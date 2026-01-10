NFL Playoff Bracket, Schedule, Picture Entering Wild Card Sunday

NFL Wild Card Weekend has already delivered with two fantastic games on Saturday.

We have clarity on what the NFC will look like depending on the result of 49ers vs. Eagles. The Seahawks will face a division rival next week at home, while the Bears will take on either the Rams or Eagles at Soldier Field.

Here is where things stand early in the Sunday wild-card slate:

NFL Playoff Bracket

The seeds reset for the divisional round. That means the Broncos and Seahawks, who got the first-round bye in their respective conference, will play the lowest-remaining seed. The two teams between them in their conference will then also play.

Teams in bold won and have advanced to the Divisional Round.

AFC

1. Broncos (bye)

2. Patriots vs. 7. Chargers (8 p.m. ET, Sunday)

3. Jaguars vs. 6. Bills (1 p.m. ET, Sunday)

4. Steelers vs. 5. Texans (8 p.m. ET, Monday)

NFC

1. Seahawks (bye)

2. Bears vs. 7. Packers

3. Eagles vs. 6. 49ers (4:30 p.m. ET, Sunday on FOX)

4. Panthers vs. 5. Rams

NFL Divisional Round Matchups

AFC

Entering Sunday, we had no clarity on AFC matchups for next weekend since both Saturday games were in the NFC. The highest remaining seed will face the top-seeded Broncos, and the remaining teams will face off with the lower seed hosting.

NFC

The matchups for the divisional round will be decided by the result of Eagles vs. 49ers.

If the Eagles win…

5. Rams at 1. Seahawks

3. Eagles at 2. Bears

If the 49ers win…

6. 49ers at 1. Seahawks

5. Rams at 2. Bears

