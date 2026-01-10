NFL Playoff Bracket, Schedule, Picture Entering Wild Card Sunday
NFL Wild Card Weekend has already delivered with two fantastic games on Saturday.
We have clarity on what the NFC will look like depending on the result of 49ers vs. Eagles. The Seahawks will face a division rival next week at home, while the Bears will take on either the Rams or Eagles at Soldier Field.
Here is where things stand early in the Sunday wild-card slate:
[ 4 Takeaways From the Bears' Win Over the Packers ]
NFL Playoff Bracket
The seeds reset for the divisional round. That means the Broncos and Seahawks, who got the first-round bye in their respective conference, will play the lowest-remaining seed. The two teams between them in their conference will then also play.
Teams in bold won and have advanced to the Divisional Round.
AFC
1. Broncos (bye)
2. Patriots vs. 7. Chargers (8 p.m. ET, Sunday)
3. Jaguars vs. 6. Bills (1 p.m. ET, Sunday)
4. Steelers vs. 5. Texans (8 p.m. ET, Monday)
NFC
1. Seahawks (bye)
3. Eagles vs. 6. 49ers (4:30 p.m. ET, Sunday on FOX)
[ Rams Beat Panthers: 5 Takeaways ]
NFL Divisional Round Matchups
AFC
Entering Sunday, we had no clarity on AFC matchups for next weekend since both Saturday games were in the NFC. The highest remaining seed will face the top-seeded Broncos, and the remaining teams will face off with the lower seed hosting.
NFC
The matchups for the divisional round will be decided by the result of Eagles vs. 49ers.
If the Eagles win…
- 5. Rams at 1. Seahawks
- 3. Eagles at 2. Bears
If the 49ers win…
- 6. 49ers at 1. Seahawks
- 5. Rams at 2. Bears
This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
How to Watch Panthers vs. Rams NFL Wild Card: Time, TV Channel and Live Stream
Packers vs. Bears Prediction, Odds, Picks for NFL Wild Card Round
5 Takeaways From the Rams' Win Over the Panthers
-
2026 Super Bowl Predictions: Experts Make Picks Ahead of Wild Card Weekend
Rams vs. Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks for NFL Wild Card Round
Joel Klatt: Fernando Mendoza-Indiana Comparable to Tom Brady-Patriots Dynasty
-
Jay Glazer: Former Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Only Meeting With Select NFL Teams
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Fernando Mendoza or Dante Moore No. 1 Overall to the Raiders?
2026 NFL Playoff Schedule, Bracket: Steelers Win AFC North; Wild Card Kickoff Times
-
How to Watch Panthers vs. Rams NFL Wild Card: Time, TV Channel and Live Stream
Packers vs. Bears Prediction, Odds, Picks for NFL Wild Card Round
5 Takeaways From the Rams' Win Over the Panthers
-
2026 Super Bowl Predictions: Experts Make Picks Ahead of Wild Card Weekend
Rams vs. Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks for NFL Wild Card Round
Joel Klatt: Fernando Mendoza-Indiana Comparable to Tom Brady-Patriots Dynasty
-
Jay Glazer: Former Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Only Meeting With Select NFL Teams
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Fernando Mendoza or Dante Moore No. 1 Overall to the Raiders?
2026 NFL Playoff Schedule, Bracket: Steelers Win AFC North; Wild Card Kickoff Times