NFL Combine Survey: 42 Prospects Pick Which Player Was the Best They Faced in College

INDIANAPOLIS — Who is the best player in the 2026 NFL Draft? Well, there's one way to find that answer: ask the prospects who was the best player they faced in college.

I did just that in the latest version of my NFL Combine Survey, asking 42 prospects who were invited to the combine who was the best player they went up against in their college days. It's a fun question that can yield three different kinds of answers — big-name former college stars already in the NFL, top prospects in this year's draft class or players who will be back in college football in 2026.

In all, we had 34 different players get name-dropped, including seven who were picked by two prospects. No player received more than two votes, though, showing the depth of talent currently in the game. One player abstained from answering this question.

Former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was among the group of seven players who received two votes in this exercise. Only two prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft received two votes: Penn State guard Olaivavega "Vega" Ioane and Miami (Fla.) edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr.

Miami (Fla.) Rueben Bain Jr. is one of the top edge rushers in this year's draft class. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Of the seven players returning to college to receive a vote in this exercise, none of them received more than one vote. Miami (Fla.) wide receiver Malachi Toney made a strong enough impression in his freshman year to receive a vote, though. Unsurprisingly, Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith received a vote for the second straight year in this exercise. Smith is widely considered to be a top prospect in the 2027 NFL Draft.

One surprise from this question was that the reigning Heisman winner and presumptive No. 1 pick, Fernando Mendoza, didn't receive a vote.

Let's take a closer look at who prospects believe were the toughest players they faced in college.

RESULTS:

PLAYERS NOW IN NFL

C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State (now Texans): 2

Jared Verse, edge rusher, Florida State (now Rams): 2

Laiatu Latu, edge rusher, UCLA (now Colts): 2

Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia (now Eagles): 2

Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas (now Chiefs): 2

Other current NFL players picked:

Braylon Allen, RB, Wisconsin (now Jets)

Abdul Carter, edge rusher, Penn State (now Giants)

Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia (now Eagles)

Troy Fautanu, OL, Washington (now Steelers)

Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College (now Ravens)

Matthew Golden, WR, Texas (now Packers)

Mohamad Kamara, OLB, Colorado State (now Buccaneers)

Jacob Saylors, RB, East Tennessee State (now Lions)

Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee (now Bears)

Bryce Young, QB, Alabama (now Panthers)

Peter Skoronski, G, Northwestern (now Titans)

Rome Odunze, WR, Washington (now Bears)

PLAYERS IN THIS DRAFT

Rueben Bain, edge rusher, Miami (Fla.): 2

Olaivavega Ioane, G, Penn State: 2

Demond Claiborne, RB, Wake Forest

Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Mikail Kamara, DE, Indiana

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Cashius Howell, edge rusher, Texas A&M

Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Wesley Williams, DL, Duke

PLAYERS STILL IN COLLEGE

Isaac Brown, RB, Louisville

Trinidad Chambers, QB, Ole Miss

Malachi Toney, WR, Miami

Ahmad Hardy, RB, Missouri

Kam Perry, Miami (Ohio)*

LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina

Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State