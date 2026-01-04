NFL Teams Reportedly Interested in Colts QB Philip Rivers as Head Coach

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers is likely done playing in the NFL — again — but that may not mean he's done with the NFL altogether.

Multiple NFL teams "have been doing research" on Rivers regarding him being a head coach, with the expectation that at least one team will request to interview him in the current coaching cycle, NFL Media reported on Sunday morning.

The Tennessee Titans and New York Giants have head-coaching vacancies, with the Cleveland Browns (Kevin Stefanksi), Las Vegas Raiders (Pete Carroll), Arizona Cardinals (Jonathan Gannon) and Atlanta Falcons (Raheem Morris) among the teams that could join the list in the coming days.

Rivers has been the head coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Alabama since 2021, a stint which began after he initially retired from the NFL following the 2020 season.

Then, last month, the now-44-year-old Rivers came out of retirement to play for the Colts — with whom he played in his thought-to-be final season (2020) — in the wake of starter Daniel Jones suffering a torn Achilles tendon and fellow quarterback Anthony Richardson being on injured reserve. Rivers started three games for the Colts this season, totaling 544 passing yards, four passing touchdowns, three interceptions and an 80.2 passer rating, while completing 63.0% of his passes.

He spent the first 16 seasons of his NFL career with the then-San Diego Chargers (2004-19). Rivers, an eight-time Pro Bowler, is sixth in NFL history with 425 passing touchdowns and eighth with 63,984 passing yards. He led the NFL in passing yards (2010), passing touchdowns (2008), passer rating (2008) and completion percentage (2013) once apiece.

Rivers, who's now the backup quarterback to Riley Leonard, and the Colts close out the regular season with a road matchup against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

