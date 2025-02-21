National Football League
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, updates, best players available
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, updates, best players available

Updated Feb. 21, 2025 7:04 p.m. ET

NFL free agency is on the horizon.

It doesn't officially open until March 10, when the legal tampering window — a two-day period prior to the start of the new league year — opens at noon ET. Free agents can't officially sign with new teams until 4 p.m. ET on March 12.

Players on the open market can also agree to new deals with the teams they're currently on before then. A few have already done so, while others are waiting to see if they'll be placed on the franchise tag, which would make their free agency difficult. 

Here's a look at which players have already inked new deals and the best free agents available, via FOX Sports' 2025 NFL free agent top 100 rankings

Feb. 20

Chargers extend CB Elijah Molden
Reported terms: Three years, $18.25 million (per NFL Insider Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports)

Feb. 19

Panthers re-sign QB Andy Dalton
Reported terms: Two years, $8 million

Best remaining free agents

