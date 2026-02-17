National Football League
Mike Evans Will Return for 2026; Buccaneers Star WR to Test Free Agency
National Football League

Mike Evans Will Return for 2026; Buccaneers Star WR to Test Free Agency

Updated Feb. 17, 2026 5:02 p.m. ET

Mike Evans is returning for his 13th NFL season, but it might not be with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The veteran wide receiver will play in 2026 and plans to explore the free agency market this offseason, his agents told ESPN on Tuesday. This offseason will mark the first that Evans, who'll turn 33 in August, will hit free agency in his career.

There had been some speculation that Evans could retire this offseason. His streak of seasons with at least 1,000 yards snapped at 11 in 2025 as he missed time due to hamstring and collarbone injuries. He missed nine games as a result of those ailments.

While Evans had his least productive season as a result of those injuries, he's still expected to be one of the top free agents this offseason. He was ranked 15th in FOX Sports' top 100 free agents list, placing third among the wide receivers set to hit the open market.

Evans had 30 receptions for 368 yards and three touchdowns in eight games for the Buccaneers last season. Tampa Bay missed the playoffs, though, for the first time since 2019. 

In the 11 seasons prior to Evans' injury-riddled 2025 campaign, the standout wide receiver was named a Pro Bowler six times and helped the Buccaneers win the Super Bowl in 2020. He also led the league in receiving touchdowns in 2023, and his aforementioned 11-year streak of 1,000-plus receiving yards was tied for the longest in NFL history.

If the Buccaneers want to keep Evans, they might have to find a way to open up some salary cap. They have nearly $24 million in cap room this offseason, per Over The Cap. 

share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Dolphins Cleaning House: Tyreek Hill Released by Miami; Star WR Vows He'll Be Back

Dolphins Cleaning House: Tyreek Hill Released by Miami; Star WR Vows He'll Be Back

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes