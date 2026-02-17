Mike Evans Will Return for 2026; Buccaneers Star WR to Test Free Agency

Mike Evans is returning for his 13th NFL season, but it might not be with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The veteran wide receiver will play in 2026 and plans to explore the free agency market this offseason, his agents told ESPN on Tuesday. This offseason will mark the first that Evans, who'll turn 33 in August, will hit free agency in his career.

There had been some speculation that Evans could retire this offseason. His streak of seasons with at least 1,000 yards snapped at 11 in 2025 as he missed time due to hamstring and collarbone injuries. He missed nine games as a result of those ailments.

While Evans had his least productive season as a result of those injuries, he's still expected to be one of the top free agents this offseason. He was ranked 15th in FOX Sports' top 100 free agents list, placing third among the wide receivers set to hit the open market.

Evans had 30 receptions for 368 yards and three touchdowns in eight games for the Buccaneers last season. Tampa Bay missed the playoffs, though, for the first time since 2019.

In the 11 seasons prior to Evans' injury-riddled 2025 campaign, the standout wide receiver was named a Pro Bowler six times and helped the Buccaneers win the Super Bowl in 2020. He also led the league in receiving touchdowns in 2023, and his aforementioned 11-year streak of 1,000-plus receiving yards was tied for the longest in NFL history.

If the Buccaneers want to keep Evans, they might have to find a way to open up some salary cap. They have nearly $24 million in cap room this offseason, per Over The Cap.