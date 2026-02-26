National Football League
NFL Combine Survey: 42 Prospects Pick Which Player Was the Best They Faced in College
National Football League

NFL Combine Survey: 42 Prospects Pick Which Player Was the Best They Faced in College

Updated Feb. 26, 2026 8:06 p.m. ET
Greg Auman
Greg Auman
NFL Reporter

INDIANAPOLIS — Who is the best player in the 2026 NFL Draft? Well, there's one way to find that answer: ask the prospects who was the best player they faced in college.

I did just that in the latest version of my NFL Combine Survey, asking 42 prospects who were invited to the combine who was the best player they went up against in their college days. It's a fun question that can yield three different kinds of answers — big-name former college stars already in the NFL, top prospects in this year's draft class or players who will be back in college football in 2026.

In all, we had 34 different players get name-dropped, including seven who were picked by two prospects. No player received more than two votes, though, showing the depth of talent currently in the game. One player abstained from answering this question.

Former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was among the group of seven players who received two votes in this exercise. Only two prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft received two votes: Penn State guard Olaivavega "Vega" Ioane and Miami (Fla.) edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr.

Miami (Fla.) Rueben Bain Jr. is one of the top edge rushers in this year's draft class. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Of the seven players returning to college to receive a vote in this exercise, none of them received more than one vote. Miami (Fla.) wide receiver Malachi Toney made a strong enough impression in his freshman year to receive a vote, though. Unsurprisingly, Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith received a vote for the second straight year in this exercise. Smith is widely considered to be a top prospect in the 2027 NFL Draft. 

One surprise from this question was that the reigning Heisman winner and presumptive No. 1 pick, Fernando Mendoza, didn't receive a vote. 

Let's take a closer look at who prospects believe were the toughest players they faced in college. 

RESULTS: 

PLAYERS NOW IN NFL

C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State (now Texans): 2
Jared Verse, edge rusher, Florida State (now Rams): 2
Laiatu Latu, edge rusher, UCLA (now Colts): 2
Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia (now Eagles): 2
Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas (now Chiefs): 2

Other current NFL players picked: 

Braylon Allen, RB, Wisconsin (now Jets)
Abdul Carter, edge rusher, Penn State (now Giants)
Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia (now Eagles)
Troy Fautanu, OL, Washington (now Steelers)
Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College (now Ravens)
Matthew Golden, WR, Texas (now Packers)
Mohamad Kamara, OLB, Colorado State (now Buccaneers)
Jacob Saylors, RB, East Tennessee State (now Lions
Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee (now Bears)
Bryce Young, QB, Alabama (now Panthers)
Peter Skoronski, G, Northwestern (now Titans)
Rome Odunze, WR, Washington (now Bears)

PLAYERS IN THIS DRAFT

Rueben Bain, edge rusher, Miami (Fla.): 2
Olaivavega Ioane, G, Penn State: 2
Demond Claiborne, RB, Wake Forest
Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State
Mikail Kamara, DE, Indiana
Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame
Cashius Howell, edge rusher, Texas A&M
Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama
Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State
Wesley Williams, DL, Duke

PLAYERS STILL IN COLLEGE

Isaac Brown, RB, Louisville
Trinidad Chambers, QB, Ole Miss
Malachi Toney, WR, Miami
Ahmad Hardy, RB, Missouri
Kam Perry, Miami (Ohio)*
LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina
Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: NFL Combine Survey: 42 Prospects Weigh in on Top QBs, Coaches, Players & More

NFL Combine Survey: 42 Prospects Weigh in on Top QBs, Coaches, Players & More

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes