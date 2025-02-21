National Football League 2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, updates, best players available Updated Feb. 21, 2025 7:04 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

NFL free agency is on the horizon.

It doesn't officially open until March 10, when the legal tampering window — a two-day period prior to the start of the new league year — opens at noon ET. Free agents can't officially sign with new teams until 4 p.m. ET on March 12.

Players on the open market can also agree to new deals with the teams they're currently on before then. A few have already done so, while others are waiting to see if they'll be placed on the franchise tag, which would make their free agency difficult.

Here's a look at which players have already inked new deals and the best free agents available, via FOX Sports' 2025 NFL free agent top 100 rankings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Feb. 20

Chargers extend CB Elijah Molden

Reported terms: Three years, $18.25 million (per NFL Insider Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports)

Feb. 19

Panthers re-sign QB Andy Dalton

Reported terms: Two years, $8 million

Best remaining free agents

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.

share