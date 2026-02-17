Quinnen Williams: Titans Star Jeffery Simmons Might be DPOY Under Robert Saleh

Optimism has been fruitful for the Tennessee Titans since hiring Robert Saleh as their new head coach, and one of his former players, that being a four-time Pro Bowler, thinks a fellow four-time Pro Bowler on the Titans will flourish with his new head coach.

"Jeffery Simmons might be Defensive Player of the Year next year," Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams told Simmons at the 2025 Pro Bowl Games, according to the Titans' team website. "The ability he has, and the things he does well, already he is phenomenal player. And now to have the coaches around him who are going to help him even more, watch out."

Last season, Simmons totaled a career-high 11.0 sacks, three forced fumbles and 67 combined tackles in 15 games, helping Simmons earn his first career All-Pro honor. Simmons, a four-time Bowler and two-time second-team All-Pro who has spent his entire career in Tennessee (2019-25), was one of the minimal bright spots on a Titans' defense that was 28th in the NFL in opponent points (28.1 per game) and 21st in opponent yards (345.1 per game).

"I think he's a phenomenal head coach, a phenomenal defensive-minded coach, and he does things right," Williams said about Saleh. "It's going to be great to have him in Tennessee — players love him, his enthusiasm, his persona, his mindset that he brings to the game. I know Jeff is going to love him. …

"I told Jeffery Simmons, having a head coach like Coach Saleh, and having a coach like [defensive line coach] AW [Aaron Whitecotton] in that room now, it's phenomenal. [Coach Whitecotton] has helped me tremendously in my development in my career. The things I can do now, the things I am now doing, a lot is because of him and what he taught me. To see him with Jeffery Simmons, it is great to see."

Williams played for Saleh when the latter was the head coach of the New York Jets from 2021-24 and Whitecotton when he was the defensive line coach for the Jets from 2021-24 and the Cowboys in 2025; Williams was traded to Dallas at last season's NFL trade deadline.

Whitecotton also coached with Saleh from 2014-16 on the Jacksonville Jaguars (Whitecotton was an assistant to the defensive staff and Saleh was the linebackers coach) and on the 49ers in 2020 (Whitecotton was an assistant defensive line coach and Saleh was the defensive coordinator).

Saleh was, most recently, the defensive coordinator for the 49ers last season in what was his second stint in the role.