NFL Confidential: Execs, Scouts Already Pondering Potential of QBs in 2027 Draft

INDIANAPOLIS — While the entire NFL world gathered in Indianapolis this week to scout the top prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft, the 2027 NFL Draft was also top of mind.

As the 2026 NFL Draft class appears to be thin with elite quarterback prospects after Indiana's Fernando Mendoza, we surveyed executives and scouts around the league to see how they view the quarterbacks that are anticipated to enter next year's draft. It's clear that they think highly of Texas' Arch Manning, who earned some buzz to be a top pick in the 2026 draft as well.

But will the looming draft entries of Manning and other elite quarterback prospects cause teams to bypass going after a quarterback this offseason? We found out the answer to that question and more.

Wait until ’27? That’s easier said than done

Ralph Vacchiano: Quarterback-needy teams won’t find a lot of help in this year’s draft, but if they can wait until 2027, there might be enough prospects for everyone.

But that’s the big question: Can those teams afford to wait?

"If you’re asking, ‘Can they just ride it out and waste a year in the hopes of landing Arch Manning in 2027?’ the answer is yes," one NFL executive told me. "But not if they like their jobs."

The point, the exec said, is that few owners of bad teams and very few fan bases could show that kind of patience, and neither could their players. Players and owners want to win. Coaches and general managers often need to win.

"And to guarantee you’ll get one of those QBs next year, you need to be really, really bad again. An 8-9 season might not be enough," the executive said.

Even in free agency, teams must keep the 2027 QB class in mind

Vacchiano: In the top 11 of the 2026 NFL Draft, there are at least four teams that might need a new quarterback for next season and can’t afford to wait for 2027. Only one (the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 1) is likely to find one in the draft.

That leaves the Jets (2), Cardinals (3), and Dolphins (11) trying to decide between the bad options they currently have, a lesser rookie quarterback in the early rounds of the draft, or taking a potentially expensive dip into an underwhelming free agency pool.

But whatever they do, they have to be very careful, because the long-term futures of their franchise are at stake.

"They’re all stuck," an assistant general manager told me. "They need a QB now, but none of the options are good. None of the other guys in the draft [other than Mendoza] look like a good, long-term bet. And it’s going to cost them to get a Malik Willis or Mac Jones [in a trade].

"But they have to watch that because they need to keep their eyes on the prizes in 2027. The last thing you want to do is tie yourself in any way to a mediocre quarterback beyond next year and cause your team to miss out on that class."

That’s not a problem when it comes to most of the free agent quarterbacks. Daniel Jones, coming off a torn ACL, and 43-year-old Aaron Rodgers aren’t likely to get long-term deals that don’t contain an early way out for their teams. It gets more complicated with Malik Willis, who most believe is the best of this free agent class. He’s 26, and he could have several suitors when the market opens, even though he’s made just six starts in his four NFL years.

"He’ll get paid," another NFL executive told me. "But he’s probably not a better option than any of those top guys next year. They’re going to have to be careful with that contract if there is any kind of bidding war. They need to leave their options open for that 2027 draft."

Arch Manning is still the one, whenever he decides to come out

Vacchiano: Back in early December, multiple NFL scouts and executives told me that if Arch Manning had declared for this 2026 draft, he’d be the likely No. 1 overall pick.

Nearly three months later, their opinions haven’t changed.

"That kid’s got everything you want and he keeps getting better and better," an NFL area scout told me. "Size, arm, smarts, mobility, leadership. I still think he has some growing to do. I’m glad he stayed in school. But he’s still the best prospect out there right now."

"It’s about potential and ceiling," an NFL exec told me. "If I’m picking up top, I’m trying to find a quarterback who can lead my team for the next decade. Fernando Mendoza is a terrific prospect. He might even be more NFL-ready. But this isn’t a one-year decision. Manning is going to be better long term."

"I can’t imagine how bad [Manning] would have to be to not be the No. 1 pick next year," another scout told me. "He’s just that good. And you know teams are falling in love with the ‘Manning’ name and the hype and the hope he’s the next great one in that line. This year, next year, two years from now … it just doesn’t matter. He’s the best and safest prospect out there."

NIL money rewards patience from 2027 QB draft class

Eric D. Williams: Part of the reason for the weakness of this year’s QB draft class is that top prospects like Oregon’s Dante Moore, Texas' Arch Manning and Ole Miss' Trinidad Chambliss decided not to enter the draft in favor of another year in college.

Those three staying put continues a recent trend of heralded pro quarterback prospects choosing to continue to play college because of lucrative name, image and likeness (NIL) deals that will pay them more to play at the college level than they would make in the NFL as a rookie.

"When I was in college, a big reason guys would leave early was that it was a lottery ticket that you could cash in," an ex-NFL player told me. "And that’s when you have never won the lottery. … You don’t need to rush into the NFL when you’re making millions in college. It’s nothing like it was when I was in college. Juniors would leave way before they were ready in part because they were just broke."

NFL personnel executives often wonder how a player is going to change once they sign a lucrative contract. But with quarterbacks making millions in NIL money, they can start the evaluation process.

"The cool thing about college scouting that we always had to answer when we were going to schools is ‘How’s a guy going to be when he has money?’" Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz said at the NFL Scouting Combine this week. "Now we have that answer. Some guys get the money and change the way they are. Other guys get the money, and you hear stories about them taking guys out for dinner — he’s taking his teammates out and he works hard, is a leader.

"You kind of get the answer. It’s a great thing and it’s great for players in college to have that opportunity."

Other QBs to watch for 2027, and are they better than this year's QB2?

Williams: Moore was considered a possible early first-round selection had he entered the draft this year. Manning finally started living up to his vast potential in the second half of last season and is expected to be the No. 1 quarterback prospect next year. And Chambliss looked impressive in leading Ole Miss to the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Others who could be in the mix include USC’s Jayden Maiava, Ohio State’s Julian Sayin and South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers.

Our draft analyst, Rob Rang, said Manning, Moore and Sayin would be considered better prospects than Alabama's Ty Simpson had they been in this year’s draft.

"It looks like it could be a special class," Rang told me. "Rare quarterbacks and receiver talent."