foot injury against the Tennessee Titans. The Cardinals initially thought Murray would only miss a few weeks, but backup Jacoby Brissett played well in his absence, creating an awkward quarterback controversy.

Murray was eventually placed on injured reserve and missed the rest of the season. The Cardinals finished with a 3-14 record and fired coach Jonathan Gannon.

Murray was the fourth-highest-ranked quarterback on our Greg Auman's top 100 free agents list. He was also ranked as the 20th-best free agent this offseason.

Here's what Auman had to say about Murray's free agency.

"Murray, 28, is this year's Russell Wilson, released from a monstrous contract with a guaranteed salary left so he can sign anywhere for the league minimum," Auman wrote. "So while he's wildly disappointing as a $46 million quarterback, he's really good value for $1.3 million, as he'll cost a team in 2026. If you rank all QBs with 200-plus passes since the start of 2023 by passer rating, he's higher than you'd expect — 24th out of 65.

"He'll find a match with a team with a wobbly QB situation and not much cap space that gives him a chance to reset himself as an NFL starter. Could that be the Dolphins? Jets? Falcons? Vikings? Browns? His only real coaching tie is to Kliff Kingsbury, who's with the Rams now, so it will likely be a new relationship starting from scratch. We'll say Minnesota, which gets inexpensive competition for J.J. McCarthy."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.