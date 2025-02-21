2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, updates, best players available
NFL free agency is on the horizon.
It doesn't officially open until March 10, when the legal tampering window — a two-day period prior to the start of the new league year — opens at noon ET. Free agents can't officially sign with new teams until 4 p.m. ET on March 12.
Players on the open market can also agree to new deals with the teams they're currently on before then. A few have already done so, while others are waiting to see if they'll be placed on the franchise tag, which would make their free agency difficult.
Here's a look at which players have already inked new deals and the best free agents available, via FOX Sports' 2025 NFL free agent top 100 rankings.
Feb. 20
Chargers extend CB Elijah Molden
Reported terms: Three years, $18.25 million (per NFL Insider Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports)
Feb. 19
Panthers re-sign QB Andy Dalton
Reported terms: Two years, $8 million
Best remaining free agents
- Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals
- Trey Smith, G, Chiefs
- Sam Darnold, QB, Vikings
- Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers
- Zack Baun, LB, Eagles
- Khalil Mack, edge, Chargers
- Nick Bolton, LB, Chiefs
- Byron Murphy Jr., CB, Vikings
- Josh Sweat, edge, Eagles
- Charvarius Ward, CB, 49ers
- Milton Williams, DL, Eagles
- Osa Odighizuwa, DT, Cowboys
- Ronnie Stanley, T, Ravens
- Najee Harris, RB, Steelers
- Russell Wilson, QB, Steelers
- D.J. Reed, CB, Jets
- Aaron Rodgers*, QB, Jets
- Stefon Diggs, WR, Texans
- Jevon Holland, S, Dolphins
- Haason Reddick, edge, Jets
- Justin Reid, S, Chiefs
- Dre Greenlaw, LB, 49ers
- Chase Young, edge, Saints
- Alaric Jackson, T, Rams
- Drew Dalman, C, Falcons
- Talanoa Hufanga, S, 49ers
- Mekhi Becton, G, Eagles
- Camryn Bynum, S, Vikings
- Levi Onwuzurike, DT, Lions
- Amari Cooper, WR, Bills
- Ernest Jones, LB, Seahawks
- Tre'von Moehrig, S, Raiders
- Carlton Davis, CB, Lions
- Aaron Jones, RB, Vikings
- Jamien Sherwood, LB, Jets
- Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Chargers
- Juwan Johnson, TE, Saints
- Dan Moore Jr., T, Steelers
- Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers
- Dayo Odeyingbo, edge, Colts
- Cam Robinson, T, Vikings
- Paulson Adebo, CB, Saints
- Will Fries, G, Colts
- J.K. Dobbins, RB, Chargers
- Dante Fowler Jr., EDGE, Commanders
- Kevin Zeitler, G, Lions
- Tershawn Wharton, DL, Chiefs
- Teven Jenkins, G, Bears
- DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Chiefs
- Patrick Jones, edge, Vikings
Top 10 2025 NFL free-agent edge rushers: Khalil Mack still a star?
32 biggest NFL offseason questions: Will Cowboys give Micah Parsons a record deal?
Cowboys guard Zack Martin retiring after decorated career in Dallas
Lions' Aidan Hutchinson: Myles Garrett and I 'would be deadly' together
NFL Confidential: Reunion most likely outcome for Rams, Matthew Stafford
Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward fire friendly jabs ahead of NFL Draft
Eagles, Titans headline NFL teams that surrendered fewest total yards in 2024
2025 NFL free agency: 10 big-name players who could be cap casualties
Super Bowl locations, dates for 2026, 2027, 2028
